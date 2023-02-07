TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on February 3, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
OWN
2
Rex Resources Corp.
Annual audited financial statements for the year.
2022/09/30
Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year.
2022/09/30
Certification of the annual filings for the year.
2022/09/30
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend - Correction
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.0315
Payable Date: February 28, 2023
Record Date: February 14, 2023 (revised from February 28, 2023)
Ex-dividend Date: February 13, 2023
________________________________________
HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.025
Payable Date: February 21, 2023
Record Date: February 10, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: February 9, 2023
________________________________________
MANDALA CAPITAL INC. ("MAN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 25, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $515,000 (5,150,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date: At the market open on February 8, 2023, the common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on February 8, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
Escrowed Shares:
5,460,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
MAN.P
CUSIP Number:
56256W102
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
515,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from the listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated November 25, 2022.
Company Contact:
Patrick Sapphire
Company Address:
1500 Royal Centre PO Box 11117, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 4N7
Company Phone Number:
647 530-1117
Company Email Address:
patrick.sapphire@Principlecp.com
________________________________________
X-TERRA RESOURCES INC. ("XTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of X-Terra Resources Inc. ("X-Terra") on August 31, 2022, X-Terra has consolidated its capital on a seven (7) old for one (1) new basis. The name of X-Terra has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday February 8, 2023, the shares of X-Terra will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. X-Terra is classified as an "All Other Metal Ore Mining" company (NAICS Number 212299).
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto)
Trading Symbol:
XTT (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
98387W205 (NEW)
RESSOURCES X-TERRA INC. (« XTT »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 6 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX
En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de Ressources X-Terra Inc. (« X-Terra ») datée du 31 août 2022, X-Terra a complété le regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de sept (7) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de X-Terra n'a pas été modifiée.
Les actions ordinaires de X-Terra seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 8 février 2023. X-Terra est catégorisée comme une société' « d'extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN 212299).
Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 16 384 087 sont émises et en circulation
Actions entiercées:
Aucun
Agent des transferts:
Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc (Montréal et Toronto)
Symbole au téléscripteur
XTT (INCHANGÉ)
Numéro de CUSIP:
98387W205 (NOUVEAU)
_______________________________________
ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the market open on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the common shares of Zenith Capital Corporation (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with Venda Robotix Ltd. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 23, 2023.
________________________________________
23/02/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
850,050 warrants
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 13, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 13, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.40
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,700,100 units, composed of 1,700,100 common shares and 850,050 share purchase warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2023.
ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 février 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
Nombre de bons :
850 050 bons
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
Le 13 février 2023
Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :
Le 13 février 2024
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,40 $
Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 1 700 100 unités, composé de 1 700 100 actions ordinaires et 850 050 bons de souscription par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 1 juin 2020.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 février 2023.
________________________________________
ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of certain residual interests in the Company's fifth development partnership ("DP5") owned by certain limited partners ("Vendors").
Pursuant to the terms of the contribution and exchange agreements between HB2 Origination LLC ("HB2"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the Vendors, the Company will issue 7,555 Class B non-voting units of HB2 ("HB2 Units") at a deemed price of US$5.23 per HB2 Unit and 492,239 HB2 Units at a deemed price of US$5.01 per HB2 Unit as total consideration for their residual interests in DP5. The HB2 Units are exchangeable on a one for one basis for subordinate voting shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 20, 2023 and February 3, 2023.
________________________________________
COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:
Number of Units:
19,719,546 units ("Units"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per Units
$0.07125 per Units applicable to insiders (as a group) subscribing for more than 25% of the offering
Warrants:
19,719,546 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,719,546 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for the first twelve (12) months from the date of issuance, and exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 for another twelve (12) months thereafter
Number of Placees:
26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
8,610,730
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder's Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$17,500.00
N/A
350,000 Finder's Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for the first twelve (12) months from the date of issuance and exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 for another twelve (12) months thereafter.
The Company issued a news release on January 31, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDEN SHARE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GSH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:12 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 25, 2022 and December 08, 2022:
Number of Shares:
114,000 common shares ; and
$102,600 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 114,000 Series Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares")
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per common share
$0.90 per Preferred Share
Conversion Terms of
Preferred Shares:
114,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into
Other Terms
of Preferred Shares:
Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of 8% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred shares. Each Preferred Share is redeemable on the fifth anniversary (the "Redemption Date") after issuance at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are convertible into 2.5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Common Share.
Number of Placees:
5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$6,840
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022 and November 8, 2022:
Number of Shares:
1,493,574 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.45 per unit
Warrants:
746,787 share purchase warrants to purchase 746,787 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.90 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
51 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Units
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
100,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$4,185
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SATORI RESOURCES INC. ("BUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective 6:30 at a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Feb. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 23, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 5,633,871 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of January 27, 2023 to January 26, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. on behalf of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2023
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, 2023:
Number of Shares:
4,831,669 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.06 per share
Warrants:
4,831,669 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,831,669 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.09 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
NA
NA
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
825,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$5,943
NA
NA
The Company issued a news release on February 1, 2023 and February 3, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
