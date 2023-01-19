TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 16, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (4.7) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, January 20, 2023, the common shares of Blue Thunder Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,995,636 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 10,543,074 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare lnvestor Services lnc.

Trading Symbol: BLUE (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 09607H209 (New)

________________________________________

HONEY BADGER SILVER INC. ("TUF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 15, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5.7) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, January 20, 2023, the common shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining (Non-Oil & Gas) Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,173,445 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TUF (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 438340200 (NEW)

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN CHINA RESORTS (HOLDING) LIMITED ("MCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Amalgamation:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 9, 2022 (the "Amalgamation Agreement") among Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited ("Mountain China" or the "Company") and Sunski BC Holdings Ltd. ("Sunski"), a private British Columbia company, Sunski has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mountain China other than those held by the Wisecord Group.

In connection with the Amalgamation Agreement, holders of common shares in the capital of Mountain China (the "Mountain China Common Shares"), other than the Wisecord Group, will receive cash of C$0.0026 per share for each one (1) Mountain China Common Share held.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the requisite security holders approval of the Amalgamation Agreement was obtained from the security holders of the Company at a special meeting of the Company held on December 16, 2022.

For further information, refer to Mountain China's news releases dated August 23, 2022, December 19, 2022 and January 18, 2023, as well as the Company's Information Circular dated November 11, 2022, all of which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

Delist:

In conjunction with the completion of the Amalgamation Agreement, the Company has requested that the Mountain China Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Mountain China Common Shares, under the symbol MCG, will be delisted from the Exchange.

__________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 10, 2023 and The Very Good Food Company Inc. (the "Company") news release dated January 17, 2023, effective at the opening on Friday, January 20, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

__________________________________

23/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Jan.18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted -

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 18, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Marysvale Uranium Project and the Calf Mesa Uranium Project both located in Utah.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$60,000.00 9,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 3, 2023

________________________________________

ANFIELD ENERGY INC. ("AEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's acquisition of 119 mineral claims located in Mohave County in the State of Arizona.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$50,000.00 6,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 16, 2023

_______________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,965,473 shares

Purchase Price: $0.0525 per share

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 929,760 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on December 22, 2022, and December 30, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Plasticos Flome, S.L. (the "Target"), a plastics manufacturing company operating in Valencia, Spain.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the Company agreed to acquire the Target for the following consideration:



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES CONSIDERATION €1,620,000 1,514,973 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2022 and June 13, 2022.

________________________________________

LI3 LITHIUM CORP. ("LILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 09, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two (2)-year period

Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 16, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 10, 2022.

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 820,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 10, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023.

Number of Shares: 16,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per share

Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 13, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of a 100% interest in the 152 claims located in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada (the "Property"). The Property is subject to a 2% NSR and the Company has the option to repurchase 75% of the NSR, thereby reducing it to 0.5%, for a cash payment of $1,500,000.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $375,000 5,000,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 12, 2022 and January 18, 2023.

________________________________________

OPHIR GOLD CORP. ("OPHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13 and 15, 2022:

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 3,326,700 Flow-Through shares

Purchase Price: $0.15 per Flow-Through share

Warrants: 3,326,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,326,700 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a two-year period

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 15,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 15,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,500,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 2,900,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,290 N/A 359,800 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 and January 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Exchange Agreement dated August 15, 2022 among Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Osino Gold Exploration and Mining (Proprietary) Limited (the "Subsidiary") and a non-arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company is acquiring the remaining 3% in the share capital of the Company's 97% owned Subsidiary, which is a Namibian company owning mining properties located in Namibia (the "Twin Hills" gold project) from the Vendor for the consideration of 1,700,000 common shares of the Company.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 122,989 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share to settle outstanding debt for $61,494.81.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $61,494.81 $0.50 122,989 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,349,016 shares to settle outstanding debt of $499,657.67 due to holders of 11% secured debentures.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 05, 2022.

________________________________________

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 701,969 shares and to settle outstanding debt for $260,000 at a deemed price of $ 0.3704 per share.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 05, 2022.

________________________________________

PSYBIO THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("PSYB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 01, 2022 and January 05, 2023:

Number of Shares: 18,199,747 subordinate voting shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per subordinate voting share

Warrants: 18,199,747 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,199,747 subordinate voting shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 9,936,567 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $700 N/A 14,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share at the price of $0.05 for 2-year period.

The Company issued news releases on January 5, 2023 and January 13, 2023, confirming closings of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus – Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Prospectus Supplement dated November 10, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 7, 2022 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. The Base Shelf Prospectus was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on July 7, 2022. The Base Shelf Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia and Alberta.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering by way of the Prospectus Supplement occurred on November 17, 2022, for gross proceeds of $3,203,840.

Offering: 25,600,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.125 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Warrants: 12,800,000 Warrants to purchase 12,800,000 common shares.

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 17, 2024.

Agent(s): Clarus Securities Inc.

Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of $240,288 in cash and 1,922,304 compensation options exercisable to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.125 per Unit until November 17, 2024.

Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted the Agent an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 3,840,000 Units and/or up to an additional 3,840,000 Unit Shares and/or up to an additional 1,920,000 Warrants. The Agent purchased an additional 1,920,000 Warrants pursuant to a partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

For further details, refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement (filed on SEDAR), and news releases dated November 8, 2022, November 17, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,840,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.125 per Unit

Warrants: 920,000 Warrants to purchase 920,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 until November 17, 2024.

Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,500 0 60,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at an exercise price of $0.125 until November 17, 2024.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the additional warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases dated November 17, 2022 and January 12, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,285,704 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share

Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 71,428 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $66,780 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 22 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 14 285 704 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,07 $ par action ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs: 10 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 1 71 428 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 66 780 $ S/O S/O

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 22 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

SURGE BATTERY METALS INC. ("NILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,412,360 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: 2,412,360 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,412,360 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a five-year period

Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,000.00 141,545 shares N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2023, confirming closing the private placement.

________________________________________

THUNDER GOLD CORP. ("TGOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,400,068 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share

Warrants: 9,700,034 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,700,034 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $81,520.24 N/A 1,358,671 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of two year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news releases on December 21, 2022, December 29, 2022 and January 17, 2023, confirming closing the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

YORKTON EQUITY GROUP INC. ("YEG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $258,000 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures.

Conversion Price: Convertible into 860,000 common shares of the Company at $0.30 per share of principal outstanding.

Maturity Date: 5 years from the date of issuance.

Interest Rate: 8.0% per annum

Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider/Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: None

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

