TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ADAGIO CAPITAL INC. ("ADC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated October 11, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 12, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on December 21, 2022, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 21, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

5,000,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of

the offering

Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: ADC.P

CUSIP Number: 00535E103

Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase

one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months

from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 11, 2022.

Company Contact: Azim Dhalla

Company Address: 789 West Pender Street, Suite 1510, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2

Company Phone Number: (604) 728-7715

Company Email Address: Dhallaazim@gmail.com

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 30, 2020 and the news releases issued by Timeless Capital Corp. (the "Company") on April 23, 2021; August 5, 2021; and December 16, 2022, effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

22/12/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRASILVER RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 27,027,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.37 per share

Warrants: 13,513,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,513,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 46 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 190,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: Eight Capital will receive a fee of $565,000 and 1,527,075 non-transferable

broker warrants that are exercisable into one unit at $0.37 per unit to June 6,

2024.

The Company issued a news release on December 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2022 and November 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 1,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 68,523 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $201,459.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,491,260 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,245,630 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,245,630 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 80,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,425 97,200 N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 19, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, December 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, December 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, December 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, December 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

HANK PAYMENTS CORP. ("HANK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $700,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.075 in year one and $0.10 in year two

Maturity date: 5 years from date of issuance

Warrants: 2,333,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,333,100 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months

Interest rate: 10.0% per annum

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares on

Conversion





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 0 N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 666,666



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 16, 2022

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ("HAPB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 19, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

Warrants: 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a three (3) year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,500 N/A 350,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.09 for 3-year period.

The Company issued a news release on December 02, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 294,118 bonus warrants. Each lender to receive 147,059 bonus warrants exercisable for one common share at a price of $3.05 until May 31, 2024, in consideration of a promissory note to the Company from each lender in the amount of US$500,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum, paid quarterly and a maturity date of May 31, 2024.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2022 and December 16, 2022.

PHENOM RESOURCES CORP. ("PHNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 87,500 bonus shares ( the "Bonus Shares") to a private company controlled by the Company's current CEO and president in recognition of the attainment of certain milestones for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

The issuance of the Bonus Shares was approved by the disinterested shareholders at the shareholder meeting that was held on December 15, 2022.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2022.

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 19, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $ 141,750. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.55 per share for a two-year period from the date of issuance.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2022.

