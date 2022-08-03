TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLOSSUS RESOURCES CORP. ("CLUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Colossus Resources Corp.'s (the "Company) Initial Public Offering ("Offering") Amended and Restated Long Form Prospectus dated June 27, 2022 amending and restating prospectus dated March 31, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted on June 29, 2022, by the Securities Commission in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 212220).

Offering: 3,208,000 units (each, a "Unit") comprised of 1 common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.40 for a period of 24 months

Offering price: $0.25 per Unit

Agent:Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, including gross proceeds raised under the over-allotment option and the Agent will be granted share purchase warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") equal to 8% of the number of Units sold under the Offering, including the number of Units sold under the over-allotment option. Each Agent's Warrant will entitle the Agent to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.25 for a period of 24 months.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company has granted an over-allotment option to the Agent, entitling the

Agent to purchase up to 15% of the Offering, at $0.25 per unit, for a period of 30

days from the closing of the Offering.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

Story continues

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Thursday, August 4, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Thursday, August 4, 2022. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $802,000 for a total of 3,208,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 13,583,100 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.

Escrowed Shares: 4,400,100

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: CLUS

CUSIP Number: 19682J103

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated June 27, 2022.

Company contact: Charalambos Katevatis, President and CEO

Company address: 2475 Queens Avenue, West Vancouver, BC, V7V 2Y0

Company phone number: 604-836-6667

Company E-mail address: colossus20@shaw.ca

Company website: https://colossusresources.com

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per 17.25 Common Shares: one (1) common share of Delta

CleanTech Inc. Payable Date: August 10, 2022 Record Date: August 13, 2021 Ex-Distribution Date: August 12, 2021

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2021, February 9, 2022, May 25, 2022 and July 29, 2022.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

[Formerly Plantify Foods, Inc. ("PTFY.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Antalis Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (now renamed Plantify Foods, Inc.) described in its filing statement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from PTFY.P to PTFY and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction ("QT") includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Peas of Bean Ltd. ("POB")

Pursuant to a Business Combination Agreement dated July 26, 2022 among the Company, Peas of Bean Ltd. ("POB"), POB Finco Inc. ("FinCo"), and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company agreed to combine their businesses by way of an amalgamation and share exchange. Pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement, Antalis acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests in POB, being 6,999,999 POB shares from the POB shareholders in exchange for the issuance of 101,565,783 Resulting Issuer shares and all of the POB warrants were cancelled and replaced with 16,961,488 Resulting Issuer warrants. Additionally, each FinCo share and FinCo warrant was exchanged for Resulting Issuer shares and Resulting Issuer warrants.

Under the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, up to an additional 40,300,000 Resulting Issuer Shares will be issuable to the POB shareholders subject to the Resulting Issuer attaining the following financial performance targets:

18,800,000 Resulting Issuer shares will be issuable upon the Resulting Issuer reaching cumulative gross revenue of C$6 million in any trailing 12-month period within 30 months of the closing of the QT; and 21,500,000 Resulting Issuer shares will be issuable upon the Resulting Issuer reaching cumulative gross revenue of C$12 million in any trailing 12-month period within 42 months of closing of the QT.

POB is a private company that was incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel on February 9, 2017. POB is a "clean label", plant-based food company seeking to address the growing consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives and healthy snacks. POB's products serve the markets of "flexitarian" and health-conscious omnivore consumers in addition to vegetarian and vegan consumers who are more experienced with plant-based foods. POB's technology allows the production of plant-based meat alternatives, dips, and snacks, with natural ingredients familiar to consumers that are free of preservatives, free of common food allergens, and are GMO-free.

Finco Subscription Receipt Financing

Concurrent with the QT, FinCo completed a subscription receipt financing (the "FinCo Subscription Receipt Financing"), pursuant to which it issued 14,858,333 FinCo subscription receipts at a price of $0.12 per FinCo subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $1,783,000, on a non-brokered private placement basis. Each FinCo subscription receipt automatically converted into one FinCo unit, without the payment of additional consideration or the taking of further action on the part of the holder thereof. Each FinCo unit is comprised of one FinCo share and one FinCo warrant. Each FinCo warrant will be exercisable to acquire one FinCo Share at an exercise price of $0.18 per FinCo Share for a period of 24 months from the date on which the Resulting Issuer shares become listed on the Exchange. On closing of the QT, each FinCo share underlying the FinCo units was automatically exchanged for one Resulting Issuer share and each FinCo warrant underlying the FinCo units was automatically exchanged for one Resulting Issuer warrant exercisable to acquire one Resulting Issuer share on the same terms as the FinCo warrants.

Finco Convertible Debenture Financing

On March 28, 2022, FinCo completed a first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of 12% subordinated unsecured redeemable convertible debentures of FinCo (the "Convertible Debentures") at a price of $1000 per Convertible Debenture for gross proceeds of $1,300,000 (the "First Tranche Convertible Debenture Financing"). FinCo completed, prior to the closing of the QT, a second tranche of a non-brokered private placement of Convertible Debentures for additional gross proceeds of $500,000 (collectively, the "Second Tranche Convertible Debenture Financing" and together with the First Tranche Convertible Debenture Financing, the "Convertible Debenture Financing"). Immediately before completion of the QT, the $1,800,000 Convertible Debentures automatically converted into 15,000,000 FinCo units.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $500,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 4,166,666 common share and 4,166,666

common share purchase warrants at $0.12 per unit. Maturity date: August 29, 2023 Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of conversion of the

notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are

exercisable at the price of $0.18. Interest rate: 12 % Number of Placees: 8 placees

Finco Debt Settlement

Immediately prior to closing the QT, FinCo settled a debt in the amount of $77,000 by way of issuing 641,667 FinCo units on the same terms as the FinCo units issued on conversion of the FinCo subscription receipts, which FinCo units were automatically exchanged for an equivalent number of Resulting Issuer units on a one-for-one basis.

Corporate Finance and Finder's Fees

In connection with the FinCo Subscription Receipt Financing and the Convertible Debenture Financing, certain advisors received (i) a cash commission equal to 10.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the FinCo Subscription Receipt Financing and the Convertible Debenture Financing and (ii) 3,732,292 FinCo shares.

Certain advisors received a finder's fee of an aggregate of 5,078,289 Resulting Issuer shares for locating the QT and assisting with its negotiation, evaluation and due diligence. The finder's fee will be split amongst the following parties: 25% of the finder's fee will be payable to Hike Capital, Inc.; 25% of the finder's fee will be payable to CapitaLink Ltd; 25% of the finder's fee will be payable to L.I.A. Pure Capital Ltd.; and 25% of the finder's fee will be split between Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Black Prince Advisors Ltd.

Upon closing of the QT, the issued and outstanding share capital of the Resulting Issuer consists of 145,976,364 Resulting Issuer shares with outstanding options to acquire an additional 400,000 Resulting Issuer shares, outstanding share purchase warrants exercisable to acquire 47,461,488 Resulting Issuer shares, outstanding performance based securities to acquire 40,300,000 Resulting Issuer shares upon achievement of certain milestones and outstanding Company Convertible Debentures convertible into an aggregate of 8,333,332 Resulting Issuer shares (assuming exercise of 4,1666,666 Resulting Issuer warrants).

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

145,976,364 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 87,457,772 shares, are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow

agreement

2,100,000 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the

CPC Escrow Agreement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PTFY (new) CUSIP Number: 72749H107

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 4, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Plantify Foods, Inc.

________________________________________

22/08/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,138,358 shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share Warrants: 10,138,358 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,138,358 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Alan Carter Y 333,333 Carlos Vilhena Y 83,333 0923383 B.C. Ltd. (Paul Hansed) Y 33,333

Agent's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. - $67,126 cash and 261,893 finder's warrants

Cormark Securities Inc. - $31,058 cash and 119,042 finder's warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $19,207 cash and 71,426 finder's warrants

Roth Canada Inc. - $6,103 cash and 23,809 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $450 cash

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $900 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $11,470 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,537 cash





Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on June 28, 2022 and July 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2022 and June 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,233,304 flow-through shares and 8,393,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow-through share and $0.25 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 3,233,304 flow-through purchase warrants to purchase 3,233,304 shares and

8,393,000 non-flow-through purchase warrants to purchase 8,393,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 per flow-through purchase warrant for a two-year period and $0.31 per

non-flow-through purchase warrant for a two-year period Number of Placees: 14 placees Finder's Fee: GloRes Securites Inc. - $21,000 cash and 35,000 finder's warrants, with each

non-transferable finder warrant exercisable into one common share of the

Company at a price of $0.31 per share for a two-year period

Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,770 cash and 25,900 finder's warrants, with each

non-transferable finder warrant exercisable into one common share of the

Company at a price of $0.33 per share for a two-year period

Marquest Asset Management Inc. - 35,000 finder's warrants, with each non-

transferable finder warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company

at a price of $0.33 per share for a two-year period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases on June 29, 2022, July 5, 2022 and July 15, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HELIUM EVOLUTION INCORPORATED ("HEVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement – Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 26, 2022, the insider and pro group participation section of the Bulletin should have read as follows (with North American Helium Inc. removed as an insider):

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units Gregory A. Robb Y 250,000 John Kanderka Y 175,000 Ryan Tomlinson Y 205,000 2236590 Alberta Ltd. Y 25,000 (Pat Mills)



James Baker Y 125,000 Michael Graham Y 1,000,000 Philip Hughes Y 100,000 Flying W Consulting Inc. Y 75,000 (Brad Wall)



Heather Isidoro Y 125,000 William Van Horne Y 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,297,500 [12 placees]





All the other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IBT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by IBEX Technologies Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "NCIB") dated July 29, 2022, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,800,000 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float as defined in the Exchange's policies. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the Exchange during the period starting on August 5, 2022 and ending on the earlier of August 4, 2023 and the date on which the Company completes the purchase of the maximum number of 1,800,000 common shares pursuant to the NCIB. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

TECHNOLOGIES IBEX INC. (" IBT ")

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 août 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités (« l'offre ») datée du 29 juillet 2022, Technologies IBEX inc. (la « fiducie ») peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 1 800 000 actions ordinaires de son capital, représentant approximativement 10 % du flottant tel que défini dans les politiques de la Bourse. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse durant la période commençant le 5 août 2022 et se terminant le plus tôt entre le 4 août 2023 et la date à laquelle la société complètera l'achat du nombre maximum de 1 800 000 actions ordinaires conformément à l'offre. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Leede Jones Gable Inc.

______________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 2, 2022, May 18, 2022, June 8, 2022, June 30, 2022, and July 29, 2022:

Number of Securities: 2,350,000 units and 4,450,000 flow-through units Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit and $0.14 per flow-through unit Warrants: 3,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,400,000 shares Warrants' Exercise Price: $0.15 for 24 months following the closing of the private placement, subject to an

acceleration clause Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Thorsen-Fordyce Marchant Capital Inc. (Lewis

Lewrick) Y 1,400,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities received a cash commission of $19,600 and 196,000

finder's warrants. Each finders warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common

share of the Company at $0.15 per common share for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 29, 2022, the Number of Shares and Purchase Price under Flow-through shares section should have read:

Flow-through shares

Number of Shares: 5,451,934 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $ 0.23 per flow-through share Warrants: 2,725,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,725,967 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.33 for a three year period

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated June 07, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Montage Gold Corp., (the "Company"), and arm's length parties - Barrick Gold (Côte D'Ivoire) Limited and Endeavour Gold Corporation (collectively "the Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Mankono Exploration Limited, a Jersey-based Company (the "Target"), which indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Mankono-Sissédougou Joint Venture Project, which consists of three properties contiguous to the Company's Koné Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire (the "Properties").

The Target will be acquired by the Company for the following consideration: (i) aggregate cash payments of CDN$14,500,000 to the Vendors; and (ii) issuance of 22,142,857 common shares of the Company to the Vendors at a deemed price of CDN$0.70 per common share.

Further, the Vendors will retain a 2% NSR only to the permits and applications that currently relate to the Properties. The Company will have the option to buy-back 1% of such NSR for USD$10,000,000 over a 2-year period.

The Exchange's aforementioned acceptance of the Agreement and acquisition is subject to the conversion of the subscription receipts, which were offered as part of a concurrent private placement offering, and on the understanding that there will be no creation of new Insiders at the time of the closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 08, 2022 and June 30, 2022, and the Exchange's bulletin dated July 19, 2022.

________________________________________

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2022, June 10, 2022 and June 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jonathan Fung Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (3 placees) P 325,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $17,465 cash and 87,325 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,050 cash and 5,250 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. - $8,750 cash and 43,750 finder's warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $700 cash and 3,500 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT.A") ("GASX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, August 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX") ("GASX.WT.A") ("GASX.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, August 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, August 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:17 a.m. PST, August 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

INTERNATIONAL BETHLEHEM MINING CORP. ("IBC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, Aug. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c2142.html