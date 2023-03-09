TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions on March 7, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) RTI 1 Radient Technologies Inc. Interim unaudited financial reports, interim

management's discussion and analysis

and certification of the interim filings for the

interim period. 2022/12/31





















Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the plan of arrangement ("Plan of Arrangement") of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (the "Company") under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), as further described in the Company's information circular dated January 17, 2023. In connection with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Company has declared a distribution of the common shares of Linceis Capital Corp. on a one for one basis.

For further information, refer to the Company's information circular dated January 17, 2023 and news releases dated January 17, 2023 and March 6, 2023, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date are as set forth below:

Distribution per common share: 1 common share of Linceis Capital Corp.

Payable Date: March 15, 2023

Record Date: March 13, 2023

Due Bill Trading Date: March 10, 2023

Ex-Distribution Date: March 16, 2023

Due Bill Redemption Date: March 17, 2023

The Company has declared a distribution, per one common share held in the Company, of one common share of Linceis Capital Corp., which is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the date of the close of business on March 13, 2023. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on March 10, 2023 until March 15, 2023 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from March 10, 2023 to and including March 15, 2023 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on March 16, 2023.

________________________________________

GOBIMIN INC. ("GMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist-Offer to Purchase

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press releases dated December 9, 2022, January 26, 2023, February 15, 2023, February 24, 2023 and March 7, 2023, the common shares of GobiMin Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by way of common share consolidation and purchase of fractional shares for cancellation, as approved by more than two-thirds of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company and by more than a majority of the votes cast by minority shareholders of the Company at the shareholders' meeting held on February 24, 2023.

Under the going private transaction, all of the common shares of the Company were consolidated on the basis of 1 new common share for each 30,000,000 old common shares. All fractional shares were repurchased by the Company for the sum of $1.84 for each pre-consolidation share, less any amount in respect of taxes required by law to be deducted or withheld. Following the consolidation and purchase, Belmont Holdings Group Limited became the sole shareholder of the Company.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 24, 2023.

________________________________________

HUNTSMAN EXPLORATION INC. ("HMAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on February 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of March 10, 2023, the shares of Huntsman Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,724,760 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: HMAN (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 44702L201 (new)

________________________________________

TOTEC RESOURCES LTD. ("TOTC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 20, 2022, amending and restating the Prospectus dated September 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 21, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, March 10, 2023. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $342,600 (3,426,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open on Friday, March 10, 2023, the common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on March 10, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,126,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,700,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: TOTC.P CUSIP Number: 89157M105 Agent: PI Financial Corp.



Agent's Warrants: 342,600 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Amended and Restated Prospectus dated December 20, 2022.

Company Contact: Deepak Varshney

Company Address: 1575 Kamloops Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V5K 3W1

Company Phone Number: 778 899-1780

Company Email Address: deepakvarshney101@gmail.com

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 2, 2023 and February 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,250,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.02 per share

Number of Placees: 6 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BLACK SWAN GRAPHENE INC. ("SWAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,420,571 shares to settle outstanding debt for $298,320.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022 and January 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,016,737 shares

Purchase Price: $0.015 per share

Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,250,068 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 2,031,667



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $126,600 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 17, 2023 and March 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:49 p.m. PST, March 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 41,666,667 shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 20,833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.44 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 99 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 4 Insiders subscribed a total number of 8,954,120 units and 11 pro groups subscribed a total of 3,288,000 units.

Finder's Fee: A total of $417,635 cash payable to three finders.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL MINERALS CORP. ("MNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,646,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.175 per share

Warrants: 5,646,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,646,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: 1 pro group subscribed a total of 857,142 units.

Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHSTAR CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ROOF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 28, 2023.

Convertible Debenture $625,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units, at $0.25 per unit of principal outstanding at any time prior to the maturity date, consisting of 2,500,000 common shares and 1,250,000 common share purchase warrant.



Maturity date: 3 years from date of issuance, subject to a forced conversion right. Warrants Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.35.



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,405,029 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 900,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,000 N/A 24,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For information details, please refer to the Company's news release.

________________________________________

OUTCROP SILVER & GOLD CORPORATION ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario). The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $ 1,682,136.10 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from October 18, 2022, to December 31, 2022, as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 occurred for gross proceeds of $ 1,682,136.10.

Agents: Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 6,000,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2022



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 with an average sale price of $0.2674 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agent's Commission: $43,060

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 27, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated July 5, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 2, 2023, the Company's short form prospectus dated February 2, 2023, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on February 9, 2023, for gross proceeds of $18,407,590 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 11,293,000 common shares



Offering Price: $1.63 per common share



Underwriter(s): PI Financial Corp., CIBC Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $1,001,021.82 in cash and 614,124 non-transferrable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.63 per share for a period of 24 months from closing of the offering.

For further details, refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated February 2, 2023 (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated January 19, 2023, January 20, 2023 and February 9, 2023.

______________________________________

SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ("SBBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2023 and February 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 28,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 1,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 600,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants







Finder's Fee: $449,400 N/A 1,797,600

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one unit at the price of $0.25 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance. Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period from the date of issuance of the finder's warrants.

The Company issued news releases on February 15, 2023 and February 22, 2023, confirming the closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

