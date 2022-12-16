TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EON LITHIUM CORP. ("EON")

[formerly Angel Gold Corp. ("ANG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 24, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening of December 19, 2022, the common shares of Eon Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Angel Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,377,857 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EON (new) CUSIP Number: 26877T101 (new)

________________________________________

BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN.H")

[formerly Binovi Technologies Corp. ("VISN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 19, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of December 19, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VISN to VISN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued July 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_________________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 19 2022, the common shares of Bluerush Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Software Development" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,100,217 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: BTV (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 09629N200 (NEW)

________________________________________

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 6, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated December 5, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 19, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00095

Payable Date: March 31, 2023

Record Date: March 10, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: March 9, 2023

________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into 11,428,571 common shares at $0.175 per share

Maturity date: December 22, 2026



Interest rate: Canadian Variable Rate plus 10%

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 $2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 30, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,173,450 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,586,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,586,725 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $80,640 N/A 252,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.45 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 12, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:57 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Ikigai Capital Corp. ("IKC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining the share purchase agreement and subsequent amending agreement (collectively the "Agreement") dated November 15, 2022 and November 25, 2022 respectively, between K9 Gold Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length sellers (the "Sellers"), whereby the Company can acquire from the Sellers 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1000175306 Ontario Ltd. (the "306 Co."), a privately owned exploration company which holds an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") to acquire a 100% interest in the James Bay Lithium Project (the "Project") located near Radisson, Quebec from the Vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, i) the Company will acquire 50% of the issued and outstanding shares in 306 Co. by paying $10,000 cash and issuing 6,500,000 common shares of the Company to the Sellers, ii) the Company has an option to acquire the remaining 50% of the issued and outstanding shares of 306 Co. by issuing 6,500,000 common shares to the Sellers within 14 months of the Closing Date.

To complete the Option Agreement, 306 Co. must pay in aggregate $180,000 cash to the Vendor and spend in aggregate $130,000 in work expenditures on the Project within 3 years of the Effective Date of the Option Agreement. In addition, upon completion of the Option Agreement, the Vendor will retain a 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty on the Project. Furthermore, a bonus payment of $1,000,000 is payable to the Vendor, in the event that a NI43-101 mineral resource estimate valued at $100,000,000 is established on the property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 15, 2022 and December 14, 2022

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE") ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 56,141 common shares and 56,141 share purchase warrants to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for USD$232,112. Each warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of five years from closing at an exercise price of US$5.00 per share.

Number of Creditors: 3 creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered}

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,180,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 27 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 240,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: Nil Nil Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ONE METALS INC. ("LONE ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an option agreement ("Agreement") dated September 22, 2022 between an arm's length vendor ("Vendor") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the option to obtain a 100% interest in and to the Lac Astrid Lithium Project ("Project") located in the Province of Quebec. The Project consist of 70 mineral claims covering approximately 3,600 hectares in the James Bay region. In return for the option, the Company will provide the Vendor with an aggregate of $600,000 in cash payments, issue 1,200,000 units and 3,000,000 common shares over a two year term as per the terms of the Agreement.

Each unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for a 24 month period. Upon exercise of the option by the Company, the Project will be subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") to the Vendor, of which 2.0% may be purchased back by the Company for $2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 23, 2022 and December 15, 2022.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,752,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Share Aggregate Existing insider Involvement [1 Placees] Y 1,250,000 shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placees] P 37,500 shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 262,780 N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 08, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,950,157



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2022, January 12, 2023 and January 13, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,800,630 shares with 1,950,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 20, 2022.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 14,600,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2022



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 3, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,845,294 flow-through common shares and 14,600,000 non-flow-through common shares with 14,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 16, 2020.

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,343,750



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 10, 2022



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 10, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement 4,687,500 flow-through common shares with 2,343,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 6, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 29, 2022.

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,870,592 Quebec flow-through shares and

3,120,000 Quebec Charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per Quebec flow-through share and

$0.225 per Quebec Charity flow-through share



Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,685,294 Quebec flow-

through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 15 décembre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 9 novembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 5 870 592 actions accréditives du Québec et

3 120 000 actions accréditives de Charité du Québec



Prix : 0,17 $ par action accréditif du Québec et

0,225 $ par action accréditif de Charité du Québec



Nombre de souscripteurs: 21 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 4 1 685 294 actions accréditives du

Québec Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 1 500 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 6 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:44 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, December 15, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 15, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 46,829 common shares at $0.496 per share to settle outstanding debt for $23,227.

Number of Creditors: 45 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 13, 2022.

________________________________________

