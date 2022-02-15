U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·10 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")
[formerly Horizon Petroleum Ltd. ("HPL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of February 16, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HPL to HPL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued January 7, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 10, 2022, effective at market open on February 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

MERAKI ACQUISITION ONE, INC. ("MRKI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 10, 2022, effective at market open on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on February 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

REEM CAPITAL CORP. ("REEM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 9, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

22/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CUSPIS CAPITAL II LTD. ("CCII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 1,700,000 non-transferable bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to a non-arm's length lender, G&F Phelps Ltd. (the "Lender"), in connection with the proposed amendments to the existing loan facility, whereby the Lender has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Facility until December 31, 2023. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.33 until December 31, 2023.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling an asset purchase agreement dated February 9, 2022 (the "Agreement") between iMining Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and 1850142 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire certain metaverse assets, including digital land in the Decentraland metaverse and a collection of 16 NFT assets of Crypto Kitties and NBA Top Shots. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of 2,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to Vendors, which are subject to escrow provisions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2022 and December 15, 2021.

________________________________________

LANESBOROUGH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("LRT.DB.G")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:30 p.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 22, 2021 between Four O Six Mining & Exploration LLC, Kurt Kephart, Jim Durst, and Brad Davey (collectively, the "Seller") and Blue Copper LLC (the "Buyer") whereby the Seller agrees to sell to the Buyer and the Buyer agrees to buy certain unpatented mining claims associated with the Blue copper prospect in Montana, USA. Blue Copper LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Company"). There is a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") payable to the Seller, with the right to buy back 1% for a cash payment of USD$1,500,000. Consideration payable to the Seller is an aggregate of USD$40,000 cash, CAD$5,000 cash as a goodwill payment, CAD$950 per claim in advance of the transaction closing as reimbursement for the Seller's payment of claim filing fees, up to CAD$10,000 for the Seller's reasonable costs and expenses associated with the transaction, and 1,500,000 common shares of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 2, 2022.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NET ZERO RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. ("NZRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Feb.14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEVADA ZINC CORPORATION ("NZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2021, February 2, 2022 and February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares:

10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.075 per share



Warrants:

5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.14 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Donald Christie

Y

346,667

Eugene Lee

Y

700,000

Jim Beqaj

Y

333,333

Northern Shoreline Corp. (Max Vichniakov)

Y

333,333

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

333,333

[2 placees]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. ("YORK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,120,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $56,000.00

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Olga Stevens

Y

$56,000

$0.05

1,120,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/14/c3742.html

