TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·14 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM") ("FARM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 18, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated November 30, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 30, 2021. A receipt of the Based Shelf Prospectus was deemed to be issued by British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 25, 2022, with subsequent full exercise of over-allotment option, for gross proceeds of $11,500,000.

Offering:

16,428,573 Units (including over-allotment option). Each Unit consists
of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase
warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common
share at an exercise price of $0.90 until February 25, 2024.



Unit Price:

$0.70 per Unit.



Agent(s):

Raymond James Ltd.



Agent(s) Commission:

An aggregate of $878,500.08 in cash and 1,150,000 broker warrants
payable to the Agent. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire
one common share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of 24
months following the closing date of the offering.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, March 3, 2022, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Support Activities For Agriculture And Forestry" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

Ontario



Capitalization:

up to 8,214,287 warrants created and authorized, of which 8,214,287 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

FARM.WT

CUSIP Number:

25162L120

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 25, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated February 18, 2022. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.90 until February 25, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated February 18, 2022, and news releases dated February 15, 2022, February 16, 2022 and February 25, 2022.

______________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.02
Payable Date: March 31, 2022
Record Date: March 15, 2022
Ex-Dividend Date: March 14, 2022

________________________________________

HILL STREET BEVERAGE COMPANY INC. ("HILL")
[formerly Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. ("BEER")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, March 3, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ('BEER') to ('HILL'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Beverage Manufacturing' company.

________________________________________

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN") ("LRT.DB.G")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Exchange Transaction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 659,916,300 trust units in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per trust unit to settle outstanding debt for $32,995,815 from the Company's outstanding 5% Series G Redeemable Subordinated Secured Debentures ("Convertible Debentures").

Delist

In connection with the above debt settlement and proposed exchange transaction, effective at the close of business on Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Company's Convertible Debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company and with the approval of the debenture holders from the special meeting held on February 11, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 18, 2021, February 11, 2022, February 24, 2022 and February 28, 2022, and the information circular dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

PARALLEL MINING CORP. ("PAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the common shares of Parallel Mining Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The delisting of the Company's shares was approved by the majority of the minority shareholders.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022.

Further to TSX Venture Bulletin dated September 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted while the Company remains listed on TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

22/03/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2022:

Number of Shares:

36,363,637 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.275 per share



Warrants:

18,181,819 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,181,819 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Samacha Capital Inc. (Jonathan Pollack)

Y

3,636,364

DJD Holdings Corp. (Jonathan Pollack)

Y

3,636,364

Finder's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. – 406,166 shares, $400,000 and 1,454,545
Compensation Options that are exercisable into 1,454,545 units at $0.275 per
unit for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated February 21, 2022 between the Company and Finlay Minerals Ltd. whereby the Company has acquired the right to earn a 70% interest in the PIL Property that is located in British Columbia. Consideration is $650,000, the issuance of $1,250,000 in common shares subject to a floor price of not less than $0.105 per share (up to a maximum of 11,904,762 shares) and incurring aggregate exploration expenditure of not less than $12,000,000 on or before December 31, 2026.

The Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty held by Electrum Resource Corporation with a right to buy-back half of the royalty for $2,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 8, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Arnold Allsopp (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Allsopp property located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario (the "Property").

By way of consideration, the Company will make cash payments totalling $100,000 and will issue 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share over a period of three years. The Property is subject to a 3% NSR (the "NSR") in favour of the Optionor with a right of the Company to repurchase the NSR for $2,000,000. The Property is also subject to $340,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of four years.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 14, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 24, 2022, between the Company and Amuka Ventures Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Parabellum Media Inc. (the "Target").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will issue up to 1,845,000 common shares at a price of $0.306 per common share, of which 1,700,000 have already been issued and a balance of up to 145,000 will be issued upon completion of the closing financial statements.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 28, 2022.

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. (« ITM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 1 mars 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 24 février 2022, entre la société et Amuka Ventures Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Parabellum Media Inc. (la « cible »).

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre jusqu'à 1 845 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,306 $ par action ordinaire, dont 1 700 000 ont déjà été émises et le solde de 145 000 sera émis à la fin de l'examen des états financiers de clôture.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 février 2022.

_______________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,608,936 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$730,446.80.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






QDAC Inc. (Joe Kozar)

Y

CA$730,446.80

$0.05

14,608,936

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 03, 2022 and February 16, 2022.

________________________________________

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 237,500 shares to settle outstanding debt for $71,250.

Number of Creditors:

2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 28, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 45,349 shares to settle outstanding debt for $33,560.05

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares











Neil Herbert

Y

$12,500.00

$0.74

16,891






Bob Metcalfe

Y

$10,854.30

$0.74

14,667






Darryl Levitt

Y

$10,205.75

$0.74

13,791

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 24, 2022, the Company's short form prospectus dated February 24, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 1, 2022, for gross proceeds of $47,466,250 (including proceeds from exercise of the over-allotment option as described below).

Underwriter:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering:

7,475,000 units (including exercise of the over-allotment option). Each unit
consisting of one share and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$6.35 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$9.00 per share until October 31, 2022, subject to acceleration as described
in the Company's news release dated February 8, 2022 and the Company's short
form prospectus dated February 24, 2022.



Compensation Options:

446,610 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one unit at $6.35 per
unit until October 31, 2022.



Corporate Finance Fee Units:

19,865 units with the same terms as the units under the offering were also issued
to the Underwriter as additional compensation.



Over-allotment Option:

The Underwriter was granted an over-allotment option exercisable on closing to
purchase up to an additional 975,000 units. The over-allotment option was
exercised in full.

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 24, 2022, available on its SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 7, 2022 and February 18, 2022:

Number of Shares:

500,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.00 per share



Warrants:

500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.25 for two year period



Number of Placees:

3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

100,000

[1 placee]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:42 a.m. PST, Feb. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 1, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:33 a.m. PST, March 01,, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, March 01, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 1, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, March 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/01/c4111.html

