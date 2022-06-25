TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
A2ZCRYPTOCAP INC. ("AZC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated June 21, 2022, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated April 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 27, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public (the "Offering"). The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date: At the market open June 28, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on June 29, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value of which 15,500,001 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the Offering
Escrowed Shares:
11,025,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the Offering
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
ADJ.P
CUSIP Number:
00687F106
Agent:
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
Agent's Warrants:
350,000 non-transferable options. One option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 22, 2022.
Company Contact:
Alfredo De Lucrezia
Company Address:
105 – 1008 Beach Ave, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 1T7
Company Phone Number:
604 619-0225
Company Email Address:
AD4Capital@shaw.ca
________________________________________
ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG")("ENTG.DB")("ENTG.WT")("ENTG.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture/s, Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
In anticipation of possible amendments to the terms of listed 8.5% unsecured convertible debentures, TSX Venture Exchange implements the following mandatory trading and settlement rules on the listed debentures (symbol: ENTG.DB). There are no changes to the trading and settlement rules for listed common shares (symbol: ENTG) and warrants (symbols: ENTG.WT and ENTG.WT.A) of the Company.
Mandatory Trading and
Trade Date
Settlement Date
June 28, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 13, 2022, June 15, 2022, June 20, 2022 and June 21, 2022.
________________________________________
LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on June 28, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on NEO Exchange effective on June 29, 2022.
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD") ("MCLD.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 30, 2022, the Company's non-convertible unsecured subordinated debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
Effective at the opening on Thursday June 30, 2022 the debentures will be halted.
Mandatory trading and settlement rules:
Trade Dates
Settlement Dates
June 28, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
June 29, 2022
The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
HANWEI ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("HE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
NEX COMPANY
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on NEX.
The Company will delist from trading on Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.
As of June 28, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
194,201,234 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
Nil common shares
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
HE.H
CUSIP Number:
411355100
Company Contact:
Mary Ma, CEO, CFO and Corporate Secretary
Company Address:
612 – 610 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3T3
Company Phone Number:
604-685-2239
Company Fax Number:
604-677-5579
Company Email Address:
mma@hanweienergy.com
_______________________________________
22/06/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASIABASEMETALS INC. ("ABZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated June 9, 2022 between Regency Silver Corp. and Regency Mining S.A.C (the "Optionor) and the Company whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 70% interest in the Paisano Gold project located in the La Libertad Mining District in North-Central Peru. Consideration is $33,000 and 250,000 common shares to be issued over a three year period along with exploration expenditures equal to $200,000 on or before May 25, 2024 and $800,000 on or before May 25, 2025. Upon the exercise of the option a joint venture will be formed with the Company holding a 70% interest in the project. In the event one of the parties to the joint venture have its interest diluted to below 10%, then such party's interest will automatically convert to a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty.
Subject to further Exchange review and acceptance, the Company shall have the right to satisfy the exploration expenditure requirements through the issuance of common shares that is equal to the greater of $0.17 per common shares and a price per common share equal to the closing price of the common shares on the trading date immediately preceding the date on which notice is delivered.
________________________________________
AVANTI ENERGY INC. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022:
Number of Shares:
4,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.16 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
DCT Holdings Ltd.
Y
250,000
Ian Klassen
Y
250,000
Michele Pillon
Y
250,000
Finder's Fee:
$2,400 and 24,000 finder's warrants payable to Redplug Inc.
Each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.16 per share at any time for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 23, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, June 24, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, June 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 2.4 regarding a Qualifying Transaction.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: June 24, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 24, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
