TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors on May 10, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,819,736 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: CTN (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 15643T404 (New)

Letters of Transmittal will be used to effect this share consolidation. Letters of Transmittal are being mailed to shareholders starting on June 28, 2022 to return their present share certificates in exchange for new share certificates. The trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

________________________________________

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC") ("QRC.S")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on July 6, 2022, under the symbol "QRC".

At the request of the Company, the Restricted Shares "QRS.S" will be delisted and not listed on the TSX.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "QRC" and "QRC.S" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market on July 5, 2022, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

22/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTURAS MINERALS CORP. ("ALT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Amarc Resources Ltd. ("AHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral claims option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 16, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in five mineral claims (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $1,000,000 in cash payments over a ten-year period. The Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, which will reduce to a 0.5% royalty after $10,000,000 has been paid in respect of the royalty.

In connection with the first payment under the Agreement and further to the Exchange's bulletin dated December 11, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,176,470 bonus warrants to Robert Dickinson in consideration of a loan amendment. The loan amendment increased the principal amount by $100,000 for a total aggregate principal amount of $1,100,000. The loan has an interest rate of 10% and matures on November 26, 2024. Each bonus warrant issuable in connection with the amendment is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.085 per share for the term of the loan. The lender may lend additional short term funds against actual and anticipated accounts receivables of the Company, with such additional loans bearing interest at a rate of 12% per annum.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Dickinson Y 1,176,470

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 25, 2022 and June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

ANGUS GOLD INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 263,220 shares and to settle outstanding debt for $ 213,192 at a deemed price of 0.81 per share.

Number of Creditor: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 24 & June 30, 2022.

________________________________________

HAKKEN CAPITAL CORP. ("HAKK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:04 a.m. PST, July 04, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2022, April 25, 2022, May 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,125,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 5,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,125,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 585,648 shares at $ 0.2612 to settle outstanding debt of $ 152,978.75.

Number of Creditors: 62 Creditors

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated May 31, 2022

_______________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,300,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.63 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 30, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,481,481 common shares ("Shares").







Purchase Price: $0.675 per Share







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Shares GoldMining Inc. Y 1,481,481





Finder's Fees: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 13, 2022 between NevGold Corp. (the "Company"), the Company's subsidiary Nutmeg Gold, LLC ("Nutmeg") and GoldMining Inc. and GoldMining Inc.'s subsidiary GMI Idaho Corp. ("GMI Idaho", together with GoldMining Inc. ("GoldMining")). Pursuant to the Agreement Nutmeg will have the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Almaden Property located in Washington County, Idaho (the "Property") from GoldMining.

As consideration, the Company will issue 4,444,444 common shares at a deemed price of $0.675 per share to GoldMining upon closing. Payments to GoldMining over the next 3 year-period will be an aggregate of $6,000,000, which may be paid in cash and/or the issuance of common shares of the Company. The Company will make exploration expenditures on the Property of (i) $1,500,000 by June 1, 2023; and (ii) $750,000 by December 31, 2023. The Agreement contains a contingent payment provision, whereby the Company will pay in cash and/or the issuance of common shares of the Company to GoldMing upon the Company completing certain milestones (i) $500,000 upon completing a preliminary economic assessment; (ii) $2,500,000 upon completing a pre-feasibility study; and (iii) $4,500,000 upon completing a feasibility study, in respect of the Property. As a condition of the Agreement, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement with GoldMining Inc., granting GoldMining Inc. a pre-emptive right to participate in future financings of the Company, including the right to maintain its ownership interest in the Company and a right to nominate one member to the board of directors of the Company, as long as GoldMining Inc. owns at least a 4.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 14, 2022 and July 4, 2022.

________________________________________

NOBLE IRON INC. ("NIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to (i) a share purchase agreement dated April 18, 2022 (the "SPA") and an asset purchase agreement dated April 18, 2022 (the "APA", and together with the SPA, the "Agreements"). The Agreements are between indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and Banneker Partners, LLC ("Banneker").

Under the terms of the APA, Banneker's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary BP Tex Australia Acquisition Corporation Pty Ltd. acquired all of the assets of the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Texada Software Pty Ltd. (the "Australian Assets") for cash consideration of $1,000,000.

Under the terms of the SPA, Banneker indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (the "Systematic Shares") of the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Systematic Computer Services Corporation for cash consideration of $36,200,000 (subject to adjustment pursuant to a customary post-closing working capital adjustment).

In addition to the foregoing, pursuant to the terms of the SPA, the Company used $4,200,000 of the proceeds received under the SPA to acquire a 7.4% interest in BP Tex Parent, LP, a private Delaware limited partnership created by Banneker which indirectly holds the Systematic Shares and the Australian Assets.

The transactions contemplated by the Agreements were approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on June 17, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2022 and news releases dated April 18, 2022, May 18, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2022 and June 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,888,889 shares







Purchase Price: $0.36 per share







Warrants: 6,944,443 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,944,443 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 63 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jorge Ramiro Monroy Y 151,510 Athena Jade Limited



(Michael Wood) Y 100,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 120,000 [2 placees]









Agent's Fee:



$10,647, 26,812 Compensation Options and 1,950 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.







$218,658.62 and 598,187 Compensation Options payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.





Each Compensation Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Unit of the Company for $0.36 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.





Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing date.







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 24, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZACAPA RESOURCES LTD. ("ZACA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,163,678 common share units ("Units") with each Unit consisting of one

common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one

Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").







Purchase Price: $0.45 per Unit.







Warrants: 1,581,683 whole Warrants to purchase 1,581,683 Shares.







Warrant Price: $0.68 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.







Number of Placees: 9 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Crescat Portfolio Management LLC



(Kevin Smith) Y 2,222,222





Finder's Fee: $2,970 cash payment and 690 Finder's Units are payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Finder's Units consist of one Share and one-half of one Warrant exercisable at $0.68

per Warrants for a period of two years from the date of issuance.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 21, 2022.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/04/c8110.html