TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

OPENSESAME ACQUISITION CORP. ("OPEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 30, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open July 27, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on July 27, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,525,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OPEN.P CUSIP Number: 68372X104 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 300,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Scott Kelly Company Address: 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: 604-671-0918 Company Email Address: scottkelly.ca@gmail.com

PC 1 Corp. ("PCAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Further to the Company's press release dated July 5, 2022, effective at the opening on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction as initially announced on June 3, 2022 has been terminated.

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:27 a.m. PST, July 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM") ("FARM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 330,909 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for US$140,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 2 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A Finder's Fee: Glores Securities Inc. - $18,000 cash and 360,000 non-transferable finder's warrants each exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.07 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 22, 2022, the Company's bought-deal offering (the "Offering") by way of a supplemental prospectus dated July 20, 2022 (the "Supplemental Prospectus") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 22, 2021 (the "Shelf Prospectus", and together with the Supplemental Prospectus, the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the Alberta Securities Commission, as the Company's principal regulator. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System ("NI 11-102") in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of NI 11-102 have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on July 22, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $11,500,147.20, inclusive of the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option by the Underwriters.

Underwriters: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Roth Canada, ULC and Eight Capital (collectively, the "Underwriters") Offering: 4,310,400 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company. Unit Price: $2.32 per Unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.73 per Warrant, exercisable for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date. Underwriters' Commission: $677,814.91 in cash commission. Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally fully exercised an Over-Allotment Option provided by the Company in connection with the Offering to purchase an additional 646,560 Units, representing 15% of the Units offered under the Prospectus.

For further information, refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 20, 2022 and news release dated July 22, 2022, which are available under its profile on SEDAR.

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated April 19, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Melkior Resources Inc. (the "Company") and International Explorers & Prospectors Inc. (Lionel Bonhomme as the President and CEO, the "Optionor"), whereby the Company may acquire a 50% (first option) interest in the Genex Project in Ontario by making cash payments of $250,000 ($100,000 in the first year), the issuance of 2.5 million common shares (1 million in the first year) and incurring exploration expenditures of $2.75 million over a three-year period; an additional 50% interest (second option) may be acquired by the issuance of 2.5 million common shares within four years to the Optionor. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension(s)

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated December 1, 2020, June 3, 2021, November 25, 2021 and May 26, 2022, the Exchange has consented to a further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,330,600 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

Additionally, the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,333,340 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,333,340 shares with 1,333,340 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 24, 2021.

VISIONARY GOLD CORP. ("VIZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 10, 2022; June 16, 2022; and July 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 30,748,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit. Warrants: 15,374,000 whole Warrants to purchase 15,374,000 Common Shares. Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 14 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Wesley John Adams Y 7,000,000 Crescent Global Gold Ltd.



(Daniel K. Newell) Y 7,000,000 William C. Van Horne Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group



(1 subscriber) P 2,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news releases announcing the closings of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 15, 2022 and July 21, 2022.

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:44 a.m. PST, July 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL") ("VOL.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, July 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

