U.S. markets open in 8 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.75
    -31.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,059.00
    -200.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,062.00
    -144.00 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.80
    -19.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.46
    +1.03 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    +3.60 (+18.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    -0.3350 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,733.23
    -397.46 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.30
    -17.08 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.55
    -47.68 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,454.42
    -802.83 (-2.84%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KP3993 RESOURCES INC. ("KPEN.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated January 13, 2022, effective at market open on Thursday, January 20, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on January 17, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01
Payable Date: February 23, 2022
Record Date: February 2, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: February 1, 2022

________________________________________

SPORTSCENE GROUP INC. ("SPS.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to Sportscene Group Inc.'s (the "Company") news releases dated November 18, 2021, January 12, 2022, and January 17, 2022, the Class A shares (the "Shares") of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

The delisting of the Company's Shares results from the completion of a going private transaction by amalgamation with two subsidiaries of 13401537 Canada Inc., a company controlled by Jean Bédard, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sportscene, and a consortium of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation, including Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie and Horizon Capital Holdings Inc. As a result of the amalgamation, each shareholder of Sportscene, other than Jean Bédard and Gestion Jean Bédard Inc., received one redeemable preferred share of the amalgamated corporation resulting from the Amalgamation for each Share of the Company held immediately prior to the amalgamation and each redeemable preferred share was redeemed for $7.25 payable in cash.

The amalgamation was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on January 12, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated December 13, 2021, which is available on SEDAR.

GROUPE SPORTSCENE INC. (« SPS.A »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 janvier 2022
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de Groupe Sportscene Inc. (la « société ») émis les 18 novembre 2021, 12 janvier 2022 et 17 janvier 2022, les actions catégorie A (les « actions ») de la société seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le mercredi 19 janvier 2022.

La radiation de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'une opération de privatisation par voie de fusion avec deux filiales de 13401537 Canada Inc., une société contrôlée par Jean Bédard, le président et chef de la direction de Sportscene, et un consortium d'investisseurs québécois dirigé par la Corporation Financière Champlain, incluant notamment Fondaction, Société Financière Bourgie et Gestion Horizon Capital Inc. Dans le cadre de cette fusion, les actionnaires de Sportscene, sauf Jean Bédard et Gestion Jean Bédard inc., ont reçu une action privilégiée rachetable de la société issue de la fusion pour chaque action de la société qu'ils détenaient immédiatement avant la fusion, chacune de ces actions privilégiées rachetables ayant été rachetée au prix de 7,25 $ en espèces par action.

La fusion a été approuvée par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 12 janvier 2022.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire d'information de la direction de la société datée du 13 décembre 2021 disponible sur SEDAR.

_______________________________________

TRANSCONTINENTAL GOLD CORP. ("TCG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 27, 2019 and the news releases issued by Transcontinental Gold Corp. (the "Company") on June 1, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

RED ROCK CAPITAL CORP. ("RCC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on December 21, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.75) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, January 20, 2022, the shares of Red Rock Capital Corp. will commence trading on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which


22,520,366 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

1,053,090 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

RCC.H (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

75700U207 (new)

________________________________________

22/01/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:24 p.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Jan.18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLENDE SILVER CORP. ("BAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2021:

Number of Shares:

6,000,000 flow-through shares


2,512,500 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per flow-through share


$0.08 per non-flow-through share

Warrants:

8,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,512,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a four-year period

Number of Placees:

11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Pavilion Flow-Through L.P. (2021)

Y

6,000,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities - $630.00 and 7,875 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.



Accilent Capital Management - $42,000.00 and 420,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.



A Private Wealth Inc. - $9,800.00 and 122,500 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.20 per share for a 48 month period.


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 29, 2021 and January 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE THUNDER MINING INC. ("BLUE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2021:

Number of Shares:

17,250,000 flow-through common shares and 18,625,000 non-flow-through common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per flow-through common share


$0.04 per non-flow-through common share

Warrants:

35,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,875,000 non-flow-through common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees:

23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Chad Williams

Y

2,500,000

Jean Francois Metail

Y

625,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of 1,863,750 common shares and 1,596,000 finder's warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of three years. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

2,712,500

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 28, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

February 28, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,425,000 flow-through shares with 2,712,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 4, 2020.

________________________________________

DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. ("DAU")|
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,990,695 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.14 per share

Warrants:

599,535 share purchase warrants to purchase 599,535 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a three year period

Number of Placees:

28 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Christopher Marsh

Y

400,000

DMB Holdings Inc.



(Sonny Janda)

Y

214,286

Don Dudek

Y

360,000

Jared Scharf

Y

72,000

Larry Tsang

Y

72,000

Sonny Janda

Y

500,000

Finder's Fee:
$2,940 and 21,000 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc. $13,298.60 and 174,790 finders' warrants payable to M Partners Inc.

Finder Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from date of issue

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 13, 2022, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,416,665 flow through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share

Number of Shares:

100,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share

Number of Placees:

9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kathleen McClay

Y

1,333,333

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 6, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

ICPEI HOLDINGS INC. ("ICPH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares:

440,415 common shares

Purchase Price:

$1.93 per common share

Number of Placees:

2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kenneth Coulson

Y

51,814

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated January 4, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") (JUMP.WT)
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to Share Purchase Agreements (the "Agreements"), between Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (the "Company") and shareholders of Real Time Medical Inc., a private Ontario company ("RTM"). Pursuant to the Agreements, the Company will acquire a 7.82% minority equity interest in RTM in exchange for 6,679,805 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 1,335,961 common share purchase warrants payable to shareholders of RTM. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

In addition, the Company will purchase from shareholders of RTM a promissory note with a face value of $100,000 and accrued interest of $30,000. The Company will pay $50,000 to the note holder upon closing of the transaction and the balance of the note principal and accrued interest on or before June 30, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 29, 2021.

________________________________________

NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES LTD. ("NSP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2021:

Number of Shares:

109,032,378 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.03 per share

Warrants:

109,032,378 share purchase warrants to purchase 109,032,378 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Kal-Mad Enterprises Inc. (Bryan Carson)

Y

3,333,333

1105953 BC Ltd. (J. Craig Goodwin)

Y

4,000,000

Lawrence Gilmour

Y

251,387




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 21,733,334


[ 7 placee(s)]



Finder's Fee:

Clarus Securities Inc. - $42,700 cash and 1,423,338 non-transferable warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $21,350 cash and 711,666 non-transferable warrants
Research Capital Corporation - $7,035 cash and 234,500 non-transferable warrants
St. Peter Invest Group (Olaf Herr) - $10,500 cash and 350,000 non-transferable warrants

Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases on December 23, 2021, and January 13, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,691,668 common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 to settle outstanding debts for an aggregate of $281,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,757,475 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.42 per share

Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /



Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares


Don Gordon

Y

35,000


Hui Xia

Y

71,429


Ningtoa (Bill) Zhang

Y


104,166

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,327,272 Flow-Through Units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant

Purchase Price:

$0.055 per Unit

Warrants:

2,663,636 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,663,636 common shares

Warrant Price:

$0.10 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of closing

Number of Placees:

16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fees: $31,200 cash commission and 231,364 Compensation Units. Each Compensation Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, payable to EMD Financial Inc. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable for $0.10 per common share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on January 17, 2022.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: January 18, 2022
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Joe Houssian

Y

$1,718.75

$0.125

13,750

Philip Hughes

Y

$5,000.00

$0.125

40,000

Arthur Willms

Y

$2,031.25

\$0.125

16,250

David Rehn

Y

$2,031.25

$0.125

16,250

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 89,844 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to agreements dated November 16, 2011 and October 1, 2017, for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /

Amount

Deemed Price


Creditor

Progroup=P

Owing

per Share

# of Shares

Joe Houssian

Y

$1,718.76

$0.12

14,323

Philip Hughes

Y

$5,000.04

$0.12

41,667

Arthur Willms

Y

$2,031.24

$0.12

16,927

David Rehn

Y

$2,031.24

$0.12

16,927

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c8962.html

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Look at Beaten-Down Quality Stocks; Suggests 3 Names to Buy

    Let’s talk about quality stocks. Of course, this is the direction that every investor wants to go; but the question is, how to recognize them? Do we go all-in on the big-value, big-name giants? Or do we dig a little deeper, and find the high-end nuggets that are hiding in the sandheap? Weighing in from investment bank Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Lisa Shalett recommends the latter. She recommends investors to look for beaten-down stocks, equities that have lost value recently – but t

  • This stock market correction ‘is not over yet,’ strategist says

    Bill Baruch, Blue Line Futures President, and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group Partner and Chief Investment Officer, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market lows, the Fed, the financial and bank sectors, and investing opportunities amid high volatility periods.

  • Why Palantir Stock Fell Again Today

    The stock market has gotten off to a rocky start in 2022, and Tuesday delivered another day of sell-offs and a 1.8% drop for the S&P 500 index. Amid the turbulent backdrop, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed out the day down 6.5%. There wasn't any company-specific news driving the big-data company's most recent slide, but growth-dependent technology stocks have had a rough go of things lately due to a multitude of macroeconomic risk factors, and these were once again highlighted in Tuesday's trading.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of many electric vehicle companies whose shares were trading lower on Tuesday afternoon, amid a broad market decline triggered by rising rates on government bonds.

  • Big Tech sell-off not 'a long-term problem for the sector,' market strategist says

    J.P. Morgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist Jack Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stocks selling off, fourth quarter earnings for big banks, inflation data, and the Fed.

  • Plug Power Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    With 4Q21 earnings season kicking off, RBC’s Jospeh Spak believes the quarter’s results will take a back seat to 2022 guidance. And the analyst thinks companies are likely to provide “fairly prudent” outlooks. Looking at the case of Plug Power (PLUG), this is evidently true; compared to Spak’s revenue forecast, the company is taking the safe route. The hydrogen specialist’s preliminary 2022 revenue guide has called for sales between $900-$925 million – broken down to $600 million for material ha

  • Carlyle Co-Founder David Rubenstein Says ‘We’re Due for a Correction’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity markets are primed for a correction as the Federal Reserve prepares to boost rates and higher inflation becomes a reality for some time, Carlyle Group Inc. co-founder David Rubenstein said.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil Mar

  • Xi Jinping warns Fed against hiking interest rates

    Chinese President Xi Jinping took to the virtual stage at Davos to address Fed Chair Jerome Powell -- please don't lift interest rates.

  • This Defensive Consumer Stock Fell More Than 2 Meme Stock Darlings Today

    Wall Street was in a foul mood on Tuesday, and major market benchmarks finished the day with substantial losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) was the best performer on the day despite finishing down more than 500 points, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had much larger losses on a percentage basis that pushed that index into 10% correction territory. Long-term investors weren't all that shocked to see some popular meme stocks take big hits in the downward-moving market.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after Nasdaq's lowest close since October

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after broad sell-off during the regular trading day, as investors nervously eyed soaring bond yields and disappointing earnings results from some major index components.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Plummeting Today

    The market is seeing red in Tuesday's trading, and Asana (NYSE: ASAN) stock is suffering a substantial pullback. The workplace software company's share price was down roughly 9.7% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2:15 p.m. ET. High levels of inflation, rising Treasury bond yields, weak economic data, and anticipation for upcoming interest rate hikes are combining to make investors more risk averse.

  • Why Phunware Stock Soared Today

    Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) fought through turbulence in the broader market to post big gains in Tuesday's trading. There doesn't appear to be any fresh business-specific news behind's Phunware's surge, but Tuesday was a day of big gains for stocks associated with former president Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), which is set to merge with Trump Media & Technology, closed out the session up roughly 21.8%.

  • Ford Sees $8.2 Billion Gain on Its Investment Following Rivian’s IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. expects to record a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive Inc. after the electric-truck maker’s blockbuster initial public offering late last year.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South

  • Goldman Sachs: 4 'buy' rated stocks with up to 60% upside

    2022 is off to a sluggish start. But Goldman likes this group to bounce back.

  • The Case for Virgin Galactic's Stock Today

    Virgin Galactic's stock is down after announcing a plan to raise up to $500 million in debt, but there's a way this could be good news.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Today

    The EV upstart has fallen out of favor among more value-focused investors.

  • 4 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    While the industry is full of promising growth stocks, some of which are already achieving recurring profitability, the following four pot stocks, all of which have a Canadian focus, should be avoided like the plague in 2022. The award for the most times a pot stock has appeared on a "stocks to avoid list" unquestionably goes to Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). Once upon a time, Aurora was the premier name among Canadian weed stocks.

  • Alibaba stock dips on news that U.S. is examining its cloud unit

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses the Biden administration looking into Alibaba's cloud unit and what they are doing with data collection of U.S. customers.

  • Why Apple Sank Along With the Stock Market Today

    It's not the "A" tech stock investors were clamoring for on the day, plus there was some discouraging legal news for the company.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) are sinking amid a day of sell-offs for the broader market. In addition to bearish pressures impacting the market, Romeo Power stock also seems to be losing ground due to a recently announced change for its management team. Romeo Power's recent press release stated that Anne Devine will take over the COO position roughly a month from today.