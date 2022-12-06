TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Companies

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 02, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) EAST 2 Eastwest Bioscience

Inc.



PTEC 2 Principal Technologies

Inc.









Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2022/07/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2022/07/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2022/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 09, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 07, 2022, the common shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

25,896,352 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: BMK (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 554324707 (New)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 02, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ACI.H NEX Amilot Capital Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the

year. 2022/07/31





Management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements for the year. 2022/07/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

22/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 11,111,111 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per share

Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $60,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 15, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 02, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company issued a press release dated December 02, 2022, in connection with that transaction. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 260,769 shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per share to an arm's length service provider for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended August 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 339,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to an arm's length service provider for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended November 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2022.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,428,571 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:03 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PUCARA GOLD LTD. ("TORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022 and December 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five year period

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,820,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 2,120,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 2,787,693 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately USD$226,184.31 (CDN$301,883.37).

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 9 USD$226,184.31 $0.115 and $0.085 2,787,693









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 19, 2022 and October 17, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,629,167

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2020

Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,666,667 shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020, and previously extended by the Exchange effective June 15, 2022.

________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec.5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

