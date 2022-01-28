TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGEL GOLD CORP. ("ANG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated January 14, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 31, 2022, the common shares of Angel Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
5,266,508
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
Nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services
Trading Symbol:
ANG
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
03463E301
(new)
________________________________________
PENBAR CAPITAL LTD. ("PEM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated January 25, 2022, effective at market open on January 31, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on January 27, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 29, 2021.
________________________________________
22/01/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,941,176 warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a bridge loan of $500,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of six months..
Warrants
Ou Moonrider
2,941,176 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into
________________________________________
BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 54,689 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.18 to settle compensation owed for $9,844, pursuant to the press release dated January 4, 2022:
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,459,854 common shares at a deemed value of $0.137 per share to settle outstanding debt for $200,000.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 18, 2022.
________________________________________
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, for the acquisition of an additional ~1% interest in JHI Associates Inc., an Ontario-based exploration company with current active drilling program in the Canje Block offshore Guyana.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired 800,000 common shares of JHI, for a total consideration of 1,200,000 common shares of the Company.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 19, 2022.
________________________________________
EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 27, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty purchase agreement dated December 15, 2021 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Scandinavian Resource Holdings Pty Ltd. (Casper Peterson, Jeroen Van Gool, Martin Blakeman and Winton Willesee) and Global Energy Metals Corporation (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired a 1.0% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") relating to four exploration licenses covering 25 square kilometers in the Rana mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Northern Norway.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the Royalty by (i) making $100,000 in cash payments and (ii) issuing 2,000,000 shares on closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 19, 2021, December 16, 2021 and January 27, 2022.
________________________________________
KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2021, January 4, 2022, January 12, 2022 and January 20, 2022 :
Number of Shares:
15,387,492 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.18 per share
Warrants:
15,387,492 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,387,492 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.36 for a three year period, subject to accelerated expiry
Number of Placees:
76 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Season Cove Limited
Y
638,889
(Iain Deay)
Finder's Fee:
Hampton Securities received $40,127.88 cash and 222,932 finder's warrants, PI Financial Corp. received $11,520 cash and 60,000 finder's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $324 cash and 1,800 finder's warrants, Jemini Capital received $32,697.60 cash and 181,653 finder's warrants, Intrynsyc Capital Corporation received $16,620 cash and 96,333 finder's warrants, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $40,176 cash and 223,200 finder's warrants, CM-Equity AG received $6,480 cash and 36,000 finder's warrants, and 4Front Capital Partners Inc. received $7,020 cash and 39,000 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.36 for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on January 4, 2022 and January 21, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
16,600,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.50 per share
Warrants:
8,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,300,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.75 for a two-year period. Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Ian Slater
Y
400,000
Slater Capital Corp. (Ian Slater)
Y
1,000,000
Anglo Asian Mining
Y
12,600,000
(Mohammad Reza Vaziri)
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
160,000
[3 placees]
Finder's Fee:
Eventus Capital Corp. - $30,000 cash and 60,000 finder's warrants
Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,200 cash and 14,400 finder's warrants
Canaccord Securities Corp. - $300 cash and 600 finder's warrants
Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a two-year period
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2021, December 22, 2021, and January 27, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MAGEN VENTURES I INC. ("MAGN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 26, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
2,458,875 flow-through common shares
760,870 charity flow-through common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.80 per flow-through common share
$0.92 per charity flow-through common share
Number of Placees:
62 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Paul Archer
Y
50,000
René Branchaud
Y
25,000
Germain Carrière
Y
18,750
Jean-Pierre Janson
Y & P
30,000
Ingrid Martin
Y
50,000
Gino Roger
Y
35,000
Annie Dutil
Y
12,500
Mario Masson
Y
15,000
Aggregate Pro Group (9 subscribers)
P
222,500
Finder's Fee:
Five finders received a cash commission totaling $84,930.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated December 7, 2021 and December 21, 2021.
MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. (« MD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 janvier 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
2 458 875 actions accréditives ordinaires
760 870 actions accréditives ordinaires de charité
Prix :
0,80 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
0,92 $ par actions accréditive ordinaire de charité
Nombre de souscripteurs:
62 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Paul Archer
Y
50 000
René Branchaud
Y
25 000
Germain Carrière
Y
18 750
Jean-Pierre Janson
Y & P
30 000
Ingrid Martin
Y
50 000
Gino Roger
Y
35 000
Annie Dutil
Y
12 500
Mario Masson
Y
15 000
Ensemble Groupe Pro (9 souscripteurs)
P
222 500
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Cinq intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 84 930 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 7 décembre 2021 et 21 décembre 2021.
________________________________________
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, January 27, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PENBAR CAPITAL LTD. ("PEM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, January 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, January 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to the warrants originally issued pursuant to the Private Placement ("Warrants") announced on February 6, 2019:
Number of Warrants:
835,714
Original Expiry Date:
February 13, 2022
New Expiry Date:
February 13, 2023
________________________________________
