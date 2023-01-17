TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 735,186 shares at $1.60 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,176,297.60.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,366,667 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,150 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 4,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on January 09, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 22 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 684,350 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,100 N/A 91,000 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,899,910 shares to settle outstanding debt for $144,996.05.

Number of Creditors: 96 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $3,108.49 $0.05 62,170 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 2 $1,754.79 $0.05 35,096

________________________________________

EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC ("EFV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 2,006,700 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle a bonus payment to a non-arm's length party as per the terms of a previous employment agreement dated July 13, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2023.

________________________________________

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,025,406

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 28, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 30, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,025,406 shares with 2,025,406 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 28, 2022.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 40,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Number of Placees: 14 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $82,600 NA 1,652,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 and January 11, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,384,611 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share







Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 3,576,921 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: NA NA NA









The Company issued a news release on January 11, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

MAYFAIR GOLD CORP. ("MFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2022 and December 1, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 flow-through shares

3,000,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.66 per flow-through share

$1.15 per non flow-through share



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 4 pro group participations for a total number of 276,125 shares



Finder's Fee: N/A





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 12, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $2,755,222 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from September 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $2,755,222.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., PI Financial Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.



Offering: 383,683 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2022



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, with an average sale price of $7.18 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $68,881 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2022





For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 12, 2022 and Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2022, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022, and December 2, 2022:

Number of Securities:

21,000,000 charity flow-through units ("CFT Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one charity flow-through share ("CFT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.20 per CFT Unit.



Warrants: 10,500,000 whole Warrants to purchase 10,500,000 common shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 36 months.



Number of Placees: 14 placees.



Insider / Pro Group

Participation: None.



Agent's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received $151,200 cash and 756,000 Compensation Options.

Sprott Capital Partners L.P. received $63,000 cash and 315,000 Compensation Options.

Research Capital Corporation received $37,800 cash and 189,000 Compensation Options.





Each Compensation Option is exercisable by the holder thereof to acquire one unit of the Issuer ("Unit") at a price of $0.14 per unit for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one Warrant.





The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN") (PVF.PR.U)

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 13, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,369,353 Equity LP Units and up to 801,882 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period January 18, 2023, to January 17, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital MarketsError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

QUIPT HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("QIPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 3, 2023, between Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length vendors. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Elm Healthcare, LLC (the "Target"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire the Target in exchange for a consideration of US$80,000,000, comprised of US$73,000,000 in cash, US$5,000,000 in assumed debt, and 431,996 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of US$4.63 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 3, 2023.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated December 23, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,193,092 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.09 per Share to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate amount of $287,378.32:

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $255,890.92 $0.09 2,843,132











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

REMINGTON RESOURCES INC. ("RGM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 16, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

