TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FCA.WT.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, March 10, 2022, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire March 14, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business March 14, 2022

TRADE DATES

March 10, 2022 - TO SETTLE – March 11, 2022

March 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE – March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 - TO SETTLE – March 14, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Engagement Labs Inc.'s ("EL"; the "Company") news releases dated August 13, 2021, November 1, 2021, November 30, 2021, February 17, 2022 and March 2, 2022, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a plan of arrangement with DGTL Holdings Inc. ("DGTL") (TSXV: DGTL). Pursuant to the arrangement, DGTL acquired all of the Company's common shares in exchange for common shares of DGTL based on an exchange ratio equal to 0.1136 share of DGTL for each share of EL held, representing a total of 5,419,173 (including 99,173 shares underlying exercised restricted share awards) common shares of DGTL.

On closing, DGTL issued to Oberon Securities, LLC a number of 280,000 common shares and 13,750 warrants exercisable into 13,750 common shares of DGTL at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date. Furthermore, DGTL issued to Mr. Ed Keller a number of 261,250 warrants exercisable into 261,250 common shares of DGTL at an exercise price of $0.405 per share for a period of five years following the closing date.

The arrangement was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on February 14, 2022. The Exchange has been advised that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on February 16, 2022. The closing of the arrangement occurred on March 1, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 7, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

LABORATOIRES ENGAGEMENT INC. (« EL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Laboratoires Engagement inc. (« EL»; la « société ») émis le 13 août 2021, 1 novembre 2021, 30 novembre 2021, 17 février 2022 et 2 mars 2022, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le jeudi 3 mars 2022.

La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'un plan d'arrangement avec DGTL Holdings Inc. (« DGTL ») (TSXV : DGTL). Conformément à l'arrangement, DGTL a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires de la société en considération d'actions ordinaires de DGTL sur la base d'un ratio d'échange de 0,1136 action de DGTL pour chaque action d'EL détenue, représentant un total de 5 419 173 (incluant 99 173 actions sous-jacentes aux exercices d'actions restreintes attribuées (RSA)) actions ordinaires de DGTL.

À la clôture, DGTL a émis à Oberon Securities, LLC un nombre de 280 000 actions ordinaires et 13 750 bons de souscription, pouvant être exercés en 13 750 actions ordinaires de DGTL, à un prix d'exercice de 0,405 $ par action pour une période de cinq ans suivant la date de clôture. De plus, DGTL a octroyé à Monsieur Ed Keller un nombre de 261 250 bons de souscription pouvant être exercés en 261 250 actions ordinaires de DGTL à un prix d'exercice de 0,405 $ par action pour une période de cinq ans suivant la date de clôture.

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 14 février 2022. La Bourse a été informée que la Cour supérieure de l'Ontario a émis son ordonnance définitive approuvant le plan d'arrangement en date du 16 février 2022. La clôture de l'arrangement est intervenue le 1 mars 2022.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 7 janvier 2022 disponible sur SEDAR.

____________________________

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 4, 2022, the shares of Flying Nickel Mining Corp (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a Tier 1 'Mineral Exploration' company.

As the result of a plan of arrangement completed by Silver Elephant Mining Corp on January 14, 2022, the Company was spun out. In connection with the Plan of Arrangement, the Company completed a brokered financing (the "Financing") for aggregate proceeds of $8,600,000 by issuing 1,992,437 flow through shares at a price of $0.77, and 10,094,033 non flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.70. Each Unit consists of one common share of Flying Nickel and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), resulting in the issuance of 10,094,033 common shares and 5,047,016 Warrants. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Flying Nickel (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.00 at any time on or before November 29, 2023.

In consideration for the services of the agents in connection with the Financing, the agents received a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds and an aggregate of 716,616 broker warrants, each exercisable to acquire on common share of Flying Nickel at an exercise price of $0.70 at any time on or before November 29, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

62,086,470 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: 22,953,991 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investors Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: FLYN

CUSIP Number: 34408W106

Agent's Warrants: 716,606 non-transferable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant to purchase one common share at $0.70 per share until November 29, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated February 28, 2022 and news release dated March 2, 2022.

Company Contact: Cindy Waterman

Company Address: 1610-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2

Company Phone Number: (289) 200-5294

Company Email Address: cindy@flynickel.com

________________________________________

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH") ("HCH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 04, 2022, the ordinary share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Australia

Capitalization: up to 10,900,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 10,900,000 are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: HCH.WT

CUSIP Number: Q4681Z219

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated December 23, 2021, these warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated February 28, 2022, pursuant to the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated December 20, 2021 and warrant receipt agreement dated December 21, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.50 until January 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's IPO prospectus dated December 20, 2021 and news release dated March 02, 2022.

______________________________________

22/03/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 21, 2022 to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated October 9, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 30,930,000 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.97 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price"). Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at the exercise price of $1.20 per common share for a period of 18 months following the closing of the Offering.

Offering Price: $0.97 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 per share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on the date that is 18 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc.

Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering other than the gross proceeds realized from certain purchasers agreed between the Underwriters and the Company, for which a cash fee equal to 3% was paid.

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated January 21, 2022.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 34,569,500 Units, including 3,639,500 Units and 500,000 Warrants pursuant to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, have been issued at a price of $0.97 per Unit and $0.10 per Warrant pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $33,582,415.

________________________________________________

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated February 4, 2022, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal amend the debt settlement from the issuance of 3,333,333 shares at $0.075 per share to the issuance of 4,166,666 shares at $0.06 per share to settle $250,000 in outstanding debt.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 23, 2022, between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Vendor") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, among other things, the Company shall acquire certain patented mining claims located in the Kingsmill and Mabee townships in the Province of Ontario.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 500,000 common shares to the Vendor.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 23, 2022 between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Optionor") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall have the option to earn up to an 80% interest in certain mining claims and patents located in the Mann Township in the Province of Ontario.

In order to earn the 80% interest, the Company must make aggregate cash payments of $500,000 and issue an aggregate of 400,000 common shares to the Optionor, and make aggregate exploration expenditures of $1,700,000 over the 4 year option period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021.

________________________________________

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,400,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to the first tranche of a private placement of 16,400,000 shares with 16,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,600,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 24, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to the second tranche of a private placement of 3,600,000 shares with 3,600,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,014,200

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 8, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,014,200 shares with 1,014,200 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2021.

________________________________________

CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. ("CKK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, March 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:09 p.m. PST, March 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FINLAY MINERALS LTD. ("FYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Option Agreement dated February 21, 2022, as amended February 28, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC"), whereby the Company has granted ATAC an exclusive option to earn a 70% interest in the Company's wholly-owned PIL Property (the "Property"), a 3,965 hectare parcel comprising 39 contiguous mineral claims, located in the Toodoggone Mining District of northern British Columbia.

The Property is also subject to a 3% NSR royalty held by Electrum Resource Corp., with a right to buy back 50% for $2,000,000.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ATAC can earn a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000, issuing a cash equivalent of $1,250,000 in ATAC common shares (up to a maximum of 11,904,762 shares) and incurring $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures on or before December 31, 2026.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 10, 2022 and March 1, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 24, 2022, the Company's short form prospectus dated February 23, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 28, 2022, for gross proceeds of $5,604,970.86 (including exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited

Offering: 4,761,966 common shares (including the full exercise of the over-allotment option)

8,046,700 flow-through shares

8,912,500 charitable flow-through shares

Share Price: $0.21 per common share

$0.24 per flow-through share

$0.30 per charitable flow-through share

Underwriters' Commission: $392,347.96 cash

Over-allotment Option: The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 2,833,195 common shares, being 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised the option in full on closing.

For further details, please refer to the prospectus and the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2022 and February 28, 2022, all of which are filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD. ("GUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period.

Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

P. Randy Reifel Y 1,090,000

Canada West Land & Petroleum

Company (John MacKay) Y 500,000

CLMLC LLC (Charles J. Ronkos) Y 400,000

Marco Montecinos Y 100,000

Anna Tudela Y 30,000

Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd received $12,500 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a claim purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 31, 2021 between Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Masco Capital Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in two mineral claims located in the Highland Valley area of southern British Columbia, Canada, known as the Masco Claims. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $10,000 and will issue a total of 300,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to the vendor. The Property is subject to a 2% NSR in favor of the Vendor, the Issuer has the option to buy back half (1 percent) of the net smelter return royalty in consideration for $1,000,000 in cash paid to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 24, 2022.

________________________________________

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,485,958 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$7,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Wheaton Precious Y US$7,500,000 CDN$0.908 10,485,958

Metals Corp.

The Company issued a news release dated February 22, 2022 announcing the issuance of share and the extinguished debt.

________________________________________

LUMIERA HEALTH INC. ("NHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 8,000,000 non-transferable warrants to purchase 8,000,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share expiring on February 25, 2024 subject to an acceleration clause, pursuant to a new loan agreement in the amount of $400,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 25, 2022.

LUMIERA SANTÉ INC. (« NHP »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 mars 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société, relativement à l'émission de 8 000 000 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de souscrire à 8 000 000 actions ordinaires au prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ par action expirant le 25 février 2024 assujetti à une clause d'accélération, dans le cadre d'une nouvelle convention de prêt au montant de 400 000 $.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse daté du 25 février 2022.

__________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended Share Purchase Agreement dated February 23, 2022 among Mednow Inc., London Pharmacare Inc. ("London") and shareholders of London, whereby the Company is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of London for an initial purchase price of $1 million and an aggregate of $735,000 paid in two equal instalments on the first and second anniversary of the closing date of the acquisition. The transaction is non arm's length.

________________________________________

OSTROM CLIMATE SOLUTIONS INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 15,383,460 shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per share

Warrants: 15,383,460 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,383,460 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Guy O'Loughnane Y 5,076,923

Alexander Zang Y 1,076,923

Forest Finance Services GMBH Y 1,538,461

(Harry Assenmacher)

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 615,000

[1 placee]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares and Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated February 28, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's Common Shares and Warrants.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on March 1, 2022. The gross proceeds of the closing were $12,300,390 for a total of 13,667,100 Units at $0.90 per Unit (including 333,100 Units sold in connection with the partial exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the Common Shares and Warrants of the Company commenced trading at the open on March 2, 2022.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA") ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 2, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 11:14 a.m. PST, March 2, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

