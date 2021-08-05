TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

(Y/M/D) XIA 2 Xiaman Mining Inc. annual audited financial statements 2020/12/31















interim financial report 2021/03/31















management's discussion and







analysis 2020/12/31





AND 2021/03/31















certification of annual and interim filings 2020/12/31





AND 2021/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ANTERA VENTURES II CORP. ("AVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2021, effective at the open of market August 6, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 4, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ENA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 10, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated June 9, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 6, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 6, 2021, the common shares of Engold Mines Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a '"Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,661,544 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: EGM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29330R308 (new)

________________________________________

GREENFIRST FOREST PRODUCTS INC. ("GFP") ("GFP.R")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – Subscription Receipts

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing – Subscription Receipts

Effective July 2, 2021, the Company's prospectus dated July 2, 2021 (the "Rights Offering Prospectus) was filed with TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. Under National Instrument 41-101, the Rights Offering Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the rights offering (the "Rights Offering") occurred on July 30, 2021, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$167,498,820*.

Offering: 111,665,877 Rights exercisable for up to 111,665,877 Subscription Receipts





Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Condition (as described below) and without payment of additional consideration or further action, one Common Share of the Company. The Escrow Release Condition shall be the delivery of a release notice to the Subscription Receipt Agent (as defined herein) constituting confirmation of the satisfaction or waiver of all of the conditions to the completion of the Company's previously announced acquisition.





*The aggregate gross proceeds in connection with the exercise of the subscription privilege under the Rights Offering less the expenses and costs relating to the Rights Offering, and all interest thereon, if any, has been placed into escrow pursuant to a subscription receipt agreement dated July 2, 2021 between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Subscription Receipt Agent"), pending the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Condition.





If the Escrow Release Condition is not satisfied by the Termination Date (as defined in the Rights Offering Prospectus) or the asset purchase agreement dated April 10, 2021 entered into by the Company is terminated at any earlier time, holders of Subscription Receipts issuable upon the exercise of the Rights shall, commencing on the third business day following the Termination Date, be entitled to receive from the Subscription Receipt Agent an amount equal to the aggregate Exercise Price (as defined below) plus their pro rata share of the Earned Interest (as defined in the Rights Offering Prospectus), if any, less applicable withholding taxes, if any (the "Escrow Termination").



Exercise Price: CDN$1.50 per Subscription Receipt



Underwriters: N/A



Underwriters Fee: N/A

Effective at the opening of trading on Friday, August 6, 2021, the Subscription Receipts of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Forestry' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Up to 111,665,877 Subscription Receipts



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: GFP.R



CUSIP Number: 39526A126



Conversion: Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Condition and without payment of additional consideration or further action, one Common Share of the Company.



Delisting: The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier of the satisfaction or waiver of the Escrow Release Conditions and the Escrow Termination. A further bulletin will be issued by the Exchange confirming either: (a) the Escrow Release Conditions have been satisfied; and/or (b) the delisting of the Subscription Receipts.

The Subscription Receipts are governed by the terms and conditions of the Subscription Receipt Agreement and were issued pursuant to the Company's Rights Offering Prospectus dated July 2, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Rights Offering Prospectus filed on SEDAR and the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021.

_______________________________________

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

[formerly JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on July 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 6, 2021, the common shares of Jervois Global Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Jervois Mining Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

802,291,030 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow:

Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: JRV (unchanged) CUSIP Number: Q5058P361 (unchanged)

________________________________________

MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION ("M") ("M.DB") ("M.PR.B") ("M.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to special and disinterested resolutions passed by the shareholders of MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION (the "Mosaic") on July 29, 2021, Mosaic has received final Court approval to complete a plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) ("ABCA"). The Plan of Arrangement will be effective as of 12:01 a.m. (Calgary time) on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, and will result in 2356430 Alberta Inc. acquiring all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Mosaic Capital Corporation for consideration of $5.50 per Common Share in cash and all of Mosaic's outstanding convertible unsecured subordinated debentures for consideration of $1,000 plus accrued and unpaid interest for each $1,000 principal amount.

Effective at the close of business Thursday, August 5, 2021, the Common Shares, Convertible Debentures, Preferred Securities and Secured Debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

Further information on the transaction is available on MOSAIC CAPITAL CORPORATION SEDAR profile in the information circular dated June 29, 2021 and in news releases dated June 28, July 29 & August 4, 2021.

________________________________________

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

[formerly Principal Technologies Inc. ("PTEC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since October 7, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, August 6, 2021, the common shares of Principal Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PTEC".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated July 21, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, August 6, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of an 80% equity interest in E&E CRO Consulting GmbH ("E&E") in consideration of €100,000 cash and the issuance of up to 1,500,000 shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.16 per share based upon E&E meeting certain profit milestones.

Up to 1,500,000 shares to be issued to a Principal pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 14,500,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ilse Eder Y 1,500,000

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,109,924 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 21, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Technical Consulting" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,733,924 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 14,500,000 shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PTEC (with .P removed) CUSIP #: 74260Q 10 2 (new)



Company Contact: Gerald Trent, CEO Company Address: 25th Floor – 700 W Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V7Y 1B3 Company Phone Number: +43 699 16 305 394 Company Email Address: trent@trent-investments.com

__________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DOUBLEVIEW GOLD CORP. ("DBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:29 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company, that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 29, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 56,050,801 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period August 9, 2021 to August 8, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Integral Wealth Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

ELIXXER LTD. (« ELXR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 4 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a été avisée qu'en vertu d'un avis d'intention de procéder à une offre de rachat dans le cours normal des activités daté du 29 juillet 2021, la société peut racheter pour fin d'annulation, jusqu'à 56 050 801 actions ordinaires de son capital-actions. Les achats seront effectués par l'entremise de la Bourse du 9 août 2021 au 8 août 2022. Les achats en vertu de l'offre seront effectués par le biais de Integral Wealth Securities Inc. au nom de la société.

________________________________________

EVERGEN INFRASTRUCTURE CORP ("EVGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to our bulletins dated July 28, 2021 and July 30, 2021 with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on August 4, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $20,020,000 (3,080,000 Units (the "Offering Units") at $6.50 per Offering Unit. Each Offering Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire, one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $10.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) before August 4, 2023.)

We have received confirmation that the closing of the Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed and halted on July 30, 2021, commenced trading at the opening on August 4, 2021.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement dated November 12, 2020 (as amended on November 16, 2020, January 25, 2021 and May 26, 2021) (the "Agreement"), between Gratomic Inc. (the "Company"), Gazania 242 Pty Ltd. ("Gazania" or "the Target") and an arms-length party - Next Graphite, Inc.(the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired an additional 37% interest in the Target, which holds the licenses on the Company's Aukam property (the "Property") located in Namibia. On closing, the Company held a 100% interest in the Property.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company paid CDN$100,000 in cash and issued an aggregate of 25,758,915 common shares. Additionally, due to a previously completed contractual condition, the Company is required to pay the Vendor an additional USD$250,000 (payable in cash or common shares) within a period of 12-months from closing (the "Contractual Consideration").

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 19, 2020, February 17, 2021, March 19, 2021, April 22, 2021, June 29, 2021 and July 29, 2021.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 28, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company shall acquire 100% interest in facilities in Windhoek Namibia and real estate at the Port of Lüderitz Bay in Namibia (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will issue an aggregate 1,072,015 shares to the Vendor.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 2, 2021.

________________________________________

JERVOIS MINING LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,103,365 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Marc Cernovitch Y 403,333





Phoenix Gold Fund Ltd Y 10,000,000 (David Crichton Watt)









Simon Benstead Y 399,983





Walter David Scott Y 666,666

Finder's Fee:

500,000 common shares payable to Pollitt & Co Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 3, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 25,425 common shares at a deemed price of $0.59 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $15,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated July 28, 2021.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 4 août 2021

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 25 425 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,59 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 15 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 juillet 2021.

________________________________________

XIANA MINING INC. ("XIA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Cease Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:09 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

FIRESTONE VENTURES INC. ("FV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 4, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 4, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 04, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,427,500 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,427,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,427,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 per share for a one (1) year period



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units 834669 Ontario



Limited (Stephen Dunn) Y 200,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

