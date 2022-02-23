TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated February 17, 2022, a news release was issued on February 18, 2022, announcing that the Company has completed and closed its proposed transaction with First Carbon Corp. Effective at the opening, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the securities of DeepMarkit Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. The transaction completed constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.3.

_______________________________________

DRAXOS CAPITAL CORP. ("DRAX.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated January 28, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective January 28, 2022, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $225,000 (1,500,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on February 23, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Thursday, February 24, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 24, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 3,233,470 common shares will be issued and outstanding following closing of the Offering. Escrowed Shares: 1,740,970 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DRAX.P CUSIP Number: 26150W102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options: 150,000 options, each exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share until the earlier of (i) 24 months from closing of the Offering, and (ii) 12 months from the date on which the common shares of the Resulting Issuer (as defined in the Prospectus) commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (or other recognized stock exchange) following Completion of the Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the Prospectus).

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated January 28, 2022.

Story continues

Company Contact: Gregory Prekupec Company Address: 145 King Street West, Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G2 Company Phone Number: (416) 504-5805 Company email: gprekupec@dipchand.com

______________________________________

GALLEON GOLD CORP. ("GGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on November 24, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 24 2022, the common shares of Galleon Gold Corp will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

47,091,565 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GGO (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 36381N409 (NEW)

________________________________________

ORAGIN FOODS INC. ("OG")

[formerly Organic Garage Ltd. ("OG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: ORAGIN Foods Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, February 24, 2022, the common shares of ORAGIN Foods Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Organic Garage Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Merchandising - Food Stores" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

61,216,722 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: OG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 684022106 (NEW)

________________________________________

JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM")

[formerly SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the SaaSquatch Capital Corp ("SaaSquatch") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, February 24, 2022, SaaSquatch will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Jasper Interactive Studios Inc ("Jasper") entered into an arm's length Letter of Intent (the "LOI") on September 16, 2021, with SaaSquatch. On October 7, 2021, Jasper entered into a Business Combination Agreement with SaaSquatch and 2869943 Ontario Inc ("Subco") a wholly owned subsidiary of SasSquatch, which superseded the Letter of Intent and which constitutes SaaSquatch's Qualifying Transaction ("QT"). Pursuant to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, SaaSquatch acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Jasper by way of a "three-cornered" amalgamation pursuant to which Jasper and Subco amalgamated to form Amalco, which will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of SaaSquatch, since renamed "Jasper Commerce Inc."

At closing of the QT, Jasper Shareholders received an aggregate of 51,579,619 resulting issuer shares ("Resulting Issuer Shares").

On October 21, 2021 Jasper completed a brokered private placement ("Offering") of 12,000,000 subscription receipts ("Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into such fraction of a share of Jasper and such fraction of a Jasper Warrant such that following the exchange of Jasper Shares and Jasper Warrants for Resulting Issuer Shares and Resulting Issuer warrants, respectively, pursuant to the Amalgamation, a holder of a Subscription Receipt received, for each Subscription Receipt held, one (1) Resulting Issuer Share and one-half of one (0.5) Resulting Issuer warrant, without payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., the agents ("Agent") for the Offering, was paid a cash commission of $471,080 and received 942,160 compensation warrants of Jasper, each of which will be exchanged for one resulting issuer compensation warrant ("Resulting Issuer Compensation Warrant"). Pursuant to the QT. Each Resulting Issuer Compensation Warrant will be exercisable into one Resulting Issuer Share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months from the date that the Resulting Issuer

The Exchange notes that post closing, 33,975,172 Resulting Issuer Shares will also be entered into a voluntary 'contractual restricted period' and holders cannot trade shares for 6 months post closing. Some of these shares may also be subject to the Exchange's Value escrow (as described below).

Shares commence trading on the TSXV following the completion of the QT.

A finder's fee of 1,440,784 Resulting Issuer Shares will be paid to Sequoia Partners Inc. (arm's length) in connection with the transaction. Sequoia Partners Inc. entered into an agreement with Jasper on March 19, 2021.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

As part of the Business Combination Agreement, SaaSquatch completed a consolidation of its capital on a 2 (two) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Jasper Commerce Inc."

Effective at the opening Thursday, February 24, 2022, the common shares of Jasper Commerce Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of SaaSquatch Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,079,619 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,000,000 shares will be subject to the Exchange's CPC Escrow

20,136,579shares will be subject to a 3-year value escrow

2,786,834 warrants exercisable into shares will be subject to 3 year value escrow

1,604,059 options exercisable into shares will be subject to a 3 year value escrow.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: JPIM (new) CUSIP Number: 47157P106 (new)

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 24, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made.

The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

For further information, please see the Company's Filing Statement dated February 11, 2022 and posted on SEDAR, and the Company's news release dated February 16, 2022.

Company Contact: John Marsella Company Address: 44 Victoria Street, Suite 820, Toronto, ON, M5C 1Y2 Company Phone Number: (844) 752-7737 Company Email Address: investors@jasperpim.com

________________________________

22/02/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to six Purchase and Sale Agreements and one Option Agreement (collectively, the "Agreements"), among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired certain mining claims and a right to purchase certain mining claims located in Crawford and Timmins, Ontario (the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire Properties by issuing up to 1,965,000 common shares and paying $486,500 in cash. Furthermore, the Company has granted 2% net smelter return royalties (the "NSR") to five Vendors (half of each NSR grant can be bought for $1,000,000 cash payment) and 3% NSR to one Vendor (up to 2% of this NSR can be bought for $2,000,000 cash payment).

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 22, 2021 and February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000,000 warrants ("Warrants") to First Choice Financial in consideration of a $11,000,000 secured mortgage loan (the "Loan") provided to the Company. The Loan will bear a 3% annual interest rate for a term of 24 months and will be secured against the Company's property in Fort Saskatchewan and the facility in Aldersyde, Alberta. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.22 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 30, 2021 and February 22, 2022.

________________________________________

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC. ("GOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement- Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 11, 2021 and relating to the acquisition of La Corne lithium property the following information is amended:

By way of consideration, the Company issued 1,500,000 of its common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share upon signing, plus, on the first anniversary date of the Agreement the company will issue an additional 1,111,111 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.09 per share to settle the 12 month anniversary payment of $100,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 1, 2021.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 833,333 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.12 per Unit



Warrants: 833,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 833,333 shares



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of three years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on February 17, 2022.

__________________________________

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC. ("SR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,585,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 20, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,170,000 shares with 3,585,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 28, 2020.

________________________________________

TGS ESPORTS INC. ("TGS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 22, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb.15, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c3111.html