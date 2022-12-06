TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Companies
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on Dec. 02, 2022 against the following companies for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Tier
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
EAST
2
Eastwest Bioscience
PTEC
2
Principal Technologies
Annual audited financial statements for the
2022/07/31
Annual management's discussion and
2022/07/31
Certification of annual filings for the year.
2022/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 09, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 07, 2022, the common shares of MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
25,896,352 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: BMK (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 554324707 (New)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 02, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
ACI.H
NEX
Amilot Capital Inc.
Audited annual financial statements for the
2022/07/31
Management's discussion and analysis
for the year.
2022/07/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as
Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
22/12/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Shares: 11,111,111 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.09 per share
Number of Placees: 3 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$60,000
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 15, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated February 02, 2022.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A
The Company issued a press release dated December 02, 2022, in connection with that transaction. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 260,769 shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per share to an arm's length service provider for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended August 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 339,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to an arm's length service provider for advertising services provided for the three month-period ended November 15, 2022 under an online marketing agreement dated November 15, 2021.
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2021 and December 1, 2022.
________________________________________
HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,428,571 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
PASCAL BIOSCIENCES INC. ("PAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:03 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PUCARA GOLD LTD. ("TORO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022 and December 2, 2022:
Number of Shares: 14,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per share
Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five year period
Number of Placees: 13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
2
1,820,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
1
2,120,000
Aggregate Cash
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on December 2, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
ROUTE1 INC. ("ROI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 2,787,693 common shares to settle outstanding debt for approximately USD$226,184.31 (CDN$301,883.37).
Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of
Amount Owing
Deemed Price
Aggregate # of
Aggregate Non-Arm's
9
USD$226,184.31
$0.115 and $0.085
2,787,693
Aggregate Pro Group
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 19, 2022 and October 17, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 16,629,167
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2020
Previously Extended Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 23, 2023
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,666,667 shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020, and previously extended by the Exchange effective June 15, 2022.
________________________________________
UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, Dec. 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 5, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec.5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
