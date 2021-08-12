TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

Re: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is providing guidance with respect to the effect of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on the settlement schedule and ex-distribution dates of trades.

The Canadian Government has recently passed Bill C-5 thereby creating a statutory holiday, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, for employees in the federal government and federally regulated workplaces to be observed on September 30 of each year and to begin in 2021. The Exchange will be open for trading on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and regular operating hours will be in effect. As this holiday is considered a non-settlement day, the Exchange is providing an updated settlement schedule for 2021 and operational considerations with respect to ex-distribution dates for trading days surrounding National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Settlement Schedule:

Trade Date Old Settlement Date New Settlement Date September 28, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 1, 2021 September 29, 2021 October 1, 2021 October 4, 2021 September 30, 2021 October 4, 2021 October 4, 2021

Ex-Distribution Dates:

Where listed issuers have declared distributions with record dates on September 30, 2021 or October 1, 2021 and as a result of the adjusted settlement schedule outlined above, this will result in modified ex-distribution dates as follows:

Record Date Old Ex-Distribution Date New Ex-Distribution Date September 30, 2021 September 29, 2021 September 28, 2021 October 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 September 29, 2021

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

Charlotte Bell Senior Policy Counsel 604-643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Director, Capital Formation (Calgary) 403-218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice President, TSX Venture Exchange 416-365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Director, Capital Formation (Vancouver) 604-602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Director, Capital Formation (Montréal and Toronto) 514-788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août 2021

Objet : Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») fournit des directives à l'égard de l'incidence de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation sur le calendrier de règlement et les dates ex-distribution des opérations.

Le gouvernement du Canada a récemment adopté le projet de loi C-5 créant une Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation qui sera observée tous les 30 septembre à compter de 2021. Cette date sera donc un jour férié pour les employés sous réglementation fédérale du secteur privé et du secteur public fédéral. La Bourse sera ouverte à des fins de négociation pendant la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation, et l'horaire d'exploitation normal sera en vigueur. Puisqu'aucune opération de règlement ne sera effectuée cette journée-là, la Bourse fournit un calendrier de règlement mis à jour pour 2021 et des considérations opérationnelles pour les dates ex-distribution des jours de bourse aux alentours de la Journée nationale de la vérité et de la réconciliation.

Calendrier de règlement :

Date d'opération Ancienne date de règlement Nouvelle date de règlement 28 septembre 2021 30 septembre 2021 1er octobre 2021 29 septembre 2021 1er octobre 2021 4 octobre 2021 30 septembre 2021 4 octobre 2021 4 octobre 2021

Dates ex-distribution :

Pour les distributions déclarées par des émetteurs inscrits aux dates de clôture des registres des 30 septembre 2021 et 1er octobre 2021, les dates ex-distribution seront affectées comme suit, conformément au calendrier de règlement modifié susmentionné :

Date de clôture des registres Ancienne date ex-distribution Nouvelle date ex-distribution 30 septembre 2021 29 septembre 2021 28 septembre 2021 1er octobre 2021 30 septembre 2021 29 septembre 2021

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère juridique principale en matière de politiques 604 643-6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice-président, Bourse de croissance TSX 416 365-2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et Toronto) 514 788-2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: September 10, 2021

Record Date: August 26, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 25, 2021

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 9, 2021, effective at market open on August 13, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 11, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC. ("SEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders June 18, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on the basis of fifty (50) old common share for one (1) new common share. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 13, 2021, the common shares of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,130,775 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SEV (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 84761T 86 9 (new)

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 22, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 16, 2021, the shares of Uravan Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,732,901 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: UVN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 91703R 20 8 (new)

________________________________________

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0025

Payable Date: September 2, 2021

Record Date: August 18, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: August 17, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. ("BRU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the Company's new release dated November 17, 2020, the common shares of Brunswick Resources Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The delisting of the Company's common shares is effectuated at the request of the Company. The delisting has been approved by the majority of the minority of the Company's shareholders with a resolution dated February 24, 2021.

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated August 10, 2021.

BRUNSWICK RESOURCES INC. (« BRU.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août, 2021

Société NEX

Suite au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 17 novembre 2020, les actions ordinaires de Brunswick Resources inc. (la « société ») seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires jeudi le 12 août 2021.

Le retrait de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société survient suite au dépôt d'une demande de retrait volontaire déposée par la société. La radiation de la cote a été approuvée par la majorité de la minorité des actionnaires de la société par une résolution datée du 24 février 2021.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse daté du 10 août 2021.

________________________________________

21/08/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Mineral Claims Purchase Agreement dated May 7, 2021 between Lawrence Toews, Marilyn E. Toews and Jame Rattai (collectively the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Grace Lake Claims located in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario. The aggregate consideration is $40,000 and 500,000 common shares payable in tranches on or before December 1, 2021 as follows:

Lawrence Toews – 157,900 common shares

Marilyn E. Toews – 184,200 common shares

James Rattai – 157,900 common shares

The property is subject to a 2.5% NSR of which half may be purchased by the Company or its assigns for $1,250,000. The Vendors may sell the remaining half to the Company or its assigns for an additional $1,250,000. The purchase of the NSR is subject to Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

APOGEE MINERALS LTD ("APMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed- Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 11, 2005, the Company has advised us of amendments to information, regarding the number of shares being escrowed; pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction.

The number of shares escrowed is as below:

Escrow: 5,050,001 shares are subject to a 3 year CPC escrow agreement (Previously it was indicated there were 5,150,000 shares subject to a 3 year CPC escrow).

All other details in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,687,390

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

The warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.40 or greater for 10 consecutive trading days.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,687,390 shares with 5,687,390 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2020.

________________________________________

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,316,089 shares

Purchase Price: $0.16 per share

Warrants: 13,316,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,316,089 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 44 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Marie Constance Norman Y 45,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $24,640 cash and 154,000 finder's warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,540 cash and 53,375 finder's warrants

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $1,120 cash and 7,000 finder's warrants

Amandla S.A. (Jorge Nunez) - $1,400 cash and 8,750 finder's warrants

German Mining Network GmbH (Andreas Becker and Peter Krah) - $1,750 cash and 10,938 finder's warrants

CM – Equity AG (Michael Kott) - $11,552.80 and 72,205 finder's warrants

Each finder warrant is exercisable into a common share for $0.25 per share and has a two-year expiry period

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 21, 2021, July 30, 2021 and August 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Binding Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 28, 2021 between the Company and Cadillac Ventures Inc., whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 2% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Thierry Mine Project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company purchased the NSR for $225,000 cash payment and issuance of 250,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement, dated July 14, 2021, (the "Agreement") between Canada Rare Earth Corp. (the "Company"), TEC Commodities Limited (the "Vendor") and Elyse Kohyann ("Elyse"); whereby the Vendor has a book of contacts, leads, sources and prospective customers in the rare earth sector including but not limited to Chinalco, Central American Nickel Ltd. and Krome Commodities Ltd. and Afrimet Resources Ltd. (the "Trade Book") and the Company will purchase the Trade Book from the Vendor.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition will be satisfied via the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors over a period of 3 years at a deemed price of $0.07. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.06 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 22, 2021.

________________________________________

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 14, 2021 and July 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 22,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share

Warrants: 5,625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,625,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of 3 years

Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Michael Stein Y 5,750,000

Mark Newman Y 1,250,000

Lawrence Zimmering Y 750,000

Steve Malone Y 625,000

Keith Ray Y 500,000

Richard Valade Y 500,000

Todd Skinner Y 375,000

Richard Evans Y 250,000

Finder's Fee: $105,284.98 payable to IA Financial Partners Ltd and Robson Capital Management Inc.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated July 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,001 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000

[ 1 Placee ]

Finder's Fee: Vanhart Capital Corporation received $3,150 cash and 10,500 finder warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received $6,335 cash and 21,117 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 18 months from closing of the private placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

E2GOLD INC. ("ETU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2021, July 16, 2021 and July 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,249,366 non-flow-through common shares

8,475,345 flow-through common shares

23,550,000 special flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per non-flow-through common share

CDN$0.11 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.13 per special flow-through common share

Warrants: 44,037,035 share purchase warrants to purchase 44,037,035 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.15 for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 67 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units

Bereket Berhe Y 200,000

Thomas Mineral

Services Inc. (Rod Thomas) Y 250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,805,647

[5 placees]

Finder(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$227,935.84 in cash and 2,554,667 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc; Beacon Securities Inc; Bereket Berhe; IA Private Wealth Inc.; Amvest Capital/Four Points Capital Partners LLC; Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc.; Canaccord Genuity Corp.; GloRes Securities Inc.; Jean-David Moore; John Fenek; Haywood Securities Inc.; Steven Zadka and Sebastien Choquet. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.10 for a twenty-four (24) month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement and Gross Revenue Royalty Agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"), whereby the Company has acquired, from Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"), (i) an indirect 25% interest (with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. to acquire the remaining 75% interest for CDN$13,500,000 in cash) in an existing 1% to 1.4% sliding scale gross metal royalty on the Middle Tennessee Zinc mine located in Smith County, Tennessee, USA and operated by Mid-Tennessee Zinc Corporation (the "Mid-Tennessee Royalty"); and (ii) a new 1% gross revenue royalty on Globex's Glassville manganese project located in New Brunswick, Canada (the "Glassville Royalty") (collectively, the "Purchased Royalties"), subject to and on the terms of the Agreements. Total consideration payable by the Company was CDN$250,000 in cash, the issuance of 9,000,000 common shares and 5,500,000 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at $0.60 for a four year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 10, 2021, May 26, 2021 and August 11, 2021.

_______________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 26,663,264 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per common share

Warrants: 26,663,264 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,663,264 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 125 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Melquart Ltd. Y 2,400,000 Mario Stifano Y 166,666 Alan Buckley Y 83,334 Roland Phelps Y 166,667 George Duguay Y 33,334

Broker's Fee: Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners, Research Capital Corp., Stephen Avenue Securities Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., Panmure Gordon and Company, Ocean Partners UK Ltd. have received an aggregate fee of $547,343.15 in cash and 41,667 units, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.40 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 19, 2021, April 21, 2021 and May 18, 2021.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the extension of maturity date for 1,700,000 non-transferable bonus warrants held by Ocean Partners UK Limited (the "Lender"), in connection with the proposed amendments to the existing loan facility, whereby the Lender has agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility until December 31, 2023. Each warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.33 until December 31, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:11 p.m. PST, August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGHBANK RESOURCES LTD. ("HBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KDA GROUP INC. ("KDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 3,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share expiring on December 30, 2022, pursuant to the closing of a new non-convertible term debt financing of up to $7,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 6, 2021.

GROUPE KDA INC. (« KDA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 11 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 3 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,14 $ par action expirant le 30 décembre 2022, dans le cadre de la clôture d'un nouveau financement par dette à terme non-convertible d'un montant maximum de 7 000 000 $.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 6 août 2021.

__________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 212,366,210 common shares at $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt of $10,618,310.53.

Number of Creditors: 10

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Gesmex Corporation Y $261,684.71 $0.05 5,233,694 Placement AMMC Inc. Y $4,692,538.63 $0.05 93,850,773 Perry N. Dellelce Professional Corporation Y $249,582.11 $0.05 4,991,642

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May14, 2021, July 29 and July 30, 2021.

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 36,750,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 36,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,750,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 2,250,000

Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $92,225 in cash, 1,844,500 broker's warrants, 790,500 common shares and 790,500 compensation warrants. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common shares and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant") at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 2 years. Each compensation warrant and the Warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $0.07 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2021, June 16, 2021, July 14, 2021 and August 6, 2021.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 360,000 common shares at a deemed value of $0.20 per to settle outstanding debt for $72,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 15, 2021.

________________________________________

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective July 26, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 26, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 9, 2021 that was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Offering closed on August 4, 2021, for gross proceeds of $11,500,230.00 (including the over-allotment).

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP (collectively, the "Underwriters")

Offering

(Including over-allotment): 19,167,050 shares

Share Price: $0.60 per share

Underwriters' Compensation: Cormark Securities Inc. – $277,785.93 cash

Stifel GMP – $122,742.62 cash

Raymond James Ltd. – $92,056.97 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. – $92,056.97 cash

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $61,370.31 cash

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option, for 2,500,050 additional shares in connection with the Offering for gross proceeds of $1,500,030.00.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, July 15 and July 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,727,037 shares

Purchase Price: $0.21 per share

Warrants: 4,863,517 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,863,517 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.28 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Turquoise 987 Pty. Ltd. ATF Obsidian 987 Trust

(Paul Schmiede) Y 166,666

John Hamilton Y 151,843

AD Capital Investment Trust

(Andrew Robert Dinning) Y 240,000

Stella Trust (Steven Evan Zaninovich) Y 119,048

Green Hat Capital Pty. Ltd. (Len Eldridge) Y 119,047

Finder's Fee: Raymond James Ltd. receives $72,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 28, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:34 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STANDARD LITHIUM LTD. ("SLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:39 a.m. PST, August 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 95,833 shares at a deemed price of $0.135 to Daily Hive, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a Marketing Agreement dated August 21, 2020.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 113,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to Seastar Ventures, LLC (Virginia Dadey), in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an Advertising Agreement dated December 4, 2020.

________________________________________

WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORPORATION ("WMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

Number of Shares: 4,350,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.20 per share

Warrants: 4,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,350,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $1,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

