TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

KP3993 RESOURCES INC. ("KPEN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 13, 2022, effective at market open on Thursday, January 20, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on January 17, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: February 23, 2022

Record Date: February 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 1, 2022

________________________________________

SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to Sportscene Group Inc.'s (the "Company") news releases dated November 18, 2021, January 12, 2022, and January 17, 2022, the Class A shares (the "Shares") of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The delisting of the Company's Shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by amalgamation with two subsidiaries of 13401537 Canada Inc., a company controlled by Jean Bédard, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportscene, and a consortium of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation, including Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie and Horizon Capital Holdings Inc. As a result of the amalgamation, each shareholder of Sportscene, other than Jean Bédard and Gestion Jean Bédard Inc., received one redeemable preferred share of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the Amalgamation for each Share of the Company held immediately prior to the amalgamation and each redeemable preferred share was redeemed for $7.25 payable in cash.

The amalgamation was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on January 12, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 13, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

GROUPE SPORTSCENE INC. (« SPS.A »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Groupe Sportscene Inc. (la « société ») émis les 18 novembre 2021, 12 janvier 2022 et 17 janvier 2022, les actions catégorie A (les « actions ») de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le mercredi 19 janvier 2022.

La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'une opération de privatisation par voie de fusion avec deux filiales de 13401537 Canada Inc., une société contrôlée par Jean Bédard, le président et chef de la direction de Sportscene, et un consortium d'investisseurs québécois dirigé par la Corporation Financière Champlain, incluant notamment Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie et Gestion Horizon Capital Inc. Dans le cadre de cette fusion, les actionnaires de Sportscene, sauf Jean Bédard et Gestion Jean Bédard inc., ont reçu une action privilégiée rachetable de la société issue de la fusion pour chaque action de la société qu'ils détenaient immédiatement avant la fusion, chacune de ces actions privilégiées rachetables ayant été rachetée au prix de 7,25 $ en espèces par action.

La fusion a été approuvée par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 12 janvier 2022.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 13 décembre 2021 disponible sur SEDAR.

_______________________________________

TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2019 and the news releases issued by Transcontinental Gold Corp. (the "Company") on June 1, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on December 21, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.75) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the shares of Red Rock Capital Corp. will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,520,366 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 1,053,090 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RCC.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 75700U207 (new)

________________________________________

22/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:24 p.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan.18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 flow-through shares

2,512,500 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share

$0.08 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 8,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,512,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a four-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Pavilion Flow-Through L.P. (2021) Y 6,000,000 Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities - $630.00 and 7,875 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.







Accilent Capital Management - $42,000.00 and 420,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.







A Private Wealth Inc. - $9,800.00 and 122,500 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 29, 2021 and January 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,250,000 flow-through common shares and 18,625,000 non-flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share

$0.04 per non-flow-through common share Warrants: 35,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,875,000 non-flow-through common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 23 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Chad Williams Y 2,500,000 Jean Francois Metail Y 625,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of 1,863,750 common shares and 1,596,000 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of three years. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,712,500 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 28, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,425,000 flow-through shares with 2,712,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 4, 2020.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")|

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,990,695 shares Purchase Price: $0.14 per share Warrants: 599,535 share purchase warrants to purchase 599,535 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a three year period Number of Placees: 28 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Christopher Marsh Y 400,000 DMB Holdings Inc.



(Sonny Janda) Y 214,286 Don Dudek Y 360,000 Jared Scharf Y 72,000 Larry Tsang Y 72,000 Sonny Janda Y 500,000

Finder's Fee:

$2,940 and 21,000 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $13,298.60 and 174,790 finders' warrants payable to M Partners Inc.

Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from date of issue

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 13, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,416,665 flow through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Number of Shares: 100,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Number of Placees: 9 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kathleen McClay Y 1,333,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 440,415 common shares Purchase Price: $1.93 per common share Number of Placees: 2 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kenneth Coulson Y 51,814

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") (JUMP.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc., a private Ontario company ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire a 7.82% minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 6,679,805 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 1,335,961 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

In addition, the Company will purchase from shareholders of RTM a promissory note with a face value of $100,000 and accrued interest of $30,000. The Company will pay $50,000 to the note holder upon closing of the transaction and the balance of the note principal and accrued interest on or before June 30, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2021.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 109,032,378 shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per share Warrants: 109,032,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 109,032,378 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 58 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Kal-Mad Enterprises Inc. (Bryan Carson) Y 3,333,333 1105953 BC Ltd. (J. Craig Goodwin) Y 4,000,000 Lawrence Gilmour Y 251,387





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 21,733,334

[ 7 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc. - $42,700 cash and 1,423,338 non-transferable warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $21,350 cash and 711,666 non-transferable warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $7,035 cash and 234,500 non-transferable warrants

St. Peter Invest Group (Olaf Herr) - $10,500 cash and 350,000 non-transferable warrants

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on December 23, 2021, and January 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,691,668 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate of $281,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,757,475 shares Purchase Price: $0.42 per share Number of Placees: 13 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /



Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Don Gordon Y 35,000

Hui Xia Y 71,429

Ningtoa (Bill) Zhang Y

104,166

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,327,272 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant Purchase Price: $0.055 per Unit Warrants: 2,663,636 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,663,636 common shares Warrant Price: $0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of closing Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fees: $31,200 cash commission and 231,364 Compensation Units. Each Compensation Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, payable to EMD Financial Inc. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 17, 2022.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.75 $0.125 13,750 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.00 $0.125 40,000 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.25 \$0.125 16,250 David Rehn Y $2,031.25 $0.125 16,250

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Joe Houssian Y $1,718.76 $0.12 14,323 Philip Hughes Y $5,000.04 $0.12 41,667 Arthur Willms Y $2,031.24 $0.12 16,927 David Rehn Y $2,031.24 $0.12 16,927

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

