TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IMPACT ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("IMPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 7, 2022, effective at market open on Friday, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on March 9, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 11, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Up to 26,450,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 26,450,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited



Trading Symbol: AGMR.WT



CUSIP Number: 828042119

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated January 31, 2022 and February 02, 2022, these warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 02, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") prospectus dated January 26, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 until February 02, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's IPO prospectus dated January 26, 2022 and news release dated March 09, 2022.

______________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI") ("SEI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing - Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus Offering

Effective February 25, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated February 24, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of common share units ("Units") in the capital of the Company. The material terms of which are described below, and further, has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurs on March 8, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for an aggregate gross proceeds of $13,282,500 (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option).

Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Offering: 88,550,000 Units which entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for 2 years from the Closing Date.



Unit Price: $0.15 per Unit.



Agent's Fee: (i) $649,775 in aggregate cash commission.

(ii) $25,000 as a corporate finance fee.

(iii) 4,331,833 non-transferable agent warrants ("Agent Warrants") issued, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.15 for 2 years from the Closing Date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Agent an Over-Allotment Option in connection with this Prospectus Offering to purchase up to 11,550,000 additional Units, representing 15% of the Prospectus Offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full on closing.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening on March 11, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: 92,881,833 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 8, 2022, of which 88,550,000 warrants are issued and outstanding.







Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.25 per Warrant until March 8, 2024.







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SEI.WT CUSIP Number: 82938H 12 3

For further information, please reference the company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated February 24, 2022 and news releases dated January 31, 2022; February 1, 2022; February 22, 2022; and March 8, 2022.

________________________________________

22/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,457,332 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 8,457,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,457,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1065068 BC Ltd. Y 70,000 Cherry Consulting Ltd. Y 386,000 Thomas Wharton Y 500,000 Peter Beck Y 200,000 Leslie Hobkirk Y 2,250,553





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [3 placee(s)]









Finder's Fee: Richard Savage - $12,587.99 and 83,920 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.







Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,200.00 and 48,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.







Haywood Securities Inc. - $900.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,804,017 shares at $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $420,602.66.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









1065068 B.C. Ltd.







(Jan Urata) Y $4,500.00 $0.15 30,000 Leslie Hobkirk Y $129,683.00 $0.15 864,553

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,100,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Warrants: 11,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,100,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average closing price is $0.15 or more for 21 consecutive trading days subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance.





Number of Placees: 28 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Istana Investments Ltd.



(Arthur Troup) Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:03 p.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated February 22, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in four (4) mineral claims (the "Property"), located in Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made a $25,000 cash payment and issued 250,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.

_______________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,280,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $114,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 2240525 Ontario Y $17,500 $0.05 350,000 (K. Qureshi)







The Summit Group Y $17,500 $0.05 350,000 (J. Grimes)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering – Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 1, 2022, the number of corporate finance fee units to be issued should have been:

Corporate Finance Fee Units: 19,685 units with the same terms as the units under the offering were also issued to the Underwriter as additional compensation.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,128,205 shares







Purchase Price: US$0.117 (approximately CAD$0.15) per share







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name Progroup=P # of Shares Charlestown Energy Partners LLP



(Robert Bose) Y 5,128,205





Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated September 13, 2021 between the Company and Grisham Assets Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Inter Oil (Pty) Ltd. ("Inter Oil"), a current wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vendor, in return for $4M in cash payment and further issuing 34,933,333 common shares of the Company as total consideration ("Total Consideration"). Inter Oil is a private company which indirectly holds a strategic portfolio of offshore petroleum exploration license interests.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

