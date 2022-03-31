U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KUA INVESTMENTS INC. ("KUAI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated February 8, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective February 10, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $225,000 (2,225,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open March 31, 2022 the Common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 31, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia





Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


6,250,001

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:

4,262,501

common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
the offering




Transfer Agent:


Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:


KUAI.P

CUSIP Number:


50117A102

Agent:


Haywood Securities Inc.




Agent's Warrants:

180,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a
period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 8, 2022.

Company Contact:

Derek Lew

Company Address:

909-510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3A8

Company Phone Number:

604-895-7267

Company Email Address:

derek.lew@growthworks.ca



________________________________________

LITHIUMBANK RESOURCES CORP. ("LBNK")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 1, 2022, the common shares of LithiumBank Resources Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Prior to and in connection with the listing of the Company's common shares on the Exchange, the Company's Long Form Prospectus dated March 1, 2022 (the "Prospectus"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 2, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act, which receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the Prospectus. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System (the "Instrument") in Alberta and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Commence Date:

At the opening Friday, April 1, 2022, the common shares will
commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Trading Reference Price:

$1.50

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

Unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


37,162,239

common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

8,510,000

common shares subject to NI 46-201 escrow




Transfer Agent:


Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:


LBNK

CUSIP Number:


53681T101

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 1, 2022.

Company Contact:

Robert Shewchuck

Company Address:

10th Floor, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T5

Company Phone Number:

778-987-9767

Company Fax Number:

N/A

Company Email Address:

rob@lithiumbank.ca

________________________________________

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, April 1, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 28, 2022, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE- IMPOSED.

________________________________________

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO") ("PESO.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

A correction is made to the Exchange bulletin original issued on March 28, 2022 regarding the number of maximum warrants created:

Capitalization:

A maximum of 19,543,878 Warrants, authorized by the
Warrant Indenture dated February 8, 2022 and the
Supplemental Warrant Indenture dated March 8, 2022, of
which 19,543,878 Warrants are issued and outstanding.

All other details remain unchanged.

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.06
Payable Date: April 15, 2022
Record Date: March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: March 30, 2022

_________________________________________________

NEX Company:

BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. ("BSI.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday April 1, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX
Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

_______________________________________

22/03/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having
been made.

________________________________________

CHAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("YES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2022:

Number of Shares:

10,877,514 units



Purchase Price:

$0.45 per share



Warrants:

5,438,747 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,438,747 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.60 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees:

138 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Insider=Y /

Name


ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Mark Korol


Y

44,445

Andrew White


Y

25,000

Brian Andrew Bobbie


Y

5,556

Paul Andrew Pellegrini


Y

111,112

Nikita James Nanos


Y

88,889

William Baxter White


Y

44,445

Benj Gallander


Y

22,223

Jane Pagel


Y

25,000

Debric Holdings Inc. (Eric Marshall Beutel)


Y

111,111

James Joseph Sbrolla


Y

111,112

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


P

659,557

[5 placees]








Agent's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. received an aggregate of $159,963 in cash and 355,472
broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common
share of the Company at a price of $0.60 for an 18–month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 9, 2022, March 8, 2022, March 16, 2022, and March 18, 2022.

________________________________________

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debenture
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Convertible Debenture:

93 convertible debentures with a principal of $10,000 each



Conversion Price:

Principal is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.38 per
share.



Maturity date:

36 months from the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration
clause



Interest rate:

8% per annum



Warrants:

232,500 common share purchase warrants to purchase 232,500 shares



Warrants' Exercise Price:

$0.33 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees:

40 Placees



Insider/ ProGroup participation:




Name

Insider = Y/
ProGroup =
P

Total principal of convertible
debentures

# of
warrants





9071-8776 Quebec Inc. (Tristram Coffin)

Y

$70,000

17,500

André Larente

Y

$20,000

5,000

Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers)

P

$170,000

42,500

Finder's Fee:

Two finders received commissions totaling $42,000 and 110,525 common share
purchase warrants to purchase 110,525 common shares at a price of $0.33 per
common share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Private
Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 1, 2022 and March 28, 2022.

DIAGNOS INC. (« AKD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture convertible
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Débenture convertibles :

93 débentures convertibles pour un principal de 10 000 $ chaqu'une



Prix de conversion :

Le capital est convertible en actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion de
0,38 $ par action



Date d'échéance :

36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à un clause
d'accélération



Taux d'intérêt :

8% par année



Bons de souscription :

232 500 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 232 500 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,33 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement
privé



Nombre de souscripteurs :

40 souscripteurs



Participation d'Initiés/ Groupe Pro :


Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe
Pro = P

Principal total des
debentures convertibles

# de bon de
souscription





9071-8776 Quebec Inc (Tristram Coffin)

Y

70 000 $

17 500

André Larente

Y

20 000 $

5 000

Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs)

P

170 000 $

42 500

Honoraires d'intermédiation :

Deux intermédiaires ont reçu des commissions des espèces totalisant
42 000 $ et 110 525 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 110 525
actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,33 $ par action pour une période de 18 mois
suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans les communiqués de presse datés du 1 mars 2022 et 28 mars 2022.

_______________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:38 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG") ("ENTG.WT.A") ("ENTG.DB") ("ENTG.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company]

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset sale agreement ("Agreement") dated December 30, 2021 between the Company, Kambeitz Agri Inc. and KF Homestead Properties Inc. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell its approximately 27,000 square foot building located in the region of Lajord, Saskatchewan to the Purchaser in return for $1,190,000 ("Purchase Price") as total cash consideration. The Purchase Price will be satisfied by providing the Company with an initial $500,000 deposit with the remaining balance of the Purchase Price payable in equal installments over an 18 month term, commencing on April 1, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: This transaction is considered a related party transaction as a result of Lionel Kambeitz being a mutual director of the Purchaser and the Company.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2021 and March 29, 2022.

________________________________________

HUNTINGTON EXPLORATION INC. ("HEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Securities Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") dated February 8, 2022 among the Company, the Lago de Oro Resources (USA) Inc. ("LOU"), and the sole shareholders of LOU (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company shall purchase, acquire and accept all issued and outstanding shares of Lago de Oro Resources S.A. de C.V ("LOM") from the Vendors. As consideration of the purchase, the Company shall provide the Vendors with a sum of $500,000 USD in cash payment and 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.20 per Share. A maximum 2% NSR to LOU on any and all properties owned by LOM, to be incrementally reduced by any outstanding NSR on any individual property. The Company shall issue Milestone Payments (defined herein) to LOU an additional two Shares for each gold equivalent mineral resource ounce ("GEO") on gold or silver, for up to a maximum of 20,000,000 Shares and payable upon an initial threshold of 500,000 GEOs in aggregate, as determined by a technical report. The Milestone Payments are subject to Exchange approval through a shares for debt submission at the time of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

Finders' Fees:

None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2021; February 23, 2022; and closing press release dated March 29, 2022.

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:07 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPC NICKEL CORP. ("SPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares:

1) 10,740,713 special flow through shares


2) 11,980,000 flow through shares




Purchase Price:

1) $0.15 per share


2) $0.13 per share





Warrants:

1) 5,370,357 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,370,357 shares


2) 5,990,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,990,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price:

1) $0.18 for an eighteen-month period


2) $0.18 for an eighteen-month period





Number of Placees:

25 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:










Insider=Y /


Name


ProGroup=P

# of Shares





CMP 2022 Resource Limited Partnership


Y

5,000,000

McLean Exploration Management Inc.


Y

76,923

(Scott McLean)




Alger St-Jean


Y

80,000

Grant Mourre


Y

38,462

Olav Langelaar


Y

125,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement


P

1,941,612

[3 placee(s)]








Finder's Fee:

an aggregate of $182,725.71, plus 227,235 finders warrants, each exercisable
into one common share at a price of $0.18 for a period of 18 months, payable to
Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Canaccord
Genuity Corp., Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, IBK Capital Corp.,
Pertinax Capital BVBA and 6132987 Canada Inc.




Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WHITE METAL RESOURCES CORP. ("WHM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated December 16, 2021, TSX Venture Exchange has corrected the acceptance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2021. The purchase price of the non-flow through shares should be $0.09. All other terms are unchanged:

Number of Shares:

16,500,000 flow through shares


1,111,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per flow through share


$0.09 per non-flow through share

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 30, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 1:25 p.m. PST, March 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c7882.html

