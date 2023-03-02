TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL")
[Formerly NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 20, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.
Reinstated for Trading
Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOAL".
Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 21, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Friday, March 3, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:
The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of NOA Lithium Brines S.A. for consideration of 68,257,140 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30, 56,000,000 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 24 months and 12,257,140 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 24 months.
A Non-Arm's Length finder's fee was paid for consideration of 1,083,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 and 1,083,333 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.
17,780,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 17,500,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,000,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.
In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:
Name Change
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, the common shares of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Navion Capital Inc. will be delisted.
Private Placement – Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2022, August 12, 2022 and January 10, 2023:
Number of Shares: 18,795,867 shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per share
Warrants: 18,795,867 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,795,867 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a 30 month period
Number of Placees: 70 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
33,333 shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$186,603.51
N/A
181,848 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 25, 2023, February 17, 2023 & March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
92,136,340 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 37,280,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Symbol: NOAL (new)
CUSIP #: 629352 10 5 (new)
The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource – Mining' company.
Company Contact: Taj Singh, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Address: 1250,639,5th Ave. SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9
Company Phone Number: 416-568-1027
Company Email Address: taj@noalithium.com
________________________________
THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12328767123
Payable Date: April 17, 2023
Record Date: March 31, 2023
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2023
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
CABO DRILLING CORP. ("CBE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
___________________________________________
HUAXING MACHINERY CORP. ("HUA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
__________________________________________
OLIVIER VENTURES INC. ("OVL.H")
[Formerly PACIFIC PARADYM ENERGY INC. ("PPE.H ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company
Pursuant to a special resolution by the shareholders passed on December 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening on Friday, March 03, 2023, the common shares of Olivier Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Pacific Paradym Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which
12,135,559 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol: OVL.H (new)
CUSIP Number: 68111J101 (new)
________________________________________
SYNSTREAM ENERGY CORP. ("SHM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.
Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
________________________________________
23/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023, and increased on February 9, 2023:
Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.02 per share
Warrants: 50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
14,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
9
23,500,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$42,300
N/A
2,115,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023, and amended on February 27, 2023:
Number of Shares: 47,500,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.01 per share
Warrants: N/A
Warrant Exercise Price: N/A
Number of Placees: 30 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
1,900,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$28,500
N/A
2,850,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
________________________________________
EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2023:
Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per share
Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 14 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
1,200,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$17,400
N/A
348,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:13 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.05 per share to 9 Arm's Length Parties, as part of loan agreements with the Company.
Please refer to the Company's news release on February 22, 2023 for more details.
____________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Pinto Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $90,000 and issue a total of 2,000,000 common shares over a six-month period. An additional 4,300,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $2,000,000.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
Effective Date of Agreement
$10,000
Nil
Upon Exchange Acceptance
$50,000
1,000,000 Common Shares
Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance
$30,000
1,000,000 Common Shares
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2023
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the Bugatti Property (the "Property") located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $170,000 and issue a total of 4,500,000 common shares over a twelve-month period. An additional 1,000,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
Effective Date of Agreement
$20,000
Nil
Upon Exchange Acceptance
$75,000
1,500,000 Common Shares
Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance
$75,000
2,000,000 Common Shares
Within 12-month from Exchange Acceptance
Nil
1,000,000 Common Shares
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023
_______________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extensions
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extensions in the expiry dates of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 1,333,340
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (unchanged)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 10, 2022
Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,333,340 shares with 1,333,340 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 24, 2021.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 5,330,600
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 5, 2020
Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 1,100,000
485,000
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2023
July 15, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 21, 2023
January 15, 2024
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,585,000 shares with 1,585,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 5, 2022.
________________________________________
PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,341,280 shares at a deemed price of $0.0671 per share for the quarter ending November 30, 2022, and 2,779,150 shares at a deemed price of $0.04048 per share for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. This is in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to three arm's length consulting agreements effective as of November 9, 2022.
Number of Service Providers: 3
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, and February 27, 2023.
________________________________________
PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,236,857 shares
Purchase Price: $0.07 per share
Warrants: 1,236,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,236,857 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
430,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2023, between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 454 mining claims in Northern New Brunswick, comprising the Brunswick Au-Ag property.
CONSIDERATION
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK
Upon signing of the Agreement
On July 1st 2023
Before December 1st 2023
On July 1st 2024
On July 1st 2025
On July 1st 2026
Upon a positive preliminary
Upon a positive feasibility study
Upon commercial production
$10,000
$10,000
N/A
$20,000
$25,000
$30,000
$25,000
$50,000
$100,000
150,000 common shares
200,000 common shares
N/A
200,000 common shares
250,000 common shares
350,000 common shares
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
$80,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023.
EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 mars 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 10 février 2023, entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et des sociétés privées sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans 454 claims miniers situés dans le nord de la province de Nouveau Brunswick, composant la propriété Brunswick Au-Ag.
CONTREPARTIE
ESPÈCES
TITRES
ENGAGEMENTS AU
Lorsque la convention a été
Le 1 juillet 2023
Avant le 31 décembre 2023
Le 1 juillet 2024
Le 1 juillet 2025
Le 1 juillet 2026
Lors d'une évaluation
Lors d'une étude de
Lors de la production
10 000 $
10 000 $
S/O
20 000 $
25 000 $
30 000 $
25 000 $
50 000 $
100 000 $
150 000 actions ordinaires
200 000 actions ordinaires
S/O
200 000 actions ordinaires
250 000 actions ordinaires
350 000 actions ordinaires
S/O
S/O
S/O
S/O
S/O
80 000 $
S/O
S/O
S/O
S/O
S/O
S/O
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 février 2023.
_______________________________________________
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 3, 2023 and the Amendment Bulletin dated January 11, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a NEX reactivation announced on January 3, 2023. The number of shares issued to the RLG shareholders should be 35,451,916 (not 35,434,541) and the number of shares issued and outstanding should be 52,019,982 (not 52,002,607). There are no other changes to the January 3rd bulletin or the January 11th bulletin.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c2393.html