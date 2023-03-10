TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 8, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
WMG
2
Western Magnesium
Annual audited financial statements for the
2022/10/31
Annual management's discussion and
2022/10/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2022/10/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following return of capital distribution – Due Bill Trading
Distribution per Common Share: $0.041103087
Payable Date: March 22, 2023
Record Date: March 16, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: March 23, 2023
Due Bill Period: March 15, 2023 to March 22, 2023 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: March 24, 2023
Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.
________________________________________
23/03/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:41 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EUREKA CAPITAL CORP. ("EBCD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GALAXY VENTURES INC. ("GXY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 8, 2023, the purchase price for the private placement has been corrected and the bulletin should have read as follows:
Purchase Price: $0.15 per share
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
ICWHY CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("ICWY.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2022:
Convertible Debenture:
$806,750.69
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 805 units where each unit consists of (i) unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 and (ii) 52 proportionate voting share purchase warrants.
Each debenture shall be convertible into proportionate voting shares of the company at a conversion price of $19 per conversion share ($0.19 cents per subordinate voting share of the company on a fully converted basis) at any point prior to maturity. In the event the Company's shares trade at or above a volume-weighted average trade price of $0.50 for any 20 consecutive trading days, the Debentures and Warrants will be subject to an accelerated exercise provision.
Maturity date:
January 6, 2026
Warrants
Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one proportionate voting share in the capital of the company at a price of $30 (30 cents per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis) for a term of three years following the closing of the financing.
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
132 units
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued news releases on January 6, 2023, and February 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
KINCORA COPPER LIMITED ("KCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 12, 2022:
Number of Shares: 43,636,365 shares
Purchase Price: AUD$0.055 per share (CAD$0.05)
Number of Placees: 47 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
9,066,401
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
AUD$115,960.01
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MKANGO RESOURCES LTD. ("MKA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023:
Number of Shares: 28,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price: £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025)
Warrants: N/A
Warrant Exercise Price: N/A
Number of Placees: 19 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
£175,000
(approx. C$282,380)
N/A
1,400,000
Settlement fee of £3,750 (approx. C$6,051)
Corporate Finance Fee of £17,500 (approx. C$28,238)
Finder's Warrants Terms:
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of £0.125 per common share (approx. C$0.2025) for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the aggregate amount of $1,350,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and certain arm's length lenders (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature December 15, 2024 and carry an interest rate of 13% per annum.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 8,999,990 bonus shares issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. Finder's fees totalling $5,500 were also paid.
________________________________________
PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 09, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2023, upsized on February 24, 2023:
Number of Units: 14,710,000 Units
Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit
Warrants: 14,710,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,710,000 shares
Warrant Exercise price: $0.075 for a period of 36 months
Number of Placees: 12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$ 31,850
N/A
637,700
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.0750 for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 27, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term
________________________________________
QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
________________________________________
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the press release dated March 8, 2023, and the Release and Settlement Agreement dated February 24, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.15 per Share to settle an outstanding debt:
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor.
Non-Arm's Length Party /
Pro Group Participation: None.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.
________________________________________
TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:
Number of Shares:
3,032,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
4,216,000 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through Share and one Warrant.
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per Unit and $0.12 per FT Unit.
Warrants:
7,248,000 Warrants to purchase 7,248,000 Shares.
Warrant Price:
$0.15, exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of closing
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
If, after the expiration of the 4-month hold period, the Shares of the Company close on the Exchange at or above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days from the date of notice to Warrant holders.
Number of Placees:
42 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
[1 Existing Insider] Y 300,000 FT Units
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
Finder's Fee:
[3 Finders]
$7,860
N/A
72,000
Finder Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.15 per Finder Warrant for a period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
__________________________________
ZENITH CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ZENI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:50 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
LETHO RESOURCES CORP. ("LET.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 9, 2023
NEX Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
