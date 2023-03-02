U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,941.00
    -15.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,747.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,901.00
    -60.75 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.40
    -9.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.76
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4770
    +0.3600 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,522.92
    +20.65 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.73
    -4.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.92
    -21.61 (-0.08%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·19 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NOA LITHIUM BRINES INC. ("NOAL") 
[Formerly NAVION CAPITAL INC. ("NAVN.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 20, 2020, the Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOAL".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 21, 2023.   As a result, at the opening on Friday, March 3, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.  The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of NOA Lithium Brines S.A. for consideration of 68,257,140 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30, 56,000,000 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 24 months and 12,257,140 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 24 months.

A Non-Arm's Length finder's fee was paid for consideration of 1,083,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 and 1,083,333 warrants entitling the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

17,780,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 17,500,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions.  2,000,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 8, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 3, 2023, the common shares of NOA Lithium Brines Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Navion Capital Inc. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2022, August 12, 2022 and January 10, 2023:

Number of Shares:                     18,795,867 shares

Purchase Price:                          $0.30 per share

Warrants:                                   18,795,867 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,795,867 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:               $0.50 for a 30 month period

Number of Placees:                   70 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

33,333 shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$186,603.51

N/A

181,848 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 30 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on  January 25, 2023, February 17, 2023 & March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Capitalization:                       Unlimited shares with no par value of which
                                              92,136,340  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                 37,280,000     common shares
Transfer Agent:                     TSX Trust Company  
Symbol:                                 NOAL            (new) 
CUSIP #:                               629352 10 5 (new)

The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource – Mining' company.

Company Contact: Taj Singh, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director     
Company Address: 1250,639,5th Ave. SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0M9
Company Phone Number: 416-568-1027              
Company Email Address: taj@noalithium.com     

________________________________

 

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1  Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security:  $0.12328767123
Payable Date:  April 17, 2023
Record Date: March 31, 2023
Ex-Dividend Date:  March 30, 2023

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CABO DRILLING CORP. ("CBE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

___________________________________________

HUAXING MACHINERY CORP. ("HUA.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

__________________________________________

 

OLIVIER VENTURES INC. ("OVL.H")
[Formerly PACIFIC PARADYM ENERGY INC. ("PPE.H ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution by the shareholders passed on December 22, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Friday, March 03, 2023, the common shares of Olivier Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Pacific Paradym Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.

Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:                                     UNLIMITED                   shares with no par value of which
                                                           12,135,559                    shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:                                                NIL                                shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                                       Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:                                      OVL.H                  (new)
CUSIP Number:                                       68111J101            (new)

________________________________________

 

SYNSTREAM ENERGY CORP. ("SHM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, the securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees.

Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

________________________________________

23/03/01  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  6:30 a.m. PST, March 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

 

CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 31, 2023, and increased on February 9, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    50,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.02 per share

Warrants:                                  50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $0.05 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:                   24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

14,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

9

23,500,000

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$42,300

N/A

2,115,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2023, and amended on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    47,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.01 per share

Warrants:                                   N/A

Warrant Exercise Price:             N/A

Number of Placees:                   30 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

1,900,000

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$28,500

N/A

2,850,000


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY-CORP ENTERPRISES INC. ("DCY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

EUROPEAN ELECTRIC METALS INC. ("EVX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 4:51  a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    8,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.05 per share

Warrants:                                   4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:             $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

1,200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

  N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$17,400

N/A

348,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 6:13  a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  7:30 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 400,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.05 per share to 9 Arm's Length Parties, as part of loan agreements with the Company.

Please refer to the Company's news release on February 22, 2023 for more details.

____________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors (the "Vendors") for the acquisition of the Pinto Property (the "Property") located in the Red Lake Mining Division in Ontario, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $90,000 and issue a total of 2,000,000 common shares over a six-month period. An additional 4,300,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $2,000,000.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

Effective Date of Agreement

$10,000

Nil

Upon Exchange Acceptance

$50,000

1,000,000 Common Shares

Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance

$30,000

1,000,000 Common Shares




For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2023

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on February 1, 2023 between Lithium One Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of the Bugatti Property (the "Property") located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $170,000 and issue a total of 4,500,000 common shares over a twelve-month period. An additional 1,000,000 common shares may be issued upon achieving certain exploration result milestones. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, 1.0% of which can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,000,000.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

Effective Date of Agreement

$20,000

Nil

Upon Exchange Acceptance

$75,000

1,500,000 Common Shares

Within 6-month from Exchange Acceptance

$75,000

2,000,000 Common Shares

Within 12-month from Exchange Acceptance

Nil

1,000,000 Common Shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023

_______________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extensions
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extensions in the expiry dates of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     1,333,340

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  $0.30 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         September 10, 2022
Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:                      March 31, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             September 30, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,333,340 shares with 1,333,340 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 24, 2021.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     5,330,600

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  $0.40 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         December 5, 2020
Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:                      March 31, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:                             September 30, 2023

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,330,600 shares with 5,330,600 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 23, 2019.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                  1,100,000 
                                                                          485,000

Exercise Price of Warrants:                               $0.25 (unchanged)

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                      April 21, 2023
                                                                          July 15, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                        October 21, 2023
                                                                          January 15, 2024

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,585,000 shares with 1,585,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 5, 2022.

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,341,280 shares at a deemed price of $0.0671 per share for the quarter ending November 30, 2022, and 2,779,150 shares at a deemed price of $0.04048 per share for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. This is in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to three arm's length consulting agreements effective as of November 9, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 3

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, and February 27, 2023.

________________________________________

PROVIDENCE GOLD MINES INC. ("PHD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    1,236,857 shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.07 per share

Warrants:                                  1,236,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,236,857 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:              $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees:                   3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

430,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A 

N/A

N/A

 

The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 10, 2023, between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in 454 mining claims in Northern New Brunswick, comprising the Brunswick Au-Ag property.

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES ($)

Upon signing of the Agreement
(already issued)

 

On July 1st 2023

 

Before December 1st 2023

 

On July 1st 2024

 

On July 1st 2025

 

On July 1st 2026

 

Upon a positive preliminary
economic assessment

 

Upon a positive feasibility study

 

Upon commercial production

$10,000

 

 

$10,000

 

N/A

 

$20,000

 

$25,000

 

$30,000

 

$25,000

 

 

$50,000

 

 

$100,000

150,000 common shares

 

 

200,000 common shares

 

N/A

 

200,000 common shares

 

250,000 common shares

 

350,000 common shares

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

$80,000

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2023.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 mars 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 10 février 2023, entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société ») et des sociétés privées sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt de 100% dans 454 claims miniers situés dans le nord de la province de Nouveau Brunswick, composant la propriété Brunswick Au-Ag.

 

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES
  ($)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU
TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

Lorsque la convention a été
signée (déjà émis)

 

 

Le 1 juillet 2023

 

Avant le 31 décembre 2023

 

Le 1 juillet 2024

 

Le 1 juillet 2025

 

Le 1 juillet 2026

 

Lors d'une évaluation
économique préliminaire
positive

 

Lors d'une étude de
faisabilité positive

 

Lors de la production
commerciale

10 000 $

 

 

 

10 000 $

 

S/O

 

20 000 $

 

25 000 $

 

30 000 $

 

25 000 $

 

 

 

50 000 $

 

 

100 000  $

150 000 actions ordinaires

 

 

 

200 000 actions ordinaires

 

S/O

 

200 000 actions ordinaires

 

250 000 actions ordinaires

 

350 000 actions ordinaires

 

S/O

 

 

 

S/O

 

 

S/O

S/O

 

 

 

S/O

 

80 000 $

 

S/O

 

S/O

 

S/O

 

S/O

 

 

 

S/O

 

 

S/O

 

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 février 2023.

_______________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Amendment
BULLETIN DATE:  March 1, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 3, 2023 and the Amendment Bulletin dated January 11, 2023, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a NEX reactivation announced on January 3, 2023.  The number of shares issued to the RLG shareholders should be 35,451,916 (not 35,434,541) and the number of shares issued and outstanding should be 52,019,982 (not 52,002,607).  There are no other changes to the January 3rd bulletin or the January 11th bulletin.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/01/c2393.html

Recommended Stories