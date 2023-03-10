U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,893.25
    -26.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,044.00
    -215.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,956.50
    -50.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    -15.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    -0.57 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    -0.13 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1924
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6830
    +0.5210 (+0.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,024.54
    -1,732.31 (-7.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.10
    -39.15 (-7.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,173.64
    -449.51 (-1.57%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Company

A  Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 8, 2023  against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

Period

Ending

(Y/M/D)

WMG

2

Western Magnesium
Corporation

Annual audited financial statements for the
year.

2022/10/31




Annual management's discussion and
analysis for the year.

2022/10/31




Certification of annual filings for the year.

2022/10/31






Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC.  ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following return of capital distribution – Due Bill Trading

Distribution per Common Share:  $0.041103087
Payable Date:  March 22, 2023
Record Date:  March 16, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: March 23, 2023
Due Bill Period:  March 15, 2023 to March 22, 2023 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date:  March 24, 2023
Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

________________________________________

23/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.  ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC.  ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.  ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC.  ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC.  ("DTG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EUREKA CAPITAL CORP.  ("EBCD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALAXY VENTURES INC.  ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 8, 2023, the purchase price for the private placement has been corrected and the bulletin should have read as follows:

Purchase Price: $0.15 per share

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

ICWHY CAPITAL VENTURES INC.  ("ICWY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: 

$806,750.69



Conversion Price:         

Convertible into 805 units where each unit consists of (i) unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and (ii) 52 proportionate voting share purchase warrants.




Each debenture shall be convertible into proportionate voting shares of the company at a conversion price of $19 per conversion share ($0.19 cents per subordinate voting share of the company on a fully converted basis) at any point prior to maturity.  In the event the Company's shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trade price of $0.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days, the Debentures and Warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision.



Maturity date:               

January 6, 2026



Warrants                       

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one proportionate voting share in the capital of the company at a price of $30 (30 cents per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis) for a term of three years following the closing of the financing.



Interest rate:                 

10% per annum



Number of Placees:       

12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

132 units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A





The Company issued news releases on January 6, 2023, and February 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    43,636,365 shares

Purchase Price:                         AUD$0.055 per share (CAD$0.05)

Number of Placees:                   47 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

9,066,401

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

AUD$115,960.01

N/A

N/A





The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC.  ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:

Number of Shares:                    28,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price:                         £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025)

Warrants:                                  N/A

Warrant Exercise Price:              N/A

Number of Placees:                   19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

£175,000

(approx. C$282,380)

N/A

1,400,000






Settlement fee of £3,750 (approx. C$6,051)

Corporate Finance Fee of £17,500 (approx. C$28,238)



Finder's Warrants Terms:           

Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025) for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.



The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the aggregate amount of $1,350,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and certain arm's length lenders (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature December 15, 2024 and carry an interest rate of 13% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 8,999,990 bonus shares issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. Finder's fees totalling $5,500 were also paid.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 09, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2023, upsized on February 24, 2023:

Number of Units:                       14,710,000 Units

Purchase Price:                         $0.05 per Unit

Warrants:                                  14,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,710,000 shares

Warrant Exercise price:              $0.075 for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees:                   12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$ 31,850

N/A

637,700





Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.0750 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term

________________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated March 8, 2023, and the Release and Settlement Agreement dated February 24, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share to settle an outstanding debt:

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor.

Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation:            None.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares:                   

3,032,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").


4,216,000 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through Share and one Warrant.



Purchase Price:                         

$0.10 per Unit and $0.12 per FT Unit.



Warrants:                                 

7,248,000 Warrants to purchase 7,248,000 Shares.



Warrant Price:                           

$0.15, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of closing



Warrant Acceleration Provision: 

If, after the expiration of the 4-month hold period, the Shares of the Company close on the Exchange at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days from the date of notice to Warrant holders.



Number of Placees:                   

42 placees.



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

                                                                        Insider=      Y /

Name                                                               Pro Group= P                  Number of Securities           

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement

[1 Existing Insider]                                        Y                                             300,000 FT Units


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Finder Warrants

Finder's Fee:

     [3 Finders]

 

$7,860

 

N/A

 

72,000





Finder Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.15 per Finder Warrant for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION  ("ZENI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LETHO RESOURCES CORP.  ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  March 9, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/09/c0338.html

Recommended Stories

  • Global Bond Funds Hit by Rate Risk Find Refuge in Malaysia Notes

    (Bloomberg) -- By most accounts, February was a brutal month for global bonds as major central banks vowed to keep hiking. But Malaysian securities proved to be a rare exception.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Ta

  • Humane, a secretive AI startup founded by ex-Apple employees, raises another $100M

    A startup founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane, today raised another $100 million to build what it calls an "integrated device and cloud services platform" for AI. To date, Humane has raised $230 million from existing and previous investors, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "This Series C round presented an opportunity to raise money through equity, and to bring on board great VCs and strategic partners who would like to participate in equity as the company grows," Chaudhri told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • SVB Financial stock tumbles 22% after hours on reports of funds advising clients to pull money from bank

    SVB Financial Group fell more than 22% in the extended session Thursday as reports surfaced that several funds are advising clients to pull their money from Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to A

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • Stock market news today: Stocks crushed as banking fears rise, jobs report looms

    Stocks fell sharply on Thursday as worries over the banking sector and a looming jobs report pressured markets during a day of relentless selling for U.S. socks.

  • SVB Financial Realigns Portfolio—and Blows Up the Banking Sector

    SVB Financial Group stock plummeted Thursday after it sold assets for a loss following a decline in deposits. SVB’s troubles came as the Silicon Valley-based lender was forced to sell securities to realign its portfolio in response to higher interest rates while it manages lower deposit levels from clients, many of which are in the venture capital arena and burning through cash. The selloff caused traders to take a closer look at all bank stocks—particularly their deposits—causing the (BKX) to fall 7.7%, its worst showing since June 11, 2020, when it fell 9%.

  • Buy Nvidia (NVDA) & Broadcom (AVGO) Stock for More Upside?

    Let's see if investors should still buy Nvidia and Broadcom stock at their current levels and check the outlook of these semiconductor giants.

  • ‘Sheer panic’ has gripped Silicon Valley VCs and founders amid worries that the startup industry’s most important bank is in trouble

    Startup founders are pulling cash from Silicon Valley Bank, even as some VCs say the panic is overblown and fueling the fire.

  • Intel’s Troubles Run So Deep Even Bulls Are Wary

    (Bloomberg) -- With the most sell ratings in the Nasdaq 100 Stock Index, Intel Corp. is running ever lower on fans. Things have gotten so bad that even analysts brave enough to recommend buying are striking a cautious tone.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich In

  • Oracle Falls After Failing to Meet Optimistic Cloud Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales in line with analysts’ estimates after its cloud business failed to meet expectations for higher growth. The shares declined in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishBiden to Urg

  • Analyst Believes One Tech Stock Could Skyrocket Soon

    Shares of one of tech's biggest names have come under relentless pressure over the past year as its CEO pursued a quixotic quest to develop the next big thing. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein's annual price target indicates that Meta Platforms could see as much as a 27% jump in stock price over the coming year. For years, Meta has been at the forefront of virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: S&P 500 Breaks Support As SVB Financial Slams Banks; Jobs Report Due

    The S&P 500 plunged below its 200-day line as SVB Financial triggered a sell-off in bank stocks. The February jobs report looms.

  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -4.17% and 3.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The stock market is telling you loud and clear: Now is not the time to fight the Fed or stand up to the bears.

    There was some optimism among stock investors early this week — until Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Tuesday, and once again the market did not like what he had to say. This is reminiscent of the 1973-74 bear market when then Fed Chair Arthur Burns was notorious for driving the stock market lower every time he spoke. Now it’s just “two I’s” — inflation and interest rates — but they are still in place, as Powell pointed out.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -1.57%: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $84.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day.

  • Bitcoin tumbles to 7-week low as bank liquidation, regulatory pressures weigh on crypto

    Bitcoin fell more than 7% on Thursday to approach the $20,000 level and near a 7-week low.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls on Strong Earnings

    DocuSign shares were trading lower after the electronic-signature software company posted better-than-expected results. DocuSign (ticker: DOCU) posted fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 65 cents, topping the consensus estimate of 52 cents, according to FactSet. The software company’s shares fell as much as 8% in after-hours trading following the release.