TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·17 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business October 25, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

[formerly Hope Well Capital Corp. ("HOPE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Completed, Private Placement - Brokered, Name Change and Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX VENTURE Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Hope Well Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") qualifying transaction ("Transaction") described in its Filing Statement dated October 6, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Transaction includes the following:

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Forward Water Technologies Inc. (the "Target") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation of the Target and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and issued 66,076,700 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Resulting Issuer Shares") to the shareholders of the Target (not including the private placement described below) on October 20, 2021. Pursuant to the Transaction, all shareholders of the Target exchanged their common shares in the capital of the Target ("Target Shares") at an exchange ratio of 1:5 Resulting Issuer Shares for every one Target Share held. In addition, all outstanding warrants of the Target were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company based on the same exchange ratio.

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 72,333,810 Resulting Issuer Shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement and 1,475,000 remain in escrow pursuant to the CPC Escrow Agreement. In addition, 1,438,090 Resulting Issuer Shares are subject to Exchange Seed Share Resale Restrictions.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a Tier 2 Industrial Issuer (NAICS Number: 562910).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated October 6, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Reinstatement of Trading

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated May 10, 2019, trading in the Resulting Issuer Shares will be reinstated at the opening on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "HOPE.P" to "FWTC".

Concurrent Private Placement Financing:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement (the "Financing") announced on February 9, 2021, April 13, 2021 and June 3, 2021. The financing included 6,470,000 subscription receipts at $1.00 for the gross proceeds of $6,470,000. Each Subscription Receipt was converted, for no additional consideration, into one unit of the Target. Each Target unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Target and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Target common share at an exercise price of $1.25 for 24 months following the Transaction. Each Target common share and Target common share purchase warrant issued pursuant to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for common shares and warrants, respectively, of the Company on the basis of five Company securities for every one Target security.

Number of Resulting Issuer Shares: 32,350,000

Purchase Price: $0.20 share

Number of Warrants: 16,175,000

Exercise Price: $0.25

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y /

Pro Group = P

Number of Shares

Charles Howard Honeyman

Y

200,000

Firstline Venture Partners Corporation

Y

5,000,000

Sustainable Chemistry Alliance

Y

5,000,000

3 Placees

P

1,837,500

In connection with the Financing, a total of $377,600.00in cash was paid to Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole book runner, on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including WD Capital Markets Inc. and Fraser Mackenzie Corporate Finance, a division of Waverley Corporate Financial Services Ltd. (collectively, the "Agents"). And, an aggregate of 1,888,000 broker warrants will be paid in connection with the financing. Each broker warrant is convertible into one Unit comprised of one share and ½ of one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one share at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Financing via a press release dated July 19, 2021 and August 4, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated October 6, 2021 available on SEDAR.

Name Change

At the annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 8, 2021, shareholders approved a special resolution approving the Company's name change. The name of the Company has been changed from "Hope Well Capital Corp." to "Forward Water Technologies Corp.".

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, the shares of Forward Water Technologies Corp. will commence trading on the Exchange and the shares of Hope Well Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 105,600,099 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 73,808,810 common shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto office)

Trading Symbol: FWTC (new)

CUSIP Number: 34988A102 (new)

Issuer Contact: C. Howie Honeyman

Issuer Address: 1086 Modeland Road, Sarnia, ON N7S 6L3

Issuer Phone Number: (519) 333 - 5888

Issuer email: info@forwardwater.com

____________________________________________

21/10/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2021 and October 4, 2021:

Number of Shares: 13,333,333 flow-through shares

17,894,735 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.105 per flow-through share

$0.095 per non-flow-through share

Warrants: 24,561,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 24,561,400 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 588,095 flow-through

1,363,158 non-flow-through

[6 placees]

Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $153,492.94 and 1,582,083 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.095 per share for a two-year period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $6,555.50 and 16,100 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.095 per share for a two-year period.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $1,102.50 and 10,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.095 per share for a two-year period.

Research Capital Corporation - $1,729.00 and 18,200 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.095 per share for a two-year period.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $8,749.98 and 90,701 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.095 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news releases dated October 12, 2021 and October 13, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated September 3, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a second amendment agreement dated October 18, 2021 between the Company and Anstag Mining Inc. (Reza Mohammed) with respect to the Property Purchase Agreement dated August 21, 2014 in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Anstag Claims located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The agreement was previously amended August 19, 2019. The deadline to spend $1,500,000 in exploration expenditures is further extended by three years to August 28, 2025. In consideration of the extension, the Company will issue 300,000 common shares.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase Agreement dated October 15, 2021 between the Company and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in mineral claims located at Lazy Edward Bay within the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Consideration is 600,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty of which the Company has the right to purchase half for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and approval.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 16,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.135 per share

Warrants: 16,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.225 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Graeme O'Neill Y 6,032,075

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $236.25 cash and 1,750 finder's warrants

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $1890.00 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.225 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on September 16, 2021 and October 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CALIFORNIA NANOTECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("CNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 191,570 shares to settle outstanding debt for $500,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ENGINE GAMING AND MEDIA, INC. ("GAME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 171,085 common shares at a minimum deemed price of USD$11.69, over a period of three (3) years, in consideration of certain services to be provided to the company by non-arm's length parties, pursuant to shares for services agreements dated June 29, 2021.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Jeremy Haile Y USD$1,500,000 USD$11.69 128,314

Tremain McGlown Y USD$500,000 USD$11.69 42,771

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 25, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

GENSOURCE POTASH CORPORATION ("GSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 08, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$2,000,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$0.34 principal amount per share until maturity

Maturity Date: June 30, 2023

Interest Rate: 5% per annum

Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures ($)

Alton Anderson Y $200,000

Stephen Dyer Y $200,000

Amy O'Shea Y $200,000

Michael Mueller Y $200,000

Calvin Redlick Y $200,000

Michael Ferguson Y $875,000

T. Robert Theoret Y $100,000

Deborah Morsky Y $10,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,680,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Cathro Resources Corp. (Michael Cathro) Y 600,000

Segsworth Family Trust (Walter Segsworth) Y 600,000

Peter Hughes Y 200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 80,000

Finder's Fee: Odlum Brown Limited - $600 cash and 1,200 finder's warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on October 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:29 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated October 20, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,844,081 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSXV during the period from October 25, 2021 to October 24, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement(s)
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated September 17, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest one (1) mineral claim (the "Pine Channel Claim") – located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% in the Property, subject to a 2% NSR, by issuing 500,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

At any time, the Company can repurchase 1% of the 2% NSR on the Property for $1,000,000.

Additionally, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Earn-In Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 5, 2021, between Pegasus Resources Inc. (the "Company") and ALX Resources Corp. ("ALX"), whereby the Company has been granted the right to acquire up to a 100% undivided interest in four (4) mineral claims (the "Pine Channel Claims") – located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $50,000, issuing 700,000 common shares to ALX and incurring a minimum of $300,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures over a three-year period. The Company will earn a further 30% interest in the Property by making an additional cash payment of $200,000 and issuing 500,000 additional common shares to ALX over an additional two-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2021.

_______________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, October 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPHINX RESOURCES LTD. ("SFX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Reverse Takeover, Change of Business
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per common share

Warrants: 18,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 until February 7, 2022

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 6, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WHITEWATER ACQUISITION CORP. ("WWA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,818,200 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.22 per share

Warrants: 909,100 share purchase warrants to purchase 909,100 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 20, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 22, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/23/c6989.html

