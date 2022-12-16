TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EON LITHIUM CORP. ("EON")
[formerly Angel Gold Corp. ("ANG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 24, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening of December 19, 2022, the common shares of Eon Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Angel Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
17,377,857
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
EON (new)
CUSIP Number:
26877T101 (new)
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN.H")
[formerly Binovi Technologies Corp. ("VISN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 19, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of December 19, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from VISN to VISN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_________________________________________________
BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Monday, December 19 2022, the common shares of Bluerush Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Software Development" company.
Post - Consolidation
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
34,100,217
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
BTV (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
09629N200 (NEW)
________________________________________
HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 5, 2022 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, December 19, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
________________________________________
SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution:
Distribution per Unit: $0.00095
Payable Date: March 31, 2023
Record Date: March 10, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: March 9, 2023
________________________________________
URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.0125
Payable Date: January 16, 2023
Record Date: December 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022
________________________________________
TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2022:
Convertible Debenture
$2,000,000.00
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 11,428,571 common shares at $0.175 per share
Maturity date:
December 22, 2026
Interest rate:
Canadian Variable Rate plus 10%
Number of Placees:
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
$2,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022:
Number of Shares:
3,173,450 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.32 per flow-through share
Warrants:
1,586,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,586,725 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
4 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$80,640
N/A
252,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:57 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
Ikigai Capital Corp. ("IKC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.
________________________________________
K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining the share purchase agreement and subsequent amending agreement (collectively the "Agreement") dated November 15, 2022 and November 25, 2022 respectively, between K9 Gold Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length sellers (the "Sellers"), whereby the Company can acquire from the Sellers 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1000175306 Ontario Ltd. (the "306 Co."), a privately owned exploration company which holds an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the James Bay Lithium Project (the "Project") located near Radisson, Quebec from the Vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, i) the Company will acquire 50% of the issued and outstanding shares in 306 Co. by paying $10,000 cash and issuing 6,500,000 common shares of the Company to the Sellers, ii) the Company has an option to acquire the remaining 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of 306 Co. by issuing 6,500,000 common shares to the Sellers within 14 months of the Closing Date.
To complete the Option Agreement, 306 Co. must pay in aggregate $180,000 cash to the Vendor and spend in aggregate $130,000 in work expenditures on the Project within 3 years of the Effective Date of the Option Agreement. In addition, upon completion of the Option Agreement, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty on the Project. Furthermore, a bonus payment of $1,000,000 is payable to the Vendor, in the event that a NI43-101 mineral resource estimate valued at $100,000,000 is established on the property.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2022 and December 14, 2022
________________________________________
KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 56,141 common shares and 56,141 share purchase warrants to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for USD$232,112. Each warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of five years from closing at an exercise price of US$5.00 per share.
Number of Creditors:
3 creditors
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered}
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2022:
Number of Shares:
6,180,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Number of Placees:
27 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
240,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
Nil
Nil
Nil
The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an option agreement ("Agreement") dated September 22, 2022 between an arm's length vendor ("Vendor") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the option to obtain a 100% interest in and to the Lac Astrid Lithium Project ("Project") located in the Province of Quebec. The Project consist of 70 mineral claims covering approximately 3,600 hectares in the James Bay region. In return for the option, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $600,000 in cash payments, issue 1,200,000 units and 3,000,000 common shares over a two year term as per the terms of the Agreement.
Each unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for a 24 month period. Upon exercise of the option by the Company, the Project will be subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") to the Vendor, of which 2.0% may be purchased back by the Company for $2,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 23, 2022 and December 15, 2022.
________________________________________
OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2022:
Number of Shares:
14,752,500 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per share
Number of Placees:
44 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Share
Aggregate Existing insider Involvement [1 Placees]
Y
1,250,000 shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placees]
P
37,500 shares
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$ 262,780
N/A
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 08, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.
________________________________________
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,950,157
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 30, 2022, January 12, 2023 and January 13, 2023
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 30, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.15
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,800,630 shares with 1,950,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 20, 2022.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
14,600,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 3, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 3, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.18
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,845,294 flow-through common shares and 14,600,000 non-flow-through common shares with 14,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 16, 2020.
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
2,343,750
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 10, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
December 10, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.20
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement 4,687,500 flow-through common shares with 2,343,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 6, 2021.
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 29, 2022.
________________________________________
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 9, 2022:
Number of Shares:
5,870,592 Quebec flow-through shares and
3,120,000 Quebec Charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.17 per Quebec flow-through share and
$0.225 per Quebec Charity flow-through share
Number of Placees:
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
1,685,294 Quebec flow-
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$1,500
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 décembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 9 novembre 2022 :
Nombre d'actions:
5 870 592 actions accréditives du Québec et
3 120 000 actions accréditives de Charité du Québec
Prix :
0,17 $ par action accréditif du Québec et
0,225 $ par action accréditif de Charité du Québec
Nombre de souscripteurs:
21 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Souscripteurs
# total de souscripteurs:
# total d'actions
Participation total d'initiés existants:
4
1 685 294 actions accréditives du
Participation total de Groupe Pro:
S/O
S/O
Montant total en
# total d'actions
# total de bons de
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
1 500 $
S/O
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 décembre 2022.
________________________________________
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:44 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,829 common shares at $0.496 per share to settle outstanding debt for $23,227.
Number of Creditors: 45 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022.
________________________________________
