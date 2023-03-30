TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME") ("DME.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, March 31, 2023, 11,300,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 11,845,000 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated

March 24, 2023, of which 11,300,000 warrants will be listed and

posted for trading on the TSXV effective at the opening on

Friday, March 31, 2023.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $2.70 per common share to March 24, 2025, subject to acceleration, as described below.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: DME.WT (New) CUSIP Number: 25043D123 (New)

11,300,000 of the outstanding warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Final Short Form Prospectus Offering (the "Offering") dated March 20, 2023.

The Agent related to the Offering, has up to 30 days from closing to exercise the over-allotment option of the Offering in whole. 545,000 additional warrants may be issued and listed, if the Agent exercises the over-allotment option in full.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $2.70 per common share and will expire on March 24, 2025, subject to an acceleration, as described below.

In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $4.50, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to each registered holder of Warrants, Warrant Agent, and distributing a press release (collectively, the "Acceleration Notice") within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If an Acceleration Notice is provided by the Company, the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the date that is not less than thirty (30) days following the provision of such Acceleration Notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"); provided, however, that if the Accelerated Expiry Date falls on a day that is not a business day, the Accelerated Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the next business day.

Story continues

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 24, 2023, and March 29, 2023, and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

KOBO RESOURCES INC. ("KRI")

[formerly Meteorite Capital Inc. ("MTR.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Meteorite Capital Inc. (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated March 22, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Friday, March 31, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered as a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the acquisition, by three-cornered amalgamation, of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo") in consideration of 56,809,749 common shares of the resulting issuer at a deemed issue price $0.20 per share of the resulting issuer, 4,250,034 warrants of the resulting issuer at an exercise price of $0.30 per share until August 31, 2023 (excluding the warrants granted pursuant to the Private Placement described below) and 3,400,000 stock options of the resulting issuer at exercise prices varying between $0.15 and $0.20 per share with expiry dates varying between January 31, 2024 and February 28, 2030, on a post-consolidation basis.

An aggregate of 37,296,666 common shares, 300,000 warrants and 1,800,000 stock options post-consolidation issued pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" issuer (NAICS Number: 21222).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 22, 2023, available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated November 2, 2022, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Private Placement-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts by Kobo and the Company, which were converted into common shares and warrants upon the escrow release date (the "Escrow Release Date") as defined in the subscription receipt agreement, as follows:

Number of Shares: 18,485,600 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share post-consolidation



Warrants: 9,242,800 warrants to purchase 9,242,800 common shares post-consolidation



Warrant exercise price: $0.40 during a period of up to March 31, 2023 post-consolidation



Number of Placees: 50 placees



Company's Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Agent's Fee: $246,280.23 Nil Share 721,312 Agent Warrants

Agent Warrants Terms: Each agent warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit (the "Unit") of the Resulting Issuer at a price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months following the Escrow Release Date, each Unit being comprised of one Resulting Issuer common share and one half resulting issuer warrant at an exercise price of $0.40 at any time until 24 months after the Escrow Release Date, post-consolidation

The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement. This offering consisted of the issuance of subscription receipts by Kobo, which were converted into common shares and warrants upon the escrow release date (the "Escrow Release Date") as defined in the subscription receipt agreement, as follows:

Number of Shares: 220,000 common shares post-consolidation



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share post-consolidation



Warrants: 110,000 warrants to purchase 110,000 common shares post-consolidation



Warrant exercise price: $0.40 during a period of up to March 31, 2023 post-consolidation



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Company's Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 7, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Meteorite Capital Inc. to Kobo Resources Inc.

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, March 31, 2023, the common shares of Kobo Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Meteorite Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

76,928,349 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 37,709,666 common shares, 300,000 warrants and 1,913,040 stock options post-consolidation, of which 3,832,916 common shares, 30,000 warrants and 208 260 stock options are released at the date of this bulletin



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company – Montreal and Toronto and at the offices of Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, New York, New York, USA



Trading Symbol: KRI (NEW)



CUSIP Number: 49990B104 (NEW)

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Company Contact: Mr. Edouard Gosselin, Director, Chief Executive Officer and

Corporate Secretary Company Address: 101-388 Grande-Allée E., Québec, Québec, G1R 2J4 Company Phone Number: (418) 609-3587 Company e-mail address: info@kobores.com Company website address: https://www.koboresources.com







RESSOURCES KOBO INC. (« KRI »)

[antérieurement Capital Météorite inc. (« MTR.P »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Opération admissible – complétée/Changement de symbole, Reprise de la négociation, Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier, Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Opération admissible :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt des documents relativement l'opération admissible de Capital Météorite inc. (la « société ») décrite dans sa déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 22 mars 2023. Par conséquent, à l'ouverture des marchés, vendredi le 31 mars 2023, la société ne sera plus considérée comme une société de capital de démarrage.

L'opération admissible consiste en l'acquisition, par fusion triangulaire, de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Ressources Kobo inc. (« Kobo ») pour une considération de 56 809 749 actions ordinaires de l'émetteur résultant à un prix réputé de 0,20 $ par action de l'émetteur résultant, 4 250 034 bons de souscription de l'émetteur résultant au prix d'exercice de 0,30 $ par action jusqu'au 31 août 2023 (excluant les bons de souscription octroyés dans le cadre du placement privé décrit ci-dessous) et 3,400,000 options d'achat d'actions de l'émetteur résultant à des prix d'exercices variant entre 0,15 $ et 0,20 $ par action avec des dates d'expiration variant entre le 31 janvier 2024 et le 28 février 2030, sur une base post-regroupement.

Un total de 37 296 666 actions ordinaires, 300 000 bons de souscription et 1 800 000 options post-regroupement émises dans le cadre de l'opération admissible sont entiercés en vertu d'une convention de titres de valeurs du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX.

La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extractions de minerais d'or et d'argent » (numéro de SCIAN : 21222).

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez vous référer à la déclaration de changement à l'inscription datée du 22 mars 2023, qui est disponible sur SEDAR.

Reprise de la négociation :

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 2 novembre 2023, la négociation des titres de l'émetteur résultant sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés, vendredi le 31 mars 2023.

Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier. Ce placement consistait en l'émission de reçus de souscription par Kobo et la société qui ont été converties en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription lors de la date de libération (la « date de libération ») telle que définie dans la convention de reçu de souscription, comme suit :

Nombre d'actions : 18 485 600 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire post-regroupement



Bons de souscription : 9 242 800 de bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

9 242 800 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ jusqu'au 31 mars 2023 post-regroupement



Nombre de souscripteurs : 50 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro de la société : Aucun



Montant total en

espèces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire de l'agent: 246 280,23 $ Aucun 721 312 bons de souscription

de courtier

Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : chaque bon de souscription de courtier permet de souscrire une unité (une « unité ») de l'émetteur résultant au prix de 0,25 $ pendant une période de 24 mois suivant la date de libération. Chaque unité étant composée d'une action ordinaire de l'émetteur résultant et un demi-bon de souscription de l'émetteur résultant au prix d'exercice de 0,40 $ en tout temps pendant 24 mois suivant la date de libération, post-regroupement

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 février 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier. Ce placement consistait en l'émission de reçus de souscription par Kobo qui ont été converties en actions ordinaires et bons de souscription lors de la date de libération (la « date de libération ») telle que définie dans la convention de reçu de souscription, comme suit :

Nombre d'actions : 220 000 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix : 0,25 $ par action ordinaire post-regroupement



Bons de souscription : 110 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à

110 000 actions ordinaires post-regroupement



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ jusqu'au 31 mars 2023 post-regroupement



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro de la société : Aucun

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 février 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires adoptée le 7 février 2023, la société a regroupé son capital social sur la base de 5 anciennes actions pour 1 nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société a été changée de Capital Météorite inc. à Ressources Kobo inc.

Les actions ordinaires de Ressources Kobo inc. seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés, vendredi le 31 mars 2023, et les actions Capital Météorite inc. seront retirées de la cote.

Capitalisation

post-regroupement

et post-opération : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

76 928 349 actions ordinaires seront émises et en circulation



Actions entiercées : 37 709 666 actions ordinaires, 300 000 bons de souscription et 1 913 040 options post-regroupement, dont 3 832 916 actions ordinaires, 30 000 bons de souscription et 208 260 options sont libérées à la date de ce bulletin



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX – Montréal et Toronto ainsi qu'au bureau de Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company – New York, New York, USA



Symbole au téléscripteur : KRI (NOUVEAU)



Numéro de CUSIP : 49990B104 (NOUVEAU)





La Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Contact de la société : Edouard Gosselin, chef de la direction, secrétaire corporatif et

administrateur Adresse de la société : 101-388, Grande-Allée E., Québec (Québec) G1R 2J4 Téléphone de la société : (418) 609-3587 Adresse de courriel de la société : info@kobores.com Adresse du site web de la société : https://www.koboresources.com

___________________________________

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Amended and Restated Prospectus (amending and restating the prospectus dated November 9, 2022) dated February 1, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 3, 2023, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on March 30, 2023.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Friday, March 31, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 31, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 10,100,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 5,100,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SPSA.P CUSIP Number: 78474B108 Agent: Eight Capital



Agent's Options: 500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 2 years from the date of the trading.





For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated February 1, 2023.

Company Contact: Brian Kabot Company Address: Suite 2100, 40 King St. West, Scotia Plaza, Toronto, ON M5H 3C2 Company Phone Number: 312-465-7027 Company email: bkabot@sterlingops.com

______________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06

Payable Date: April 15, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2023

________________________________________

23/03/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAROYECA GOLD & SILVER INC. ("BGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,440,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,440,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,440,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,420,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,500.00 N/A 50,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 27, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CALLINEX MINES INC. ("CNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,120,366 common shares and 1,036,900 charitable flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $3.15 per common share and $5.67 per charitable flow-through share



Warrants: 1,078,632 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,078,632 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.05 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000

Agent's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $296,581.31 cash and 71,727 finder's warrants

Beacon Securities Limited - $114,069.73 cash and 27,587 finder's warrants

Clarus Securities Inc. - $45,627.89 cash and 11,034 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $4.05 per share for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing pursuant to its Prospectus dated February 27, 2023, which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia on February 28, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on March 2, 2023, for gross proceeds of $19,890,263 (including the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Underwriters: Scotia Capital Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 8,412,500 non flow though shares, including 950,000 shares issued pursuant to the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

1,748,300 flow through shares



Share Price: $1.77 per non flow through share

$2.86 per flow through share



Underwriter's Fee: An aggregate of $1,193,415.78 has been paid to the Underwriters.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an option ("Over-Allotment Option"), to purchase up to an additional 1,543,115 shares at $1.75 per share. The Underwriters have partially exercised the Over-Allotment Option, purchasing 950,000 shares.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,064,562 shares



Purchase Price: $1.77 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,569,235 shares



Purchase Price: $1.95 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 17, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 20,951,500



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 15, 2023 (as to 13,446,500 warrants)

May 17, 2023 (as to 7,505,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 15, 2023 (as to 20,951,500 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,715,000 shares (6,685,000 Flow-Through shares and 19,030,000 Non-Flow Through shares) with 22,372,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 22, 2021.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, March 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 15, 2022, the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated December 15, 2022, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 20, 2023, qualifying the distribution of up to 17,250,000 common shares (including the over-allotment option).

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 24, 2023, for aggregate gross proceeds of $13,800,000.

Offering: 17,250,000 common shares (including over-allotment option)



Offering Price: $0.80 per common share



Agent(s): Cormark Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Roth Canada Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Agent(s) Commission: $822,000 in cash

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus supplement dated March 20, 2023, and news release dated March 24, 2023.

________________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 553,358

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 5, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,106,715 shares with 553,358 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 5, 2021.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,906,537

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 12, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 12, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.72

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,813,073 shares with 3,906,537 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 11, 2021.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated December 5, 2022 with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Aurea Mining Inc., which holds a 100% interest in the Ana Paula Gold Project, Mexico.

Consideration for the Ana Paula option is i) US$10,000,00 cash upon closing; ii) on the earlier of receiving an extension to the existing Ana Paula open pit mining permit and the granting of a new underground mining permit, the issuance of up to US$5,000,000 in Company shares at the greater of $0.24 or the 10 day VWAP prior to the date of the purchase agreement; iii) On the earlier of (a) the date of completion of a feasibility study for the Ana Paula Gold Project and (b) July 1, 2024, make a cash payment of US$2,000,000; iv) On the date that the Company announces a construction decision for the Ana Paula Gold Project, pay an additional cash payment of US$3,000,000 and US$2,000,000 in cash or by way of issuance of Company shares at the greater of $0.24 or equal to the VWAP of the Company's shares for the ten trading days immediately prior to announcement of the construction decision; and v) On the date that the Company commences commercial production at the Ana Paula Gold Project, pay an additional US$5,000,000 in cash and US$3,000,000 in cash or by way of issuance of the Company's shares at the greater of $0.24 or the VWAP of the Company's shares for the ten trading days immediately prior to announcement of the commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 5, 2022, January 17, 2023, and March 28, 2023.

________________________________________

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,500,000 bonus warrants to an arm's length creditor, in consideration of an amendment to a $1,250,000 non-convertible secured debenture dated June 2019 (as first amended September 2020, the "Note"). The amendment to the Note provides a 2 year extension of the Maturity Date from December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2024. All other terms remain the same. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share for an exercise price of $0.13 per share for a 2 year period.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022 and December 29, 2022.

_______________________________________

PALISADES GOLDCORP LTD. ("PALI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,467,298 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from April 01, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated March 29, 2023, for further details.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 09, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: $2,095,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CAD$ 0.10 of the principal amount outstanding per share until maturity



Maturity date: 24 months after issuance, subject to a forced conversion right



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placee: 11 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 30,000 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 20, 2023, and March 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,030,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $103,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $63,000 $0.10 630,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,250,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share



Warrants: 3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 750,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,800 N/A 195,000 Finder's Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the price of $0.06 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2022 and February 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Please note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 7:21 a.m. PST, March 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 29, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:47 a.m. PST, March 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/29/c3081.html