TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASTER ACQUISITION CORP. ("ATR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 20, 2022, effective at the open of market June 24, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:
KINGSLAND ENERGY CORP. ("KLE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated February 18, 2021 and the news releases issued by Kingsland Energy Corp. (the "Company") on April 26, 2021 and June 21, 2022, effective at the opening, Friday, June 24, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

22/06/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASTER ACQUISITION CORP. ("ATR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated March 18, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Newcrest Red Chris Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, whereby the Company sold 100% of its interests in the McBride, Railway, Boomerang and Todagin properties (collectively, the "Properties") to Newcrest.  Shareholders approved the transaction at a special meeting held on May 31, 2022.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Newcrest acquired the Properties in consideration for cash payments of $1,400,000.  Of the $1,400,000, the Company received $1,203,317.50 directly and directed Newcrest to pay the remaining $196,682.50 to various third parties.

The Company will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Properties, of which up to 1.75% may be repurchased by Newcrest for aggregate consideration of $1,750,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022 and the Company's information circular dated April 26, 2022, each of which is posted on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 700,000 bonus common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length credit provider (the "Lender") as additional consideration for providing the Company with a debt facility ("Debt Facility"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $4.98 with a maturity date ("Maturity Date") of June 21, 2023.

Pursuant to terms of the Debt Facility, the Company will borrow up to CAD$5,000,000 in principal amount of non-convertible subordinated secured debenture ("Debenture"). The Debenture will bear a 10% fixed annual interest rate, payable quarterly until the Maturity Date, subject to certain prepayment rights by the Company. The Debenture will be secured by a general security agreement over all of the Canadian assets of the Company and certain subsidiaries, and shall not include security over the assets held outside of Canada.

For further information, please reference the Company news release dated June 22, 2022.

________________________________________

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 28, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    2,322,500 common shares

Purchase Price:                         CDN$0.40 per common share

Warrants:                                  2,322,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,322,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              CDN$0.60 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees:                   6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

                                                                        Insider=Y /

Name                                                               ProGroup=P                                      # of Units

James McInnes                                                 Y                                                          750,000

Vasiliki McInnes                                                Y                                                          750,000

BoxOne Ventures

Inc. (Josh Felker and Arvind Ramanathan)          Y                                                          250,000

Finder's Fee:                             None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1, 2022, May 10, 2022 and June 10, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC.  ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
First Tranche

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 10, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    62,037,560 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.

Purchase Price:                         $0.30 per Unit

Warrants:                                  62,037,560 share purchase warrants to purchase 62,037,560 shares

Warrant Price:                           $0.40 exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance

Number of Placees:                   6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

                                                                        Insider=      Y /

Name                                                               ProGroup= P                          Number of Units           

Hunt Investment Trust No. 2                               Y                                                      26,816,360

( Johnnie Bryan Hunt Jr.)

Finder's Fees:                           None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

__________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,113,640 Units at a deemed price of $0.30 per Unit to settle outstanding debt for $4,534,092.17.  Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Creditors:                             1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:           None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THE LIMESTONE BOAT COMPANY LIMITED ("BOAT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:              CDN$484,000 principal amount of convertible debentures

Conversion Price:                      Until the maturity date, each debenture is convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of CDN$0.19 per common share

Maturity Date:                           36 months from the date of issuance

Interest Rate:                             10% per annum, payable annually

Number of Placees:                   6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

                                                                        Insider=Y /

Name                                                               ProGroup=P            Convertible Debentures ($)

Scott Emmerson Hanson                                   Y                                                         $244,000

Finder's Fee:                             Richardson Wealth Limited - CDN$6,000 and 6,000 finder's warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.19 for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 74,380 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.79 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$58,760.

Number of Creditors:                                                     1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation:           None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 6, 2022.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 22, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Sale and Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated April 29, 2022 between the Company and Lithium Chile Inc. ("LITH"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 1,600 hectares adjacent and near-adjacent to its existing license position in the Ollague basin. As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will issue to LITH 2,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.28 per Share. An additional 1,000,000 Shares will be issued to LITH upon the certain exploration targets achieved by the Company within 12 months ("Exploration Targets"). If Exploration Targets are not achieved, the Company will issue an additional 500,000 Shares to LITH. Shares issued in accordance with Exploration Targets are subject to Exchange approval.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:                                                                                None

Finders' Fees:                           None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  June 22, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,154,182 pre-consolidation common shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per pre-consolidation share to settle outstanding debt for $757,709.10.

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/22/c1975.html

