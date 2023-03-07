TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on January 13, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 8, 2023, the shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining'.

Post – Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



3,866,324 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: LMG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53359R205 (new)

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")

[formerly Magna Gold Corp. ("MGR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Magna Gold Corp (the "Company") press release dated March 03, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 08, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of March 08, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MGR to MGR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Story continues

_________________________________________

MAKO MINING CORP. ("MKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders on July 26, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on March 8, 2023, the common shares of Mako Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

65,743,398 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MKO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 56089A400 (new)

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("BET")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'All other gambling industries' company, NAICS 713299.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: common shares with no par value of which

156,569,109 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 110,401,308 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: BET CUSIP Number: 66707K102

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated March 3, 2023 filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Corey Goodman, EVP, Corporate Development, Counsel and Corporate Secretary



Company Address: 40 University Avenue, Suite 507, Toronto, ON,

M5J 1T1 Company Phone Number: 647-550-2387



Company Email Address: corey.goodman@northstargaming.ca



Company Website: www.northstargaming.ca

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated February 15, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name and symbol of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening March 8, 2023, the shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,178,110 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: OPW (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 683476808 (New)

________________________________________

23/03/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,040,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Warrants: 8,040,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,040,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one year period

$0.10 in the second year Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $3,290.00 N/A 164,500 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 in the first year and at a price of $0.10 in the second year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on January 26, 2023, and March 3, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:40 a.m. PST, Mar. 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 22, 2022 and updated on February 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,501,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 5,501,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,501,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $18,000 N/A 150,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 19, 2023, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on February 24, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 20,762,188 units at a price of $0.40 were issued. Each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant and $0.60 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to the date that is three (3) years from the date of issuance.

12,634,925 units were issued pursuant to the stand-by commitments for a total of $5,053,970. As consideration for the stand-by commitments, the Company issued 3,158,728 non-transferable bonus warrants at an exercise price of $0.60 per share for three (3) years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2023, and March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

FUSE BATTERY METALS INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in 108 placer claims, located at the south end of the Black Rock Desert in Washoe county, Nevada, known as the Lithium Springs property, pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated February 14, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Fuse Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") and J. Malcom Bell (the "Vendor").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)









CONSIDERATION U.S.$33,982 500,000 common shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 15, 2023.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (''HIVE'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales of shares as set out below, which were made under the "at-the-market" offering pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 2, 2022 to the Company's amended and restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 4, 2022 filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada (the "Offering"). The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the Offering for the period starting September 2, 2022 until its termination on February 2, 2023, occurred for gross proceeds of $5,329,579 (US$3,941,736).

Agent: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC



Offering: 1,306,474 common shares



Offering Price: average price of $4.08 per share



Agents' Fee: US$118,252

For further details, please refer to the Company's amended and restated Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 4, 2022, Prospectus Supplement dated September 2, 2022 and filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated September 2, 2022, October 12, 2022 and February 7, 2023.

________________________________________

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2023 and February 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,514,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,514,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,514,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: NA NA NA

The Company issued a news release on March 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JUST KITCHEN HOLDINGS CORP. ("JK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,840,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $28,000 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the disposition of (i) Laird's Landing, (ii) Lakewood Manor Apartments and (iii) Westhaven Manor (collectively, the "Properties") to a non-arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of certain purchase and sale agreements dated January 30, 2023, the Company will sell all of Company's beneficial rights, titles and interests in and to the Properties to the Vendor for an aggregate consideration of $43,138,744 satisfied as follows:

I. $75,000 in cash payments through deposits; II. the assumption of $22,891,289 in mortgages from the Properties; III. the assumption of $169,500 in accrued forbearance fee on the Lakewood Manor Apartments; and IV. the reduction in the amount of $20,002,955 under the line of credit owed to a sister company of the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 31, 2023 and March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

MADORO METALS CORP. ("MDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 31, 2023 between the Company and the optionors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in 213 claims known as the First Green lithium project located in Val d'Or, Quebec. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the optionors an aggregate of $165,000 in cash and issue to the optionors an aggregate of 5,400,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share. In addition, the Company must incur an aggregate of $1,000,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the third anniversary date of the Agreement. The arm's length optionors will retain a 2% NSR, 0.5% of which may be purchased by the Company at its discretion for $1,000,000.

Further, the Company has agreed to make milestone payments of $500,000 and $1,000,000 upon the filing of a feasibility study and commencement of commercial production, respectively. The milestone payments may be paid in cash or through the issuance of shares, at the Company's discretion, and shall be deemed to be an advance to the optionors to be deducted against future royalty payments. In the event that the Company elects to issue common shares pursuant to either or both of the milestone payments, the number of common shares to be issued to the optionors will be calculated based on the price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Company's shares traded on the Exchange 30 trading days prior to the date of issuance and will be subject to a minimum price of $0.075 per common share.

A finder's fee of $17,500 is payable to an arm's length party in connection with the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 1, 2023, March 4, 2023, and March 6, 2023.

________________________________________

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP. ("NRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:43 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:28 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PPX MINING CORP. ("PPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,320,220 shares at a deemed value of $0.0273 per share to settle outstanding debt for $36,042.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $1.04 per share

Warrants: 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period

Number of Shares: 1,350,000 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Warrants: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period

Number of Shares: 4,975,000 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 4,975,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,975,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period

Number of Shares: 333,333 Non Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Warrants: 333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 333,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 98 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 233,336 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 366,665



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: N/A 312,500 937,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share. 625,000 warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.50 for a period of two years from the date of issuance and 312,500 warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Second Amending Agreement dated March 1, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length vendor whereby the Company will issue 329,670 common shares at a deemed value of $0.091 in lieu of an advance royalty payment of $30,000 cash due on or before March 3, 2023, for the Cabin Lake Property, NWT.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated March 2, 2023.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company has issued a news release on March 3, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:48 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,112,656 shares to settle outstanding debt for $52,816.44.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $49,502.47 $0.025 1,980,098

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, March 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 6, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 9, 2022 and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,845,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.02 per unit



Warrants: 12,845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,845,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the closing price of the common shares is equal to or exceeds $0.07 per common share for greater than twenty (20) consecutive trading days, then the warrant term shall automatically accelerate to a date that is thirty (30) calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms, without further notification made by the Company.

Number of Placees: 21 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,595,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 19, 2022 and March 2, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c7798.html