TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on March 7, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
RTI
1
Radient Technologies
Inc.
Interim unaudited financial reports, interim
2022/12/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (the "Company") under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as further described in the Company's information circular dated January 17, 2023. In connection with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Company has declared a distribution of the common shares of Linceis Capital Corp. on a one for one basis.
For further information, refer to the Company's information circular dated January 17, 2023 and news releases dated January 17, 2023 and March 6, 2023, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR.
The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date are as set forth below:
Distribution per common share: 1 common share of Linceis Capital Corp.
Payable Date: March 15, 2023
Record Date: March 13, 2023
Due Bill Trading Date: March 10, 2023
Ex-Distribution Date: March 16, 2023
Due Bill Redemption Date: March 17, 2023
The Company has declared a distribution, per one common share held in the Company, of one common share of Linceis Capital Corp., which is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the date of the close of business on March 13, 2023. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on March 10, 2023 until March 15, 2023 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from March 10, 2023 to and including March 15, 2023 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on March 16, 2023.
________________________________________
GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Offer to Purchase
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Company's press releases dated December 9, 2022, January 26, 2023, February 15, 2023, February 24, 2023 and March 7, 2023, the common shares of GobiMin Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by way of common share consolidation and purchase of fractional shares for cancellation, as approved by more than two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company and by more than a majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders of the Company at the shareholders' meeting held on February 24, 2023.
Under the going private transaction, all of the common shares of the Company were consolidated on the basis of 1 new common share for each 30,000,000 old common shares. All fractional shares were repurchased by the Company for the sum of $1.84 for each pre-consolidation share, less any amount in respect of taxes required by law to be deducted or withheld. Following the consolidation and purchase, Belmont Holdings Group Limited became the sole shareholder of the Company.
For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 24, 2023.
________________________________________
HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening of March 10, 2023, the shares of Huntsman Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
15,724,760 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: HMAN (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 44702L201 (new)
________________________________________
TOTEC RESOURCES LTD. ("TOTC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 20, 2022, amending and restating the Prospectus dated September 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 21, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $342,600 (3,426,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the market open on Friday, March 10, 2023, the common shares will be
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 10, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,126,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,700,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering
Transfer Agent:
Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol:
TOTC.P
CUSIP Number:
89157M105
Agent:
PI Financial Corp.
Agent's Warrants:
342,600 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the listing date.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 20, 2022.
Company Contact: Deepak Varshney
Company Address: 1575 Kamloops Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V5K 3W1
Company Phone Number: 778 899-1780
Company Email Address: deepakvarshney101@gmail.com
________________________________________
23/03/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2023 and February 24, 2023:
Number of Shares: 10,250,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.02 per share
Number of Placees: 6 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
2,500,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
1,250,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,420,571 shares to settle outstanding debt for $298,320.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022 and January 17, 2023:
Number of Shares: 17,016,737 shares
Purchase Price: $0.015 per share
Number of Placees: 31 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
4
1,250,068
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
4
2,031,667
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$126,600
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023 and March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:49 p.m. PST, March 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:
Number of Shares: 41,666,667 shares
Purchase Price: $0.30 per share
Warrants: 20,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.44 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 99 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: 4 Insiders subscribed a total number of 8,954,120 units and 11 pro groups subscribed a total of 3,288,000 units.
Finder's Fee: A total of $417,635 cash payable to three finders.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023:
Number of Shares: 5,646,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.175 per share
Warrants: 5,646,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,646,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period
Number of Placees: 12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: 1 pro group subscribed a total of 857,142 units.
Finder's Fee: N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023.
Convertible Debenture
$625,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into units, at $0.25 per unit of principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date, consisting of 2,500,000 common shares and 1,250,000 common share purchase warrant.
Maturity date:
3 years from date of issuance, subject to a forced conversion right.
Warrants
Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.35.
Interest rate:
10% per annum
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
1
1,405,029
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
900,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$6,000
N/A
24,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For information details, please refer to the Company's news release.
________________________________________
OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $ 1,682,136.10 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from October 18, 2022, to December 31, 2022, as set out below.
The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $ 1,682,136.10.
Agents:
Research Capital Corporation
Offering:
6,000,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2022
Share Price:
Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with an average sale price of $0.2674 per share
Agents' Warrants:
None
Over-allotment Option:
None
Agent's Commission:
$43,060
For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective February 2, 2023, the Company's short form prospectus dated February 2, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 9, 2023, for gross proceeds of $18,407,590 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).
Offering:
11,293,000 common shares
Offering Price:
$1.63 per common share
Underwriter(s):
PI Financial Corp., CIBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.
Underwriter(s) Commission:
An aggregate of $1,001,021.82 in cash and 614,124 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.63 per share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering.
For further details, refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 2, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated January 19, 2023, January 20, 2023 and February 9, 2023.
______________________________________
SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023 and February 7, 2023:
Number of Shares:
28,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
37 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
1,300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
2
600,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$449,400
N/A
1,797,600
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period from the date of issuance of the finder's warrants.
The Company issued news releases on February 15, 2023 and February 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c4505.html