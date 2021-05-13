U.S. markets open in 8 hours 30 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·25 min read

VANCOUR, BC, May 12, 2021 TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open Thursday, May 13, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced May 12, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) fifteen old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, May 13, 2021, the common shares of High Tide Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


46,055,653

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

1,943,547

shares are subject to escrow


Transfer Agent:

Capital Transfer Agency, ULC


Common Shares

Trading Symbol:

HITI

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42981E 40 1

(new)


Series of warrants ("Series A Warrants") set to expire on February 6, 2023

Trading Symbol:

HITI.WT

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42981E 12 0

(UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening May 13, 2021, the exercise price for the Series A Warrants of the Company will be $4.35 per 0.824 common share on a post-consolidated basis.

Series of warrants ("Series B Warrants") set to expire on February 22, 2024

Trading Symbol:

HITI.WR

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42981E 13 8

(UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening May 13, 2021, the exercise price for the Series B Warrants of the Company will be $8.70 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.

Convertible debentures set to expire on November 30, 2022.

Trading Symbol:

HITI.DB

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

42981E AB 0

(UNCHANGED)

Effective at the opening May 13, 2021, the conversion price for the convertible debentures of the Company will be $3.30 per common share on a post-consolidated basis.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV") ("LTV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 29, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated April 27, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 7,142,857 units (the "Units") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on May 6, 2021, for gross proceeds of $3,440,400.32

Offering:

6,143,572 Units (no Units were exercised to this date pursuant to the Underwriter's over-allotment option. The Exchange will issue a supplemental bulletin if any exercise of the over-allotment option occurs). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.70 until May 6, 2024.


Unit Price:

$0.56 per Unit.


Agent(s):

Research Capital Corporation as lead agent and sole book-runner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp.


Agent(s) Commission:

An aggregate of $275,232.03 in cash and 491,485 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.56 until May 6, 2024.


Over-Allotment Option:

The Agents may over-allot the Units (and/or the components thereof) in connection with this offering and the Company has granted to the Agents an option to arrange for the sale of up to an additional 15% of that number of Units sold pursuant to the offering, at any time up to 30 days after the closing of the offering.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Friday, May 14, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario


Capitalization:

up to 8,871,427 warrants created and authorized, of which 6,143,572 are issued and outstanding


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

LTV.WT

CUSIP Number:

526681127

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated May 6, 2021, pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated April 27, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 until May 6, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated April 27, 2021, and news releases dated March 29, 2021, April 23, 2021, April 29, 2021, and May 6, 2021.

______________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Change of Business – Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Change of Business of TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU") described in its Filing Statement dated April 29, 2021.

TRU has completed a Change of Business (the "COB") from investment to mining exploration.

Concurrently with the COB, TRU and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS) ("Altius") entered into an arm's length definitive option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated February 23, 2021, pursuant to which Altius granted TRU the option to acquire the Golden Rose Project located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt (the "Option").

In order to exercise the Option and acquire the Golden Rose Project, TRU is required to make a series of common share issuances to Altius, at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share, and incur exploration expenditures on the Golden Rose Project, as follows:

i) Issuance of 7,140,000 common shares of TRU on the closing date of the Option Agreement,

ii) Issuance of 800,000 common shares of TRU on or before the date that is one month from the closing date,

iii) Issuance of 800,000 common shares of TRU on or before the date that is 12 months from the date of the Option Agreement,

iv) Issuance of 1,400,000 common shares of TRU on or before the date that is 24 months from the date of the Option Agreement,

v) Incurring exploration expenditures of $500,000 within 12 months from the date of the Option Agreement,

vi) Incurring additional exploration expenditures of $1,000,000 within 24 months from the date of the Option Agreement, and

vii) Incurring additional exploration expenditures of $1,500,000 within 36 months from the date of the Option Agreement.

Altius will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on any future minerals production from the Golden Rose Project (minus pre-existing royalty).

In addition, Altius has assigned to TRU the amended and restated option and royalty agreement between Altius and Shawn Rose dated November 24, 2020, as amended on February 22, 2021 (the "Underlying Agreement"). Pursuant to the Underlying Agreement, Altius was granted the option to acquire 71 mineral claims known as Rose Gold in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Rose Claims").

In order to exercise the option to acquire the Rose Claims, TRU must: (i) make a payment of $22,500 (or equivalent amount of common shares of TRU, as determined by Shawn Rose in his sole discretion) on November 30, 2021; (ii) make a payment of $37,500 (or equivalent amount of common shares, as determined by Shawn Rose in his sole discretion) on November 30, 2022; (iii) grant a 2.0% net smelter return royalty; and (iv) incur exploration expenditures in the amount of $50,000 on the Rose Claims, which Altius has already incurred. If any or all of the Rose Claims achieves a National Instrument 43-101 defined measured and indicated mineral resource equal to at least one million gold ounces (at 1 g/t cut-off), TRU must make an additional cash payment of $250,000 (which amount will only be payable in cash) within five business days of the date of the filing on SEDAR of a related technical report. The deemed value of the common shares, if issued in lieu of cash, will be the greater of (a) $0.25 per share and (b) the closing price of such shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on the day prior to such payment date. Shawn Rose is at arm's length to TRU and Altius and will be at arm's length to the resulting issuer.

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" Issuer (NAICS Number: 212220).

For further

details, please refer to the Filing Statement of the Company dated April 29, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement. That private placement consists of the issuance of 15,910,053 subscription receipts to be automatically exercised into units upon issuance of this Exchange bulletin, with each unit including one common share and one warrant as follows:

Number of Shares:

15,910,053 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.22 per common share


Warrants:

15,910,053 warrants to purchase 15,910,053 common shares


Warrant exercise price:

$0.35 during a period of 36 months following the closing date


Number of Placees:

108 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Resurgent Capital Corp. (Joel Freudman)

Y

227,273

Barry Greene

Y

113,636

David Hladky

Y

85,000

Robert Harrison

Y

50,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[11 Placees]

P

918,000

Finders' Fee:

Arm's length finders collectively $115,776.61 in cash and 526,257 non-transferable finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement pursuant to a news release dated March 5, 2021. It is expected that the Company will issue a news release dated May 12, 2021, confirming that the subscription receipts have been exercised.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's Bulletin dated January 7, 2021, trading in the securities of TRU Precious Metals Corp. will resume at the opening on Friday, May 14, 2021, upon confirmation of the exercise of the subscription receipts.

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 51,780,894 shares will be issued and outstanding upon exercise of the subscription receipts

Escrow

Nil common share


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company - Toronto


Trading Symbol:

TRU

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

89778V104

(UNCHANGED)


Company Contact:

Mr. Joel Freudman, President, CEO and Director

Company Addresses:

70 Trius Drive, Fredericton, New Brunswick, E3B 5E3

Company Phone Number:

647 880-6414

Company's website:

www.trupreciousmetals.com

E-mail address:

info@trupreciousmetals.com

___________________________________

21/05/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated April 7, 2021 between the Company and West Mining Corp. ("West Mining"), whereby West Mining can acquire the Company's 20% interest in 174 mineral claims and 11 Crown grants located in the Nelson Mining District in the Province of British Columbia known as the Kena and Daylight Gold-Copper Properties (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will sell the Property to West Mining in consideration for West Mining (i) paying the Company $300,000 in cash; (ii) issuing to the Company 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of West Mining and (iii) granting the Company a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty, which may be re-purchased by West Mining for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 12, 2021 and May 5, 2021.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 20, 2020, trading in the Company's securities will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

APOLLO GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("APGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ASSURE HOLDINGS CORP. ("IOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an Asset Purchase Agreement dated April 30, 2021 between the Company and Sentry Neuromonitoring, LLC (Kenneth Sly, Wesley Varghese, Patricia Worley, Stephanie Hicks, on behalf of Texas Medsurge, LLC and Sheila Jumper, collectively, "the Sellers") and the Company whereby the Company, through its subsidiary Assure Networks Texas Holdings, LLC, has agreed to purchase all assets used in the Sellers' business. Consideration is US$1,225,000 of which US$153,125 is payable at closing, US$153,125 within 30 days of closing and US$918,750 in 36 equal monthly installments and a total of 1,660,583 common shares at US$1.37 per share of which 474,453 shares will be placed in escrow for 12-months. An additional US$350,000.00 may be payable if certain performance milestones are met. The consideration shares will be distributed as follows:

Wesley Varghese – 766,423 common shares
Kenneth Sly – 638,686 common shares
Patricia Worley – 127,737 common shares
Sheila Jumper – 127,737 common shares

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EDISON COBALT CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 5, 2021, the information pertaining to the finder's fees payable to PI Financial Corp. in the bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. – $20,125.35 cash and 142,520 finder's warrants.



Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.18 per share for a two-year period.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,388,750 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.09 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$175,000.

Number of Creditors:

10 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 03, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 8 and 14, 2021:

Number of Shares:

5,348,616 shares


Purchase Price:

$1.05 per share


Warrants:

2,674,308 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,674,308 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.70 for a one-year period, subject to acceleration


Number of Placees:

50 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Heliosphere Management Limited (Charles Funk)

Y

38,000

Samuel Anderson

Y

44,700


Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

1,107,364

[8 Placees]



Agent's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $170,640 cash; 153,316 Broker Warrants


Sprott Capital Partners LP. – $90,794 cash; 91,989 Broker Warrants


Agentis Capital Markets Limited Partnership – $30,265 cash; 30,663 Broker Warrants


Haywood Securities Inc. – $30,265 cash; 30,663 Broker Warrants


Belco Private Capital Inc. - $4,504.50 cash; 4,290 finder warrants


Each non-transferable Broker Warrant and finder warrant are exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.05 for a period of one year.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 25, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,117,555 flow-through shares and 2,787,500 Quebec flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.18 per flow-through share and $0.20 per Quebec flow-through share


Number of Placees:

14 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Ian Campbell

Y

55,555


Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees]

P

755,555


Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. - $9,660.14 cash and 53,666 broker warrants exercisable at $0.18 per warrant over a one-year period.

Eventus Capital Corp. - $110,409.60 cash, 430,053 broker warrants exercisable at $0.18 per warrant over a one-year period, and 165,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.20 per warrant over a one-year period.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSXV Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,274,271 shares to settle outstanding debt for $286,711.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditor


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y/

Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares


Merfin Management Ltd

Y

$277,066

$0.225

1,231,404






Andrew von Kursell

Y

$9,645

$0.225

42,867


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

___________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021

Number of Shares:

2,857,000 FT shares


Purchase Price:

$5.25 per FT share


Number of Placees:

7 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Eric Sprott

Y

1,900,000


Harry K Culhan

P

226,118


Anthony Erdoby

P

142,858


Note:

Mr. Eric Sprott has purchased additional 957,000 shares (charity flow-through part of the transaction) as the back-end purchaser.



Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of 3.5% of gross proceeds paid in cash to Clarus Securities Inc..



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news releases dated April 8, 2021 announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:41 p.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

2,262,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 25, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 25, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,262,000 shares with 2,262,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 14, 2018 and May 30, 2018.

________________________________________

TRI CAPITAL OPPORTUNITIES CORP. ("TCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, May 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VALDY INVESTMENTS LTD. ("VLDY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants pursuant to CPC transition provisions and shareholder approval obtained on March 12, 2021:

CPC Prospectus Agent's Warrants:


# of Warrants:

250,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 27, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

May 27, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.10

These warrants were issued, pursuant to a CPC prospectus offering, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 27, 2019.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated Feb. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the company will remain halted, pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the qualifying transaction, pursuant to listings Policy 2.4.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,300,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase


Purchase Price:

$0.25 per Unit


Warrants:

11,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,300,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$ 0.40 for a period of two years from the date of closing. If the closing price of the Common Shares is equal to or exceeds $0.60 per common share for greater than 20 consecutive trading days, then the warrant term shall automatically accelerate to a date that is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Issuer announcing the reduced warrants, and such press release stating this fact shall be deemed sufficient notice to all warrant holders of the shortened term to the expiry.


Number of Placees:

104 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None


Finder's Fee:

$10,500 cash and 42,000 broker warrants paid to Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.40 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ESHIPPERS MANAGEMENT LTD. ("EPX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 1:31 p.m. PST, May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESHIPPERS MANAGEMENT LTD. ("EPX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 12, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 11, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,706,732 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share


Number of Placees:

37 Placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Acclaim Ventures Inc.

(Braeden Lichti)

Y

133,333

George Kovalyov

Y

133,333

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

941,399

[8 Placees]


Finder's Fee:

$10,000.00 cash and 66,666 Finder's Warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.; and


$16,040.78 cash and 106,938 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for a one-year period at a price that is the greater of $0.15 and a 25% premium on the common share price of the Company proposed to be issued in the subsequent financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated May 11, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/12/c2237.html

