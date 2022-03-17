TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

INTERTIDAL CAPITAL CORP. ("TIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated December 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective December 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 18, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, March 18, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Friday, March 18, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,600,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 3,600,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TIDE.P CUSIP Number: 461136 10 3 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Agent's Warrants: 120,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 60 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Giuseppe Perone Company Address: 270-1820 Fir Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6J 3B1 Company Phone Number: 604-306-7027 Company Email Address: pperone@iremco.com

________________________________________

JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, March 18, 2022, the 6,000,000 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: All jurisdictions in Canada Capitalization: Unlimited warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated October 21, 2021 and supplemental indenture dated February 16, 2022 of which 6,000,000 warrants are issued and outstanding Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: JPIM.WT CUSIP Number: 47157P114

Further to the bulletin dated February 22, 2022, 6,000,000 warrants were issued pursuant to the conversion of 12,000,000 subscription receipts. Each warrant is exercisable for one common share on or before February 16, 2024, at an exercise price of $0.70 per share.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

ULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: March 30, 2022

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL") ("SOIL.WR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at opening on Friday, March 18, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Company, Oil & Gas' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Alberta) Capitalization: 7,270,165 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 10, 2022 of which 6,871,000 Warrants are issued and outstanding. Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SOIL.WR (new) CUSIP Number: 80412L 18 0 (new)

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $4.00 per share and will expire at 2:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on March 10, 2025.

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated March 16, 2022, the Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering announced on February 17, 2022 and Private Placement announced on February 28, 2022. For more information, refer to the Company's closing press release dated March 10, 2022.

________________________________________

22/03/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated March 8, 2022, between Bitfarms Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, whereby the Company will acquire a piece of land with associated movable property, and all buildings presently located on the land (collectively, the "Property") located on Garlock Street in the city of Sherbrooke, Quebec with the intention of hosting crypto-mining equipment.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property by paying CAD$2,283,712 in cash and issuing 25,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 11, 2022.

________________________________________

GALANE GOLD LTD. ("GG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

SX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to share sale agreements (the "Agreements") dated February 7, 2022, between Hawks Mining Company Proprietary Limited (the "Purchaser") and wholly owned subsidiaries of Galane Gold Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company is disposing of its Mupane Property located in Northeastern Botswana. The Company will receive nominal consideration of US$1 from the Purchaser.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 7, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 31, 2021, January 10, 2022 and January 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 25,625,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.16 per share Warrants: 25,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,625,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period Number of Placees: 169 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Adam Cegielski Y 625,000





Toby Pierce Y 625,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 3 placees





Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. received $14,628 cash and 91,425 finder's warrants, PI Financial Corp. received $7,020 cash and 43,875 finder's warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $3,840 cash and 24,000 finder's warrants, Sprott Capital Partners LP received $47,400 cash and 296,250 finder's warrants, Sprott Global Resource Investment, Ltd. received $125,604.48 cash and 785,028 finder's warrant, StephenAvenue received $960 cash and 6,000 finder's warrants and Research Capital Corporation received $1,500 cash and 9,375 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GREEN PANDA CAPITAL CORP. ("GPCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:41 p.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 442,708 common shares at a deemed price of $0.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for $84,114.53.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Progroup=P Insider=Y / Owing Amount per Share Deemed PriceCreditor # of Shares

Peter Lacey Y $84,114.53 $0.19 442,708

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated May 22, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 14,995, 472 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 22, 2022; April 27, 2022; April 29, 2022 and May 13, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,995,472 common shares with 14,995,472 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 22, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 14, 2022.

________________________________________

MIDPOINT HOLDINGS LTD. ("MPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement dated December 14, 2021 among Midpoint Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Blockchain World Ltd. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target, whereby the Company will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of the Target in consideration for the issuance of 10 million shares to its shareholders. Additional performance milestone shares in the total amount of 20 million will be issuable in four tranches based on certain milestones. Further information can be located in the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

ULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,583,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Number of Placees: 2 placees Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $17,198.40 payable to Ada C. Silva, Pablo Alberto Secada Elguera and Walter Erik Woolcott Rakosy.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 7, 2022.

________________________________________

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 2, 2022, between Puma Exploration Inc. (the "Company"; "Puma") and Slam Exploration Ltd. (the "Vendor"; "Slam"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Ferguson Brook mineral claims (the "Claims"), composed of 42 claim units covering 912 hectares of prospective land adjacent to the Williams Brook Gold Project.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 250,000 common shares and pay $15,000 in cash.

The Claims are defined as two properties. Property A comprises 35 claim units that the Vendor acquired by staking ("Property A"). Property B comprises a 7-unit portion of the Claims ("Property B") that the Vendor acquired through an underlying agreement (the "Underlying Agreement") with a third party. Slam retains a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from Property A. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e.,1%) may be purchased by Puma for $1,000,000. Puma retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty that Slam holds.

Slam will retain a 1% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from Property B. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e., 0.50%) on Property B may be purchased by Puma for $500,000. Puma retains a right of first refusal on the remaining 0.50% NSR royalty that Slam holds. Puma will respect the terms and assume the NSR commitment of the Underlying Agreement on Property B.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2022.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 2 mars 2022, entre Exploration Puma Inc. (la « société »; « Puma ») et Slam Exploration Ltd. (le « vendeur »; « Slam »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts des claims miniers Ferguson Brook (les « claims »), composées de 42 unités de claim, couvrant 912 hectares adjacents au projet Williams Brook Gold.

Conformément à la convention, la société doit émettre 250 000 actions ordinaires et payer 15 000 $ en espèces.

Les claims sont définis comme deux propriétés. La propriété A est composée de 35 unités de claim que le vendeur a acheté par jalonnement (la « propriété A »). La propriété B est composée d'une portion de 7 unités des claims (la « propriété B ») que le vendeur a acquis à travers une convention sous-jacente (la « convention sous-jacente ») avec une tierce partie. Slam retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur tout production vendable de la propriété A. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 1 000 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 1% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur.

Slam retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété B. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 0.50%) peut être racheté par Puma pour 500 000 $. La société retient un premier droit de refus sur le 0.50% de redevance NSR restant détenu par le vendeur. Puma respectera les termes et assumera l'engagement NSR de la convention sous-jacente sur la propriété B.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 10 mars 2022.

__________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 730,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $3.00 per Unit. Warrants: 730,000 Warrants to purchase 730,000 Shares. Warrant Price: $4.00 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 33 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / ProGroup= P Number of Units Justin Kaufmann Y 25,000 Scott Sanborn Y 16,670

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 10, 2022.

__________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 4, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated March 4, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission.

The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of common share units ("Units") in the capital of the Company. The material terms of which are described below, and further, has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 10, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,423,000 (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. ("Lead Underwriter"), and including Raymond James Ltd., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Beacon Securities Limited and Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Offering: 5,340,000 Units which entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $4.00 per Warrant Share for 3 years from the Closing Date.

Unit Price: $3.00 per Unit.

Underwriters' Fee: (i) $1,197,495 in aggregate cash commissions.

(ii) 399,165 non-transferable broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") issued, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $3.00 for 2 years from the Closing Date.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Underwriters an Over-Allotment Option in connection with this Prospectus Offering to purchase up to 801,000 additional Units, representing 15% of the Prospectus Offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full on closing.

For further information, please reference the company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated March 4, 2022 and news releases dated February 17, 2022; February 18, 2022; February 28, 2022; and March 10, 2022.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 15, 2022 and February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,692,335 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Number of Shares: 18,082,800 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.07 per share Number of Placees: 28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /ProGroup=P # of Shares Lisa G. Davis Y 1,428,572 Paolo Lostritto Y 3,095,239 John Hayes Y 1,450,000 Donna McLean Y 166,667 Robert Vallis Y 1,000,000 Stephen Timms Y 325,000 John D. Denbow Y 3,400,000

Finder's Fee: Amvest Capital (acting through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC) $8,261.40 cash and 137,690 finder warrants payable. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 until March 9, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:14 p.m. PST, March 15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 16, 2022, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 11, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission. The receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 15, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $8,050,000 including gross proceeds from the fully exercise of the over-allotment option.

Underwriter: Canaccord Genuity Corp. Offering: 10,062,500 subordinate voting shares ("Shares") Offering Price: $0.80 per Share Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $729,000 in cash (Commission fee $644,000 and advisory fee $85,000)

Over-Allotment Option:|The Underwriter was granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 Shares at a price of $0.80 per Share within thirty days from closing of the Offering. The over-allotment option was fully exercised.

For further information, refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 11, 2022, and news releases dated February 28, 2022 and March 15, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

