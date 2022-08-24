TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of Centurion Minerals Ltd. ("Centurion" or the "Company") on August 12, 2022, Centurion shareholders have approved a plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement") pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated arrangement agreement dated June 29, 2022 among Centurion and 1364565 B.C. Ltd ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centurion. Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on August 17, 2022.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Plan of Arrangement was effected on August 23, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, on the Effective Date, Centurion will (i) re-classify and re-designate its existing common shares (the "Old Centurion Shares") as "Class A common shares" (the "Class A Shares"); (ii) create a new class of common shares (the "New Centurion Shares"); and (iii) distribute to the shareholders of Centurion (A) one New Centurion Share and (B) one Spinco common share for every one Class A Share held.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Centurion Management Information Circular, dated as of June 29, 2022, which is available under the Centurion profile on SEDAR.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, the Centurion shareholders who previously held OId Centurion Shares will have their Old Centurion Shares redesignated as Class A Shares of Centurion and exchanged on a one for one basis for New Centurion Shares. Accordingly, the New Centurion Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

Story continues

Post-Arrangement

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

16,819,719 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corp. Trading Symbol: CTN (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 15643T503 (NEW)

Remain Halted:

Trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Centurion will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 the Old Shares of Centurion will be delisted.

________________________________________

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.025

Payable Date: September 7, 2022

Record Date: August 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: August 30, 2022

________________________________________

HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2022, effective at the open of market August 25, 2022 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

[Formerly VAR Resources Corp. ("VAR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol; Name Change; Resume Trading; Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing VAR Resources Corp.'s ("VAR" or the "Company") Reverse Take-Over ("RTO") by Grounded Lithium Corp. ("Grounded") and related transactions described in its Information Circular dated June 28, 2022. The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Reverse Takeover-Completed/New Symbol

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated February 10, 2022 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), the Company has issued 38,327,447 common shares in the capital of the Company. Concurrent with the RTO, Grounded completed a financing of 10,000,000 shares at $0.18 each for aggregate proceeds of $1,800,000.

As part of the completion of the RTO, 2,004,137 common share purchase warrants were issued as finders' fees, exercisable at $0.18 per common share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the RTO.

For additional information, please refer to the Information Circular dated June 28, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's continuous disclosure on SEDAR including news releases dated February 11, 2022; and June 28, 2022.

Name Change

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on August 18, 2022, and the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, following the continuation of the Company out of the Province of British Columbia and the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) into the Province of Alberta under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the amalgamation of the Company with Grounded, VAR has changed its name as follows: Grounded Lithium Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the common shares of Grounded Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of VAR Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'All other metal ore mining' company, as per the North American Industry Classification System.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

56,872,750 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 7,389,283 shares are subject to Value Escrow restrictions Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GRD (new) CUSIP Number: 39943R108 (new)

Resume Trading

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since February 11, 2022, pending completion of the RTO.

Effective at market open on Thursday, August 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

Regional Office Change

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

Company Contact: Greg Phaneuf Company Address: 1200, 112 – 4th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 0H3 Company Phone Number: 403.390.0096 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: greg.phaneuf@groundedlithium.com

________________________________________

22/08/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Letter Agreement dated August 5, 2022 between the Company and Tertiary Minerals plc ("Tertiary") whereby the Company will acquire and cancel royalties on the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold prospects that were acquired pursuant to an Asset Purchase Agreement and a Royalty Agreement between the Company and Tertiary both dated December 1, 2016. Consideration is $200,000.00 and 83,333 common shares.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("Agreement") dated July 22, 2022 between the Company and Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 35% interest in the Aztec Minerals (Mexico) JV Corp. ("JV Corp.") from Kootenay for a consideration of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Aztec Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Aztec Share. Upon completion of the transaction, JV Corp. will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Kootenay will retain a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on certain mineral products that are produced or extracted for use or commercial sale from the Cervantes property.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2022 and August 23, 2022, and the Company's audited financial statements dated December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,340,031 charitable flow-through shares, 2,523,289 flow-through shares and 3,077,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.91 per charitable flow-through share, $0.73 per flow-through share and $0.65 per common share Number of Placees: 5 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Georg Josef Pollert Y 3,077,000

Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $101,520.02 cash and 30,940 finder's shares

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.- $33,000.02 cash and 22,603 finder's shares

Teresa Schmid - 32,400 finder's shares

Each finder's share was issued at a price of $0.65.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 23, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.075 per share Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three year period Number of Placees: 6 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Farley Y 400,000 Karim Rayani Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated August 11, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, Aug. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 30 and 31, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") and Pharmadrug Inc. (the "Seller"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pharmadrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug GmbH"), a limited liability company established under the laws of Germany. Under the Agreement, to acquire Pharmadrug GmbH, the Company is required to issue 5,968,750 common shares at a deemed price of $0.16 per common share and issue a non-interest bearing promissory note in the principal amount of $974,137 to the Seller on closing. The promissory note is payable one year from the date of issue in cash or, at the Company's option, by the issuance of additional shares, subject to the prior approval of the Exchange.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022 and August 2, 2022.

_______________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Purchase and Sale Agreement ("Agreement") dated July 22, 2022 between the Company and Aztec Minerals Corp. ("Aztec"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell their 35% interest in the Aztec Minerals (Mexico) JV Corp. ("JV Corp.") to Aztec for a consideration of 10,000,000 common shares of Aztec ("Aztec Shares") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Aztec Share. Upon completion of the transaction, JV Corp. will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Aztec. The Company will retain a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on certain mineral products that are produced or extracted for use or commercial sale from the Cervantes property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 26, 2022 and August 23, 2022 and the Company's audited financial statements dated December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 17 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Cross Y 350,000 Platoro Resource Corp. Y 515,000 (Robert Archer)



RAS Capital Corp. Y 250,000 (Ron Schmitz)





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $3,748.50 and 89,950 finder's warrants issuable to Cormel Capital Sarl and NAI Innovation Ltd. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.05 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 22, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 52,500 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$21,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Non-Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2022.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:29 a.m. PST, August 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK") ("RCK.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:33 a.m. PST, August 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER BULLET MINES CORP. ("SBMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $650,000 principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,166,667 units at an exercise price of $0.30 principal amount

per unit until maturity. Each unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant of the Company. Maturity date: 18 months from the date of issuance Interest rate: 8% per annum Warrants: 2,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,166,667 common shares Warrant Price: $0.35 exercisable for a period of four years from the closing date Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 15, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,801,256 shares to settle outstanding debt for $540,377.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC. ("SLHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 08, 2022 and August 17, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$2,355,000 principal amount of convertible debentures Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of CDN$0.90 principal

amount per share until maturity Maturity Date: 30 months from date of issuance Interest Rate: 8% per annum Warrants: 2,616,405 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,616,405 shares Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$1.35 for a 24-month period Number of Placees: 45 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $3,000 in cash and 4,444 finders warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $6,960 in cash and 10,311 finders warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $12,900 in cash and 19,111 finders warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $14,220 cash and 21,067 finders warrants

BMO Nesbitt Burns - $3,000 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $1,920 cash and 2,844 finders warrants

Grit Capital Corp - 3,000 finders warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$1.35 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release on August 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 15, 2022, the Company's final short form prospectus dated August 15, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed by the securities regulators for each of the British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering pursuant to the Prospectus occurred on August 23, 2022, for gross proceeds of $26,624,640.

Offering: 83,202,000 common shares ("Shares") (which includes the issuance of

5,077,000 Shares as a result of the partial exercise of an over-allotment

option). Offering Price: $0.32 per Share Agents: Peters & Co. Limited, Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Lightyear

Capital Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc Agents' Fees: Aggregate of $1,597,478.40 cash commission (representing 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, and gross proceeds raised on the partial exercise of

the Over-Allotment Option). Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the Agents an Over-Allotment Option exercisable in whole or in part, at any time and from time to time, in the sole discretion of the

Agents, for a period of 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an

additional 11,718,750 Shares, representing up to 15% of the Shares offered in the Prospectus. The Over-allotment Option was partially exercised resulting in the issuance of 5,077,000 Shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 15, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and the Company's news releases dated August 3, 2022 and August 23, 2022.

________________________________________

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 3, 2022 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire five heavy telescopic double drilling rigs, one super spec triple drilling rig and related equipment from the Vendor. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with $21,533,147.50 in cash payment.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 3, 2022 and August 23, 2022.

________________________________________

STARR PEAK MINING LTD. ("STE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced: August 16, 2022.

Number of Shares: 2,879,743 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.95 per flow-through share Warrants: 1,439,872 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,439,872 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.40 for a period of 18 months Number of Placees: 5 placees Finder's Fee: Cash commission of $32,025.05 payable to Laurentian Bank Securities Inc.

Cash commission of $21,090 payable to Middlefield Limited

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 16, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

Number of Warrants: 3,900,000 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: September 4, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 4, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,000,000 shares with 4,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 5, 2021. Of the 4,000,000 warrants originally issued, 100,000 have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

MINES D'OR VISIBLES Inc. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscriptions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Placement privé :

Nombre de bons : 3 900 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : 4 septembre 2022 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : 4 septembre, 2023 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ (inchangé)

Ces bons ont été émis dans le cadre d'un placement privé de 4 000 000 actions avec 4 000 000 bons de souscription attachés, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 5 novembre 2021. Sur les 4 000 000 de bons de souscription initialement émis, 100 000 ont déjà été exercés par leur(s) détenteur(s).

_____________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c1694.html