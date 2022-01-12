TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, January 18, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 20, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 20, 2022.

TRADE DATES

January 18, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 20, 2022

January 20, 2022 - TO SETTLE – January 20, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement Tuesday , January 18, 2022 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, January 17, 2022.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. USD Units ALPS.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Warrants FCA.WT.V Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus US USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U

________________________________________

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: February 11, 2022

Record Date: February 4, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 3, 2022

________________________________________

OLIVE RESOURCE CAPITAL INC. ("OC")

[formerly Norvista Capital Corporation ("NVV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on November 1, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Norvista Capital Corporation to Olive Resource Capital Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the common shares of Olive Resource Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Norvista Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "Equity funds - Canadian" company (NAICS Number: 526911).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

70,140,501 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited - Toronto Trading Symbol: OC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 680767100 (NEW)

__________________________________

22/01/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUMENTO CAPITAL VIII CORP. ("AMU.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated January 6, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. ("CPER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, Jan.11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Jan.11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST AND GOAL CAPITAL CORP. ("FGCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated January 7, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business January 10, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on January 11, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $537,750 (5,377,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 5,142,855 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share



Warrants: 5,142,855 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,142,855 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.085 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 29, 2021.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 5 142 855 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 142 855 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 142 855 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,085 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs 7 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 29 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 29, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $4,750,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $2.50.



Maturity date: Three years from closing.



Interest rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated January 10, 2022, the number of warrants to be issued should have been:

Warrants: 3,793,530 share purchase warrants under flow-through units to purchase

3,793,530 shares at $0.26 per share

441,177 share purchase warrants under non flow-through units to purchase

441,177 shares at $0.20 per share

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,933,334 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 966,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 966,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.34 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 80,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $30,100 in cash and 100,333 finders' warrants payable to Qwest

Investment Fund Management Ltd. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finder's

warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common at $0.30 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated January 10, 2022 between the Company and Lin Holdings Inc. (the "Vendor") Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. ("KPRIME") in return for an aggregate consideration of $3,000,000 in cash payments and 2,760,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.45 per share ("Consideration Shares"). Subject to the Company achieving certain financial performances, the Vendor may be entitled to receive earn-out payments in cash for an aggregate amount of $1,000,000. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a statutory hold periods set out below:

Hold Period Timeline Consideration Shares Hold Period Immediate after closing Consideration Shares held Four Months and one day 50% available for transfer December 31, 2022 25% available for transfer December 31, 2023 25% available for transfer





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated November 10, 2021.

________________________________________

PARKIT ENTERPRISE INC. ("PKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement of purchase and sale dated November 16, 2021 between Parkit Enterprise Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has acquired an industrial real estate property located at 1485 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the $18,000,000 purchase price was satisfied by a cash payment of $17,000,000 and the issuance of 702,481 common shares of the Company at a deemed aggregate consideration of $1,000,000.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 22, 2021 and December 16, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 27, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has acquired Futmarketing, a top digital media and marketing group in Brazil and a trusted editorial consultant to soccer platforms throughout Latin America.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate consideration of USD$4,143,981.00 will be satisfied by an aggregate cash payment of USD$1,000,000.00 and the issuance of 914,928 common shares at a deemed CAD$0.70 per share. The Vendor is also entitled to up to a maximum of USD$2,643,981.00 Earn-out payments (the "Earn-out payments"), subject to the achievement of certain milestones. The Earn-out payments are payable in either cash or common share issuance.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 5, 2022.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 900,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one Class A

common share ("Share") and one Class A common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.125 per FT Unit



Warrants: 900,000 Class A common share purchase warrants to purchase 900,000 Class A common shares



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of FT Units





Gino Chitaroni Y 400,000





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on December 31. 2021.

__________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021 and December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,761,905 shares



Purchase Price: US$4.20 per share



Warrants: 9,761,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,761,905 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CAD$6.77 for a 30 month period



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Agent's Fee: Evercore Group L.L.C. US$1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Nights Sky Project Acquisition

Further to the Exchange's bulletin dated January 7, 2022, the cash payments should have been $83,000 instead over three years ($28,000 in the first year). All other terms remain the same.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan.11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:04 p.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TOWER RESOURCES LTD. ("TWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan. 11, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 11, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2021 and December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,924,812 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$5.20 per share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

