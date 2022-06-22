TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

A2ZCRYPTOCAP INC. ("AZC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated March 23, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions effective March 25, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on June 23, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

6,040,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 2,040,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AZC.P

CUSIP Number: 00249B 10 6

Sponsoring Member: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Options: 400,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months from the date of listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 23, 2022.

Company Contact: Christopher Gulka

Company Address: Suite 800, 333 - 7th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1

Company Phone Number: (403) 262-2803

Company Email Address: cgulka@workingcapitalcorp.com

____________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.1995

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM") ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus - Unit Offering

Effective June 9, 2022, the Company's final short form prospectus dated June 9, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus occurred on June 16, 2022, for gross proceeds of $16,073,932.

Offering: 40,184,830 Units (which includes the issuance of 2,684,830 Units as a result of the partial exercise of an over-allotment option). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price: $0.40 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.55 per share for 24 months from the date of closing.

Underwriters: Eight Capital, Cormark Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP

Underwriters' Fees: Aggregate of $844,435.92 cash commission and 1,811,089 Compensation Options (non-transferable). Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.40 for 24 months from the date of closing.

Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 5,625,000 Units, representing up to 15% of the Units offered in the Prospectus. The Over-allotment Option was partially exercised resulting in the issuance of 2,684,830 Units.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: 21,562,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 16, 2022 of which 20,092,415 warrants are issued and outstanding.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.55 per share for 24 months from the date of closing.

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MPM.WT

CUSIP Number: 60041N112

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.55 per share and will expire at 3:00 pm (Calgary time) on June 16, 2024.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated June 16, 2022 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus dated June 9, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement filed on SEDAR on June 9, 2022 and the Company's news releases dated May 18, 2022 and June 16, 2022.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date June 29, 2022

_______________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12465753

Payable Date: July 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: July 29, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2022

________________________________________

MANGAZEYA MINING LTD. ("MGZ.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Monday July 4, 2022, the common shares of Mangazeya Mining Ltd. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 16, 2022, June 3, 2022 and June 20, 2022.

________________________________________

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VER.H")

[Formerly Verisante Technology, Inc. ("VRS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation; Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 6, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the common shares of Verisante Technology, Inc. will commence trading on NEX Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company will trade under the new symbol "VER.H". The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,861,588 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: VER.H (new)

CUSIP Number: 92346G203 (new)

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 5, 2020 with respect to the Company's acquisition of a 100% interest in the CB Chance Property located in the Greenwood Mining Division, British Columbia, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Amendment to Property Option Agreement dated June 6, 2022 between Company and Ronnie Ritco whereby the original agreement was amended to include the purchase of the properties historical data, including all drill core from previous drilling. Consideration is an additional 100,000 common shares.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,071,199

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 17, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 17, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: 0.23

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,337,625 flow through shares and 6,142,401 non-flow through shares with 3,071,199 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 31, 2022.

________________________________________

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 06, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.36 per common share

Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.54/$0.79/$1.04/$1.29/$1.54 for a five (5) year period

Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units

Anson Advisors

Inc. (Amin Nathoo and Moez Kassam) Y 8,000,000

Finder's Fee: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2022 and further amended on May 31, 2022:

Number of Special Warrants: 16,402,500 special warrants (each a "Special Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.40 per Special Warrant

Conversion Terms: Each Special Warrant will be convertible into one unit ("Unit") in the capital of the Company, at no additional consideration, in compliance with the terms of the subscription agreements. The Special Warrants will also subject to an automatic conversion provision whereby the Special Warrants will convert into Units on that date that is the earlier of:

I. the 3rd business day following the date on which a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated January 19, 2022 is filed qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants issued under the Private Placement; or

II. the date that is four (4) months and one day following the closing date of this Private Placement.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.52 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the offering, subject to an acceleration clause.

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider =Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants

Paul Antoniadis Y 40,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 140,000

[ 2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Beacon Securities Limited – $180,000 cash commission and 450,000 Compensation Warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $17,860 cash commission and 44,400 Compensation Warrants.

Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $187,500 cash commission and 468,750 Compensation Warrants.

Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.40 for one common share of the Company for 24 months from the closing date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 1, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 01, 2022, April 13, 2022 and May 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$1,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at CDN$0.10 per unit, of principal amount outstanding until maturity.

Maturity Date: December 31, 2026

Warrants: Each whole warrant will have a term of four (4) years from the date of issuance and be exercisable into one common share at the price of CDN$0.15

Interest Rate: 8% per annum

Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)

Kenneth McKay Y $50,000

Forest Lane Holdings

Limited (David Hennigar) Y $50,000

Finder's Fee: BT Global Growth Inc. - $16,000 cash and 177,778 warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at CDN$0.09 for a two (2) year period, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at CDN$0.18 for a two (2) year period.



David Horlington - $48,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 22, 2022 and June 21, 2022 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PACIFIC SILK ROAD RESOURCES GROUP INC. ("PP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,200,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Finder's Fee: $12,000 cash commission payable to First Asia Group Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 16, 2022.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 20,265,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share

Warrants: 20,265,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,265,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a period of 24 months (subject to accelerated expiry, as further described in the Company's news releases)

Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Laurence Curtis Y 400,000

Phillip Corriher Y 1,000,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $60,246 and 746,700 broker warrants payable to Paradigm Capital Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.08 per unit for a period of 24 months. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated April 19, 2022 and May 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,712,679 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$299,718.86.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2021 and June 8, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation of the Letter Agreement ("Agreement") dated May 10, 2022 among Grassroots Prospecting & Prospect Generation Inc., United Gold Inc., G2B Gold Inc., (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will buyback an aggregate 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") in respect of the Mineral Property Option Agreement dated February 26, 2021 between the Company and the Vendors ("Option Agreement"). The NSR will be acquired by the Company in equal 0.5% parts from each of the Vendors in consideration of $500,000 cash payment to each Vendor and an issuance of 1,500,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per common share ("Consideration Shares") to each Vendor. The Consideration Shares will be subject to an escrow agreement wherein 25% will be released every six months over a 24-month period.

The Vendors will retain a 0.5% NSR pursuant to the Option Agreement.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 12, 2022.

________________________________________

