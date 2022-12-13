TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CHICANE CAPITAL I CORP. ("CCIC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 20, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Prince Edward Island Securities Commissions effective October 24, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.
The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $308,800 (3,088,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 13, 2022.
Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the opening Wednesday, December 14, 2022, upon
confirmation of closing.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 14, 2022.
A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 5,988,000
common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: 2,900,000 common shares
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: CCIC.P
CUSIP Number: 168273100
Agent: Haywood Securities
Agent's Options: 308,800 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of five
years from the date of the listing.
For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 20, 2022.
Company Contact: Ben Ghirmai
Company Address: 66 Wellington Street West, Suite 4100
Toronto, Ontario M5K 1B7
Company Phone Number: (416) 861-1100
Company email: bghirmai@4frontcapitalpartners.com
HISPANIA RESOURCES INC. ("ESPN")
[Formerly MERIDA MINERALS HOLDINGS INC. ("ESPN")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on November 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the common shares of Hispania Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Merida Minerals Holdings Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper and Zinc Mining' company.
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
58,510,159 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: 28,555,725 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: ESPN (unchanged)
CUSIP Number: 43359H 10 9 (new)
VOX ROYALTY CORP. ("VOX"
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: US$0.01
Payable Date: January 13, 2023
Record Date: December 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022
22/12/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022:
Number of Shares: 2,333,333 Flow-Through shares and 2,680,000 Non-Flow-Through shares
Purchase Price: $0.15 per Flow-Through share and $0.125 per Non-Flow-Through share
Warrants: 5,013,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,013,333 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: Flow-Through: $0.20 for a two-year period
Non-Flow-Through: $0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
2,000,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
183,333
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$5,250.00
N/A
42,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
HAMILTON THORNE LTD. ("HTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 30, 2022 between Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (the "Company") and arms-length parties (collectively the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company has indirectly acquired a 100% of capital stock in Microptic, S.L. (the "Target"), a leading developer of artificial intelligence enabled CASA software, consumables, and image analysis systems for the assisted reproductive technologies research and laboratory markets worldwide.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the €9,954,111.11 purchase price will be satisfied via a cash payment of €8,100,000, plus non-operative cash in the target of €1,854,111.11, subject to customary working capital adjustments.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022
KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 9, 2022:
Number of Shares: 16,852 shares
Purchase Price: $0.72 per share
Number of Placees: 1 placee
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
16,852
Finder's Fee:
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 9, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6, 2022:
Number of Shares: 40,520,497 shares
Purchase Price: $0.03 per share
Warrants: 40,520,497 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,520,497 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period
Number of Placees: 26 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: 3 Insider – 3,833,333 units
Finder's Fee: 35,311 cash and 50,000 warrants, finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.05
per share for five years.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
MIDLAND EXPLORATION INC. ("MD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022:
Number of Shares and
Purchase Price: 1,450,000 common shares at $0.40 per share
4,034,000 flow-through common shares at $0.50 per share
1,268,400 flow-through common shares at $0.70 per share
Number of Placees: 66 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
7
406,000 flow-through
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
8
580,000 flow-through
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$83,910
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 12 décembre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 17 novembre 2022 :
Nombre d'actions et le
Prix par action: 1 450 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,40 $ par action
4 034 000 actions accréditives à un prix de 0,50 $ par action
1 268 400 actions accréditives à un prix de 0,70 $ par action
Nombre de souscripteurs: 66 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Souscripteurs
# total de souscripteurs:
# total d'actions
Participation total d'initiés:
7
406 000 actions accréditives à un
Participation total de Groupe
8
580 000 actions accréditives à un
Montant total en
# total d'actions
# total de bons de
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
83 910 $
S/O
S/O
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 1 décembre 2022.
MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated January 28, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment (the "Amendment") with respect to the Company's Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the terms of the Amendment, the Company has amended and restated its Normal Course Issuer Bid to change its broker from National Bank Financial to CIBC World Markets Inc.
All the other terms remain unchanged.
For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 28, 2022 and December 12, 2022.
OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD. ("OPV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the Share Exchange Agreement ('the Agreement') dated November 24, 2022, between the arm's length vendor and its shareholders (the "Vendor") and Optimum Ventures Ltd. (the "Company"). The Vendor owns 19 contiguous mineral claims known as the Salmon Property, which is located in the Hyder Mining District in Alaska. Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.
As consideration, the Company shall issue 3,000,000 common shares to the Vendor. The company will also issue 150,000 common shares to an arm's length finder.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 25, 2022.
VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Amending Agreement dated November 21, 2022 ("Amending Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor") (together, the "Parties"). Pursuant to the Exchange bulletin dated September 1, 2020, the Company acquired the exclusive right to evaluate the other property interests ("Exploration Right") of the Optionor, and enter into an agreement with the Optionor to acquire an interest in the other properties on reasonable mutually agreed terms. Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Parties have agreed to extend the expiry of the Exploration Right from September 1, 2022, to September 1, 2023. No additional consideration, including the commitment of additional exploration work, is payable by the Company with respect to the Amending Agreement.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 7, 2022.
NEX COMPANY:
HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 12, 2022
NEX Company
Effective at 5:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 12, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
