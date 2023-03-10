TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 8, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WMG 2 Western Magnesium

Corporation Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/10/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2022/10/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/10/31











Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following return of capital distribution – Due Bill Trading

Distribution per Common Share: $0.041103087

Payable Date: March 22, 2023

Record Date: March 16, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: March 23, 2023

Due Bill Period: March 15, 2023 to March 22, 2023 inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: March 24, 2023

Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

________________________________________

23/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 8, 2023, the purchase price for the private placement has been corrected and the bulletin should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ICWHY CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ICWY.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $806,750.69



Conversion Price: Convertible into 805 units where each unit consists of (i) unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and (ii) 52 proportionate voting share purchase warrants.





Each debenture shall be convertible into proportionate voting shares of the company at a conversion price of $19 per conversion share ($0.19 cents per subordinate voting share of the company on a fully converted basis) at any point prior to maturity. In the event the Company's shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trade price of $0.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days, the Debentures and Warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision.



Maturity date: January 6, 2026



Warrants Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one proportionate voting share in the capital of the company at a price of $30 (30 cents per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis) for a term of three years following the closing of the financing.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 132 units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued news releases on January 6, 2023, and February 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 43,636,365 shares

Purchase Price: AUD$0.055 per share (CAD$0.05)

Number of Placees: 47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 9,066,401 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: AUD$115,960.01 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025)

Warrants: N/A

Warrant Exercise Price: N/A

Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: £175,000 (approx. C$282,380) N/A 1,400,000









Settlement fee of £3,750 (approx. C$6,051) Corporate Finance Fee of £17,500 (approx. C$28,238)





Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025) for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.





The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the aggregate amount of $1,350,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and certain arm's length lenders (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature December 15, 2024 and carry an interest rate of 13% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 8,999,990 bonus shares issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. Finder's fees totalling $5,500 were also paid.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2023, upsized on February 24, 2023:

Number of Units: 14,710,000 Units

Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit

Warrants: 14,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,710,000 shares

Warrant Exercise price: $0.075 for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 31,850 N/A 637,700









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.0750 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated March 8, 2023, and the Release and Settlement Agreement dated February 24, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share to settle an outstanding debt:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,032,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

4,216,000 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through Share and one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit and $0.12 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 7,248,000 Warrants to purchase 7,248,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.15, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of closing



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If, after the expiration of the 4-month hold period, the Shares of the Company close on the Exchange at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days from the date of notice to Warrant holders.



Number of Placees: 42 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[1 Existing Insider] Y 300,000 FT Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [3 Finders] $7,860 N/A 72,000









Finder Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.15 per Finder Warrant for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

