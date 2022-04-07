TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia & Ontario Securities Commissions on April 5, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending HULK 2 Pontus Protein Ltd. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2021/11/30





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year. 2021/11/30





Certification of the annual filings for the year. 2021/11/30

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share: US$0.03

Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Record Date: April 14, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 13, 2022

________________________________________

AMEGO CAPITAL CORP. ("MEGO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated February 28, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions effective March 8, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, April 8, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $300,000 (1,500,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, April 8, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on April 8, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted. Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,675,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 1,725,000 common shares Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: MEGO.P CUSIP Number: 02343T108 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp. Agent's Warrants: 150,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.20 per share for 5 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Kirk Exner

Company Address: Suite 2050, 1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 3P3

Company Phone Number: (559) 318-5592

Company Email Address: kirkexner@yahoo.com

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Friday, April 8, 2022, under the symbol "BITF".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "BITF" on the TSX Venture Exchange after April 7, 2022, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

OCEAN SHORE CAPITAL CORP. ("OCAP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated April 4, 2022, effective at market open on April 8, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on April 6, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $300,000 (3,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 11, 2022.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.0125

Payable Date: April 15, 2022

Record Date: March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 6, 2022

The common shares should have commenced trading on TSXV on an ex-dividend basis but due to late notification from the Issuer have been trading on a cum-dividend basis and will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis effective from the opening April 6, 2022. Holders of the shares on April 5, 2022 should maintain a record of brokers that sold them the shares in order to enable such holders to claim the dividend.

________________________________________

22/04/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two years Number of Placees: 2 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 4, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KAINANTU RESOURCES LTD. ("KRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:27 a.m. PST, April 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 14, 2022 and February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 26,136,345 shares Purchase Price: $0.33 per share Warrants: 13,068,172 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,068,172 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period Number of Placees: 191 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Daryl Rebeck Y 300,000 William J Frain Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 4,280,499 28 placees





Broker's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $632,107.88 cash, 1,516,544 broker's warrants, $50,000 corporate finance cash fee and 303,030 corporate finance shares, PI Financial Corp received $26,692 cash and 107,870 broker's warrants, Haywood Securities Inc. received 158,041 broker's warrants, Research Capital Corporation received 3,000 broker's warrants, Leede Jones Gable Inc. received 181,818 broker's warrants and TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. received 29,090 broker's warrants Each broker warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.33 for a two year period, until March 17, 2024.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 1, 2022, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 321mining claims located in the Nagagami area, Ontario(the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue 500,000 common as a consideration for the Property. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty (the "Vendor's NSR"), while the Company will be able to buy back up to 50% of the Vendor's NSR for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2022.

________________________________________

NORRA METALS CORP. ("NORA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022 and March 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,101,922 shares Purchase Price: $0.065 per share Warrants: 7,050,961 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,050,961 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fees: Aggregate cash commissions of $28,050 and 431,550 finders' warrants payable to PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd., PI Financial Corp., National Bank Financial and Research Capital Corporation. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 3, 2022 and March 22, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated February 26, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ending June 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $4,909,844.40.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns and PI Financial Corp. Offering: 1,395,700 shares in aggregate during April 2021, May 2021 and June 2021 Share Price: Varying prices between $3.45 and $4.07 Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, being $122,135.

In addition, the Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at the market offering during the period beginning July 1, 2021 and ending September 30, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $297,905.16.

Offering: 86,300 shares in aggregate during July 2021, August 2021 and September 2021 Share Price: Varying prices between $3.10 and $3.85 Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, being $7,448.

Furthermore, the Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at the market offering during the period beginning October 1, 2021 and ending December 31, 2021, occurred for gross proceeds of $558,810.50.

Offering: 199,300 shares in aggregate during October 2021, November 2021 and December 2021 Share Price: Varying prices between $2.80 and $2.86 Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds raised, being $13,970.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 26, 2021, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 19, 2021, Prospectus Supplement dated February 26, 2021 and MD&A prepared as of August 27, 2021, November 26, 2021 and available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 17, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on April 20, 2021. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and Manitoba. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement August 27, 2021 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 19, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$737,537.64 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of CDN$737,537.64.

Agents: B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Spartan Capital Securities, LLC Offering: 123,632 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2021 Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, with an average sale price of CDN$5.97 per share Agents' Warrants: None Over-allotment Option: None Agents' Commission: 3.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $25,813.82 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 17, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated August 27, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 83,333 shares to settle outstanding debt for $17,083.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Creditor N/A $17,083 $0.205 83,333

For more information please see the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2022 and April 1, 2022, which are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, April 6, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP. ("WHN") ("WHN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 6, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

