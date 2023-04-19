TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALUULA COMPOSITES INC. ("AUUA")

[formerly Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("BASQ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Bastion Square Partners Inc. ("Bastion") (to be renamed Aluula Composites Inc.) as described in its filing statement dated April 12, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, the trading symbol for Bastion will change from BASQ.P to AUUA and Bastion will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all of the shares of Aluula Composites Inc. ("Aluula")

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 20, 2022, and an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated April 3, 2023 among Bastion, Aluula and 1391093 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bastion ("Bastion Subco"), Bastion has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Aluula and, in consideration of which, Bastion issued a total of 225,009,365 common shares to the shareholders of Aluula (including 175,009,365 common shares to existing shareholders of Aluula, 18,223,330 common shares on conversion of Subscription Receipts (defined below), and 6,776,670 common shares issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement referred to below).

On April 6, 2023 Bastion Subco completed a non-brokered private placement of 18,223,330 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.12 per Subscription Receipt for proceeds of $2,186,799.60. Each Subscription Receipt was automatically converted into one share of Bastion Subco immediately prior to completion of the Qualifying Transaction, and then each Bastion Subco share issued upon conversion of each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchanged for one share of the Resulting Issuer.

Story continues

Aluula is a Canadian-based manufacturer of innovative soft composite materials that deliver extremely durable, light and strong composites to a wide range of applications across a broad range of industries. Aluula has customers in wind sports, sailing, outdoor packs and tents, and aerospace, with plans to expand to other market sectors.

For more information regarding Aluula, see the Filing Statement which is available under Aluula's profile (formerly Bastion) on SEDAR.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,776,670 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: Nil



Warrant Exercise Price: Nil



Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Nil Nil Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 3,333,335



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,000.03 N/A N/A

3. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Bastion on April 3, 2023 and the Certificate of Name Change dated April 14, 2023, Bastion has changed its name from Bastion Square Partners Inc. to Aluula Composites Inc. There is no consolidation of share capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, the common shares of Aluula Composites Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Bastion Square Partners Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

225,009,365 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 10,000,000 shares are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement

168,100,596 shares and 6,305,155 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AUUA (new) CUSIP Number: 022317101 (new)

4. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, April 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Aluula Composites Inc.

________________________________________

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders dated September 30, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a twenty (20) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on April 20, 2023, the common shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,578,354 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BDGC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 10170T307 (NEW)

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

________________________________________

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CYBE")

[formerly Hopefield Ventures Inc. ("HVI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's qualifying transaction described in its filing statement dated March 31, 2023 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, April 24, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The arm's length Qualifying Transaction includes the following, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.

On April 12, 2023, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (the "Target") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated December 8, 2022, as amended. As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 45,354,992 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per post-consolidation common share to the former shareholders of the Target. Holders of warrants and other securities convertible into the Target's shares are now entitled to receive the Company's shares on exercise of such convertible securities. The Company paid an arm's length finder the following finder's fee in connection with the Qualifying Transaction.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 250,000 N/A

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions were completed on April 12, 2023.

For further information, please see the Filing Statement and the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2022, December 9, 2023, February 27, 2023, April 4, 2023 and April 13, 2023, all of which are available on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on January 24, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 3.87 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Hopefield Ventures Inc. to CyberCatch Holdings, Inc.

Effective at the opening of business on Monday, April 24, 2023, the common shares of CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hopefield Ventures Inc. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and

Post-Transaction





Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

55,354,993 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 27,760,062 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (unchanged) Trading Symbol: CYBE (NEW) CUSIP Number: 23250C102 (NEW)

The Company is classified as a "Computer Systems Design and Related Services" company (NAICS Number: 541514).

Company Contact: Sai Huda, Chairman and CEO Company Address: 4445 Eastgate Mall, Suite 200

San Diego, CA USA 92121 Company Phone Number: 1-866-753-2923 Company Email Address: info@cybercatch.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 24, 2023, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: May 15, 2023

Record Date: April 30, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: April 27, 2023

________________________________________

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions dated February 3, 2023, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 20, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

TINY LTD. ("TINY")

[formerly WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tiny Capital Ltd.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ 0 146,429,569 Class A Common Shares Not Applicable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated March 6, 2023 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated April 18, 2023, April 11, 2023, February 23, 2023, and January 23, 2023.

Name Change, Symbol Change

Pursuant to the shareholders' resolution passed on April 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name to: TINY LTD. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Class A common shares of Tiny Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Class A common shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

177,219,339 Class A common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL Class A common shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: TINY (new) CUSIP Number: 88770A100 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("HE.H")

[formerly HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on March 22, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital. The symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on April 20, 2023, the common shares of Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hanwei Energy Services Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,420,123 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HE.H (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 70470A101 (new)

________________________________________

23/04/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,783,561 common shares



Purchase Price: $1.95 per share



Warrants: 891,778 share purchase warrants to purchase 891,778 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.35 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: USD$208,320 N/A 142,685

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $2.35 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on March 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,851,800 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.37 per common share



Warrants: 5,925,900 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,925,900 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 71 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 232,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,576,000

Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $94,443.99 cash and 324,943 compensation options

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $94,443.99 cash and 257,443 compensation options

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $23,611 cash and 64,361 compensation options

Research Capital Corporation - $23,611 cash and 64,361 compensation options

Each non-transferable compensation option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.37 per share for a three-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 17, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,448,472 units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.85 per unit



Warrants: 1,224,236 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,224,236 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 per common share for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 29 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finders' Fee: $17,850 Nil Share 7,500 compensation

warrants

Compensation Warrants Terms: Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.85 at any time on or before March 24, 2026.

The Company issued news releases on March 24, 2023 and March 31, 2023, confirming closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 13 février 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 2 448 472 unités. Chaque unité inclus une action ordinaire de la société et d'un demi-bon de souscription d'action ordinaire



Prix : 0,85 $ l'unité



Bons de souscription : 1 224 236 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 224 236 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,25 $ par action ordinaire pendant une période 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 29 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 17 850 $ Aucun 7 500 bons de souscription de

rémunération

Modalités des bons de souscription de courtier : chaque bon de souscription de courtier permet de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,85 $ à tout moment au plus tard le 24 mars 2026.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 24 mars 2023 et 31 mars 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BUFFALO COAL CORP. ("BUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, April 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DFR GOLD INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $2,295,427.78 Canadian Dollars or $1,705,750 USD.



Conversion Price: If conversion is pursuant to an equity raise of at least $2,000,000 million USD, the conversion price for the principal will be the higher of: 1) $0.12 and 2) subscription price per common share in the equity raise. The interest conversion price will be higher of: 1) subscription price per common share in the equity raise and 2) closing price of the common shares on the date immediately preceding conversion.





If no equity raise occurs before the maturity date, conversion price for the principal will be higher of: 1) $0.12 and 2) Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the common shares on TSXV for the 30 days prior to maturity date. The interest conversion will be higher of: 1) VWAP of the common shares on TSXV for 30 days prior to maturity and 2) closing price of the common shares on the date immediately preceding maturity date.



Maturity date: February 29, 2024. Principal and interest are convertible on the earlier of: 1) Completion of an equity raise of at least $2,000,000 USD and 2) Maturity date of February 29, 2024.



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: 12.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 Up to 19,128,562 shares on

full principal if converted at

$0.12/share. Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESE ENTERTAINMENT INC. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 70,175 shares at a deemed price of $0.57 per share to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,530,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: October 5, 2024 and October 21, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,060,000 shares with 2,530,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 18, 2022.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,333,332 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 28, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.27

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,666,664 shares with 8,333,332 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 4, 2021.

________________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,075,000 common shares and

5,025,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share and

$0.08 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 9,075,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Unit Warrants") and

2,512,500 common share purchase warrants (the "FT Warrants")

to purchase in the aggregate 11,587,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 per share for a 24-month period for the Unit Warrants and

$0.10 per share for a 24-month period for the FT Warrants



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insiders [3 placees] Insider=Y/ProGroup=P Y # of Shares 800,000 common shares and

800,000 Unit Warrants Pro Group P 200,000 common shares and

100,000 FT Warrants

Finder's Fee: Two arm's length finders received in the aggregate a cash commission of $17,465. Additionally, they received 22,750 Unit Finder Warrants and 201,250 FT Finder Warrants. Each Unit Finder Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a 24-month period following the date of issuance. Each FT Finder Warrant entitles its holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per common share for a 24-month period following the date of issuance.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 347,222 common shares at a deemed price of $0.072 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $25,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated April 13, 2023.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 347 222 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,072 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 25 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 13 avril 2023.

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 877,188 common shares at a deemed price of $0.114 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $100,000:

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors Non Arm's Length Party /

ProGroup Participation: Insiders [1 Creditor] for 21 929 common shares

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated March 2, 2023.

CORPORATION GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 877 188 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,114 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 100 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers : 7 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro : Initiés [1 créancier] pour 21 919 actions ordinaires

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 mars 2023.

________________________________________

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("GKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Convertible Debenture: $500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 2,000,000 shares at a minimum conversion price of $0.25 per common share, subject to an acceleration clause. The holder may, at any time and, at its sole discretion, and even after receiving the redemption notice from the Company, require the conversion of the entire outstanding principal amount, exclusive of any interests, into 4,000 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the first 12 months period from the issue date or 2,000 common shares per $1,000 of debenture if converted during the second 12 months period from the issue date



Maturity date: 24 months after the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 15.0 % per annum



Warrants: 412,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 412,500 common shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.50 per common share during the first year following the closing the Private Placement and $0.75 during the second year following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: Insiders [1 Placee] for $500,000 of debenture and 412,500 common share purchase warrants



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 2, 2023.

CORPORATION GEECKO TECHNOLOGIES (« GKO »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débentures Convertibles

DATE DU BULLETIN : 18 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé (le « placement privé ») sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertible : 500 000 $



Prix de conversion : Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,25 $ par action, assujetti à une clause d'accélération. Le détenteur peut, à tout moment et à sa seule discrétion, et même après avoir reçu l'avis de rachat de la société, exiger la conversion du montant principal restant, excluant les intérêts, en 4 000 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti durant les 12 premiers mois suivant la date d'émission ou 2 000 actions ordinaires par 1 000 $ de débenture si converti dans la deuxième période de 12 mois suivant la date d'émission



Date d'échéance : 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt : 15 % par année



Bons de souscription : 412 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 412 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $ par action durant la première année suivant la clôture du placement privé et 0,75 $ par action durant la deuxième année suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Initiés [1 souscripteur] pour 500 000 $ de débentures et 412 500 bons de souscription



Honoraires d'intermédiation : Aucun





La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 2 mars 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN GOLIATH RESOURCES LTD. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the option agreement entered into on February 28, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Arm's Length Vendor") for the arm's length acquisition of certain mining claims situated near east-central Quebec, 200 kilometres north of Baie Comeau (the "Ernst Lake Property"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may earn a 100% interest in the Ernst Lake Property by making the following consideration over a period of four (4) years. The Arm's Length Vendor will retain a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Ernst Lake Property, half of which can be purchased by the Company for a payment of $1,000,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $130,000 1,850,000 Common Shares $300,000

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

GOWEST GOLD LTD. ("GWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:

Number of Units: 150,000,000 units ("Units") in the capital of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and three-quarters of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit



Warrants: 112,500,000 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 112,500,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: Each whole common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") will allow the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of three (3) months following the closing date of the offering, exercisable at $0.12 for the following nine (9) months and exercisable at $0.15 thereafter until 24 months following the date of closing of the offering.



Number of Placees:



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 110,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a proposed amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated March 1, 2023, between the Company and Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership, whereby the principal amount available to the Company will be increased to $5,000,000 from $4,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan carries an interest rate of 15% per annum and matures on August 31, 2023.

The Exchange also accepted engagement of a third-party as guarantor of the Loan and the Company's decision to remunerate them for the guarantee with 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.10 per share for a period of one year.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2 and March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,976,264 shares at $0.45 per share to settle outstanding debt for $9,439,318.55.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $9,439.318.55 $0.45 20,976,264 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an Insider 590,000 retention securities at a deemed price of $1.78 per share as an inducement grant. This is in connection with the Insider's appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective April 10, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 10, 2023.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 13, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible at $1.7852, consisting of 840,241 common shares



Maturity date: October 7, 2024.



Interest rate: 8.0% per annum (provided that the interest rate shall be 8.5% per annum for the period commencing October 1, 2022 up to and including September 30, 2023) plus a 1.5% per annum standby interest rate for any undrawn amounts.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 840,241









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________________

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 37,317,034 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $932,925.85.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 4 $570,881.55 $0.025 22,835,262

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated April 17, 2023, the New Expiry Date has been corrected as follows:

Number of Amended Warrants: 6,273,250 Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023 New Expiry Date: April 19, 2024



Number of Amended Warrants: 1,487,777 Original Expiry Date: April 20, 2022; previously extended to April 20, 2023 New Expiry Date: April 19, 2024

All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

__________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:51 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, April 18, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/19/c0325.html