U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,267.00
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,200.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,680.25
    -54.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.10
    -6.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.64
    +1.94 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.00
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1059
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0760 (+4.06%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    -2.68 (-7.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3172
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1340
    +0.2750 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,667.63
    -1,914.68 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.68
    -39.67 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.72
    +226.61 (+3.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,711.32
    +993.79 (+4.02%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IMPACT ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("IMPC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 7, 2022, effective at market open on Friday, March 11, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on March 9, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR") ("AGMR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 11, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

Up to 26,450,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 26,450,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

Marrelli Trust Company Limited



Trading Symbol:

AGMR.WT



CUSIP Number:

828042119

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated January 31, 2022 and February 02, 2022, these warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 02, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") prospectus dated January 26, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.70 until February 02, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's IPO prospectus dated January 26, 2022 and news release dated March 09, 2022.

______________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI") ("SEI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing - Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus Offering

Effective February 25, 2022, the Company's (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated February 24, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Prospectus Offering qualifies the public distribution of common share units ("Units") in the capital of the Company. The material terms of which are described below, and further, has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus Offering is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurs on March 8, 2022 (the "Closing Date"), for an aggregate gross proceeds of $13,282,500 (including exercise in full of the over-allotment option).

Agent:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Offering:

88,550,000 Units which entitle the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share ("Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for 2 years from the Closing Date.



Unit Price:

$0.15 per Unit.



Agent's Fee:

(i) $649,775 in aggregate cash commission.


(ii) $25,000 as a corporate finance fee.


(iii) 4,331,833 non-transferable agent warrants ("Agent Warrants") issued, entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.15 for 2 years from the Closing Date.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Company granted the Agent an Over-Allotment Option in connection with this Prospectus Offering to purchase up to 11,550,000 additional Units, representing 15% of the Prospectus Offering. The over-allotment option was exercised in full on closing.

New Listing - Warrants

Effective at the opening on March 11, 2022, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Alberta



Capitalization:

92,881,833 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 8, 2022, of which 88,550,000 warrants are issued and outstanding.





Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$0.25 per Warrant until March 8, 2024.





Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

SEI.WT

CUSIP Number:

82938H 12 3

For further information, please reference the company's Final Short Form Prospectus dated February 24, 2022 and news releases dated January 31, 2022; February 1, 2022; February 22, 2022; and March 8, 2022.

________________________________________

22/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 13, 2022:

Number of Shares:

8,457,332 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Warrants:

8,457,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,457,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

29 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

1065068 BC Ltd.

Y

70,000

Cherry Consulting Ltd.

Y

386,000

Thomas Wharton

Y

500,000

Peter Beck

Y

200,000

Leslie Hobkirk

Y

2,250,553




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

600,000

[3 placee(s)]






Finder's Fee:

Richard Savage - $12,587.99 and 83,920 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,200.00 and 48,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.





Haywood Securities Inc. - $900.00 and 6,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.25 per share for a three-year term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,804,017 shares at $0.15 per share to settle outstanding debt for $420,602.66.

Number of Creditors:

10 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares






1065068 B.C. Ltd.





(Jan Urata)

Y

$4,500.00

$0.15

30,000

Leslie Hobkirk

Y

$129,683.00

$0.15

864,553

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

11,100,000 shares





Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share





Warrants:

11,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,100,000 shares




Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the volume weighted average closing price is $0.15 or more for 21 consecutive trading days subsequent to the expiry of six months from the date of issuance.




Number of Placees:

28 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Istana Investments Ltd.



(Arthur Troup)

Y

100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 8, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:03 p.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD RESERVE INC. ("GRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, March 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated February 22, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired an undivided 100% right, title and interest in four (4) mineral claims (the "Property"), located in Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company made a $25,000 cash payment and issued 250,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.

_______________________________________

PREDICTIV AI INC. ("PAI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,280,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $114,000.

Number of Creditors:

5 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

2240525 Ontario

Y

$17,500

$0.05

350,000

(K. Qureshi)





The Summit Group

Y

$17,500

$0.05

350,000

(J. Grimes)





The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering – Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 1, 2022, the number of corporate finance fee units to be issued should have been:

Corporate Finance Fee Units:

19,685 units with the same terms as the units under the offering were also issued to the Underwriter as additional compensation.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 20, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,128,205 shares





Purchase Price:

US$0.117 (approximately CAD$0.15) per share





Number of Placees:

1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider=Y /


Name

Progroup=P

# of Shares

Charlestown Energy Partners LLP



(Robert Bose)

Y

5,128,205




Finder's Fee:

None


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated January 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SINTANA ENERGY INC. ("SEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated September 13, 2021 between the Company and Grisham Assets Corp. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Inter Oil (Pty) Ltd. ("Inter Oil"), a current wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vendor, in return for $4M in cash payment and further issuing 34,933,333 common shares of the Company as total consideration ("Total Consideration"). Inter Oil is a private company which indirectly holds a strategic portfolio of offshore petroleum exploration license interests.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 15, 2021 and March 8, 2022.

________________________________________

ZENTEK LTD. ("ZEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c5963.html

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in Ukraine

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: F

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Shopify Stock Spiked Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), the e-commerce platform, have been on a tear today as investors poured back into the stock following a decline yesterday. The company's share price has gained an impressive 13% today, but are investors right to be snatching up shares of this high-growth tech stock? While today's share price jump is likely a rebounding effect after the company's share price tumbled yesterday, investors who've been paying attention to Shopify know that this company is still experiencing impressive growth.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Amazon announced its first stock split in more than 20 years

    Amazon’s stock is splitting—not in half, but in 20 bite-sized pieces to attract the attention of retail investors and Wall Street’s index makers. It’s the first time the stock has split in more than 20 years during which the company’s share price has risen 50-fold. If approved by Amazon shareholders, the 20-to-1 stock split will drastically reduce the tech giant’s notoriously expensive share price.

  • Amazon Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split and $10 Billion Buyback Plan

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Oil Slumps With OPEC+ and Ukraine Headlines Sparking Huge Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude futures sank as the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost oil output faster while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated willingness to consider some compromises to end the war with Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks With Strong Upside Potential

    The stock market is all about themes and right now, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and all that has followed in its wake, the times will shine a spotlight on Cybersecurity stocks. It’s almost taken for granted that as the US and its allies ramp up sanctions and measures intended to shun and isolate Russia, Putin will respond by cyber warfare. Government organizations and corporations are obviously acutely aware of this and will therefore be spending large amounts of money to secure networks

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • AT&T-Discovery Raise $30 Billion in Biggest Bond Deal in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. secured funding for the combination of their media businesses after selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the biggest corporate debt offerings ever.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Updat