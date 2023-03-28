TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 29, 2023 trading in the Company's shares will resume.
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a letter agreement dated October 19, 2022 (the "Letter Agreement") between Founders Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Orea Mining Corp. (the "Assignor") to which the Company will be assigned an underlying option agreement. In consideration of the assignment, the Company made a payment of CDN $500,000 by the issuance common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.50 per share and will pay an aggregate of CDN $500,000 in cash to the Assignor.
The letter agreement entitles the Company to acquire from Nana Resources N.V. ("Nana") up to 75% of the shares in the capital of Lawa Gold N.V. ("Lawa"), which is the registered title holder of a gold mineral property in southeast Suriname (north of Brazil), known as the Antino Gold Project (the "Property") pursuant to underlying option agreement dated March 16, 2022 (the "Underlying Option Agreement"), as amended June 24, 2022, October 17, 2022, November 4, 2022 and January 24, 2023 between the Assignor, Nana and Lawa. Consideration pursuant to the Underlying Option Agreement is as follows:
Consideration
Cash ($)
Securities
Work
First Stage Option (first 3 years) to
US$1,650,000, of which
CAD$323,000
US$6,000,000
Second Stage Option (within 2 years
US$1,500,000
CAD$19,000
US$10,000,000
Third Stage Option (within 3 years of
NIL
NIL
US$10,000,000
Private Placement-Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022 and March 10, 2023:
Number of Shares:
15,415,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per share
Warrants:
7,707,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,707,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.35 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
83 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
525,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
350,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$38,675
N/A
193,375 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
For additional information please see the Company's news releases dated October 24, 2022, November 10, 2022, January 24, 2023 and March 10, 16 and 21, 2023.
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: April 28, 2023
Record Date: March 31, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023
________________________________________
SENNEN POTASH CORPORATION ("SN.H")
[formerly Sennen Potash Corporation ("SN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of March 29, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SN to SN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
23/03/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants (all on a post-consolidated basis):
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,084,562 (Post-Consolidated)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 6, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
May 6, 2026
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$11.04
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,084,562 shares with 1,084,562 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 15, 2021.
________________________________________
BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2023:
Number of Shares:
14,504,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
7,252,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,252,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.07 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
4,700,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
500,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$6,000
N/A
120,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.07 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIRST HYDROGEN CORP. ("FHYD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Securities for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 85,185 compensation warrants that are exercisable into common shares at a price of $4.50 per share for 2 years and $76,270 cash, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 27, 2023, and amended on February 2, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group
1
$76,270
N/A
85,185
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2023, February 8, 2023, and March 25, 2023.
__________________________________
FOBI AI INC. ("FOBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the exclusive rights to explore and develop the Gairloch Project, located in Scotland.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK
CONSIDERATION
£50,000
933,334 Common Shares
NA
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 26, 2023.
________________________________________
ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:31 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MASON GRAPHITE INC. ("LLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:
Number of Shares:
12,139,000 Shares
Purchase Price:
$0.165 per Share
Number of Placee:
4 Placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
2,242,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 06, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2022 and January 26, 2023:
Convertible Debentures
$238,000.00
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 793,333 common shares at $0.30 per share
Maturity date:
2 years
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
$5,000.00
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$31,980.00
N/A
106,600 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 23, 2023, confirming the closing of the second tranche of the private placement.
________________________________________
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 05, 2023, between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire certain mineral claims that comprise the western portion of Orogen's Ball Creek Property located in the Ball Creek Property in British Colombia.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the property by issuing 4,000,000 common shares to the Vendor.
In addition, the Vendor will retain a 2 % net smelter return royalty (NSR) on future mineral and metal production from the property. 1 % of the royalty can be purchased at any time for $1 million. Further, there is an existing royalty agreement for Ball creek property with an arm's length party wherein it holds a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, 1.0% of which may be repurchased for $1,000,000, and is further entitled to a cash payment of $4,000,000 which are contingent upon certain time and/or production milestones having been achieved. The Company has agreed to assign the right to repurchase 1% of the arm's length party royalty to the Vendor.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 07, 2023.
________________________________________
PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023:
Number of Shares:
4,437,184 common shares
Purchase Price:
$1.75 per common share
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
213,142
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
50,000
Number of Placees: 19 placees
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$387,533.16
0
221,448
Finder's Warrants Terms: each broker warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $1.75 until February 24, 2025.
The Company issued news releases dated February 24, 2023 and March 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 27, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 10:18 a.m. PST, March 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
