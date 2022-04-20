TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors Resolution dated March 31, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 21, 2022, the common shares of Azincourt Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

227,208,125 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: AAZ (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 05478T207 (new)

________________________________________

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125

Payable Date: May 17, 2022

Record Date: May 3, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: May 2, 2022

________________________________________

MANDEVILLE VENTURES INC. ("MAND.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 3, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $654,900 (6,549,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 20, 2022.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, April 21, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 21, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 26,549,000 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 20,000,000 common shares

Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Trading Symbol: MAND.P

CUSIP Number: 562657106

Agent: Gravitas Securities Inc.

Agent's Options: 654,900 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022.

Company Contact: Dean Hanisch

Company Address: 1568 Merivale Road, Suite 314

Ottawa, ON K2G 5Y7

Company Phone Number: (613) 612-6060

Company email: deanhanisch@hotmail.com

______________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: May 16, 2022

Record Date: April 30, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: April 28, 2022

________________________________________

MERIDA MINERALS HOLDINGS INC. ("ESPN")

[formerly Merida Minerals Inc. ("ESPN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 10, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Thursday, April 21, 2022, the common shares of Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Merida Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper-zinc Ore Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

58,510,159 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 33,530,475 common shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ESPN (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 58954C 10 7 (new)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: May 16, 2022

Record Date: April 29, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: April 28, 2022

________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.A") ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.03268

Distribution per US Unit: US $ $0.03268

Payable Date: May 16, 2022

Record Date: April 29, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: April 28, 2022

________________________________________

AIP REALTY TRUST ("AIP.U")

[formerly Value Capital Trust ("VLU.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, CPC-Filing Statement, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The trust units of the Company have been suspended from trading since July 23, 2019, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 19, 2019, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of AIP Realty Trust (new CUSIP 00149W 10 1) under the new symbol "AIP.U" on TSX Venture Exchange. The trust units of AIP Realty Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange in US dollars only under the trading information set out below.

US Dollar Trading

Stock Symbol: AIP.U

CUSIP #: 00149W 10 1 (new)

CPC-Filing Statement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, April 21, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of AIP Yield Fund, LP for consideration of 85,361 trust units at a deemed price of US$2.00 per trust unit.

AIP Yield Fund, LP completed a brokered private placement of 2,752,500 subscription receipts at US$2.00 per receipt. Each subscription receipt was convertible into 1 trust unit upon completion of the QT. Agents received a commission of US$148,400 and 74,200 warrants at an exercise price of US$2.00 per trust unit in connection with the subscription receipt private placement.

1,553,302 trust units issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 32,059 trust units issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period, pursuant to the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 330,000 trust units are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Alpha Carta Ltd. (Mark Azzopardi) Y 1,225,000

Greg Vorwaller Y 264,572

Nathan Smith Y 50,000

Dave Richardson Y 37,500

Bruce Hall Y 13,115

Leslie Wulf Y 13,115

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by trustees on March 9, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 20 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "AIP Realty Trust".

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 21, 2022, the trust units of AIP Realty Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the trust units of Value Capital Trust will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a "Real Estate Development/Investment Trust" company.

Capitalization (post-consolidation): Unlimited trust units with no par value of which

3,417,861 trust units are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 1,915,361 trust units

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

US Dollar Trading Symbol: AIP.U (new)

CUSIP #: 00149W 10 1 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is

filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Leslie Wulf, Chief Capital Officer

Company Address: Suite 3810, Bankers Hall West

888 3rd Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 5C5

Company Phone Number: (214) 679-5263

Company Email Address: les.wulf@alltradesindustrial.com

_______________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, April 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue bonus shares (in the manner described below) to Zebra Holdings and Investments SARL and Lorito Holdings SARL in consideration of US $30,000,000 loan (the "Loan").

The Company has issued 150,000 common shares of the Company and will issue an additional 4,000 common shares per month (prorated for partial months) for each US $1,000,000 of the principal amount outstanding under the Loan from time to time up to March 11, 2023.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 14, 2022.

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,905,445 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per flow through share

Warrants: 2,452,723 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,452,723 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for an 18-month period

Number of Placees: 15 placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $1,750 cash and 19,444 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $10,500 cash and 116,667 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,974,765 shares

Purchase Price: $0.17 per share

Warrants: 3,072,765 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,072,765 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Ivy Chong Y 100,000

Roman Shklanka Y 294,118

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 215,000

[3 placees]

Finder's Fee:

$1,428 and 8,400 finders' warrants payable to CM-Equity AG

$9,163 and 53,900 finders' warrants payable to Hampton Securities

$6,069 and 35,700 finders' warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 14, 2022 and April 5, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, providing gross proceeds of $816,243.

Agent: CIBC World Markets Inc.

Offering: An aggregate of 2,754,300 common shares were issued during the Company's interim period ended March 31, 2022

Offering Price: average price of $0.2964 per share

Agents' Fee: $20,406

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 26, 2020, Prospectus Supplement dated January 13, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated January 13, 2022 and April 8, 2022.

________________________________________

Granada Gold Mine Inc. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,053,333 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 12,053,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,053,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Not applicable

Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. – $14,000 cash and 233,333 finder's warrants.

Kreuzfeld AG (Camillo Lorenzi, Seid Muaremoski, Markus Winkler and Anton Venzin) - $8,400 cash and 140,000 finder's warrants.

Small Cap Invest GmbH (Alexander Friedrich) - $6,930 cash and 115,550 finder's warrants.

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on April 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANADA GOLD MINE INC. ("GGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,191,166

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 13, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,000,000 shares with 12,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2020. The 1,808,834 warrants not being extended were previously exercised by the holders thereof.

________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Reviewable Disposition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.3, Sections 5.6(d).

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:28 a.m. PST, April 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated February 18, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length seller (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Mio-Guard LLC ("Mio-Guard"), a medical device sales and marketing business. Under the Agreement, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Salona Global Buyer ") will acquire all of the units of Mio-Guard from the Seller in exchange for (i) 1,300,000 Class B units of Salona Global Buyer, (ii) up to 125,000 Class B Units of Salona Global Buyer per quarter for eight consecutive quarters immediately following closing, and (iii) up to 4,000,000 Class B Units of Salona Global Buyer issuable to the Seller upon meeting certain profitability milestones during the eight consecutive quarters.

Under the Agreement, class B units of Salona Global Buyer will be exchangeable, at the option of the holder, into Class "A" non-voting Common Shares of the Issuer (the "Class "A" Shares") on a one for one basis. The Class A Shares have the same attributes as the common shares of the Company, except that they do not carry the right to vote and are convertible, subject to certain terms and conditions, into common shares of the Company on a one-for-one basis. The Class "A" Shares are subject to a blocker provision prohibiting a holder from converting the Class "A" Shares into common shares of the Company if it would result in such holder holding more than 9.9% of the Company's common shares. In addition, the holder of the Class "A" Shares is restricted from holding more than 500,000 of the Company's common shares at any time. For greater clarity, the number of common shares of the Company issuable pursuant to the Agreement shall not exceed 6,300,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2022 and March 18, 2022.

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: US$0.20 (CAD$0.25242) per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issue a news release on April 14, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated March 7, 2022 between the Company and Avalon Energy Ltd. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain oil and gas assets from the Vendor located in the Murray Lake and Hays areas of Southern Alberta in return for a total consideration of $2,500,000 ("Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied by providing the Vendor with $1,750,000 in cash and issuing $750,000 worth of the Company's common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 13, 2022 and April 12, 2022.

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,555,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 6,277,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,277,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for twelve (12) months from the date of issuance. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause such that if the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.35 or more for a period of twenty (20) consecutive days, the Company will be entitled to notify all holders of Warrants of its intention to force the exercise of the Warrants and to issue a press release to such effect, following which the holders of Warrants shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the press release to exercise the Warrants.

Number of Placees: 98 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Cameron MacDonald Y 100,000

Ronald Hozjan Y 100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 536,000

[6 placees]

Finder's Fee: $2,800 cash payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.;

$59,850 cash payable to PI Financial Corp.;

$4,025 cash payable to Research Capital Corp.; and

$14,700 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.;

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated February 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,883,386 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,441,693.15 due as dividends on the Series I Preferred Shares of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares

D.S.S. Holdings Inc.

(Dean Swanberg) Y $1,441,693.15 $0.50 2,883,386

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 7, 2022.

________________________________________

