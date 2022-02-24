TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD. ("GDP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 7, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 3, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 25, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a statutory plan of arrangement under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares (each, a "Great Bear Share") of Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear"). The Arrangement was carried out pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated December 8, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the requisite approval of the Arrangement by Great Bear's securityholders was received at a special meeting of securityholders held on February 14, 2022 and the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted a final order with respect to the Arrangement on February 16, 2022. The Arrangement was completed on February 24, 2022.

Under the Arrangement, each restricted share unit of Great Bear (each, a "Great Bear RSU") and deferred share unit of Great Bear (each a "Great Bear DSU") (whether vested or unvested) outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time (as defined below) immediately and unconditionally vested and was deemed to be assigned and transferred to Great Bear in exchange for (i) the number of Great Bear Shares a Great Bear RSU holder or a Great Bear DSU holder was entitled to under each Great Bear RSU and Great Bear DSU; minus (ii) the number of Great Bear Shares that, when multiplied by the All Cash Consideration (as defined below), is equal to the aggregate of the amounts required to be withheld under applicable law.

Story continues

Furthermore, under the terms of the Arrangement, Great Bear shareholders will receive upfront consideration (the "Upfront Consideration") of either:

(i) $29.00 in cash (the "All Cash Consideration"); or (ii) 3.8564 Kinross shares,



per Great Bear share, both subject to proration.

The Upfront Consideration is subject to maximum aggregate cash consideration of C$1,350,080,616.00 and maximum aggregate share consideration of 80,773,353 common shares of Kinross (each, a "Kinross Share"), depending on the election of Great Bear shareholders. Great Bear shareholders who did not make an election by February 9, 2022 were deemed to have elected to receive the All Cash Consideration, subject to proration.

In addition to the Upfront Consideration, Great Bear shareholders will receive contingent consideration in the form of a contingent value right providing for further potential consideration equal to 0.1330 of a Kinross Share per Great Bear Share. The contingent consideration will be payable in connection with Kinross' public announcement of commercial production at the Dixie project, provided that at least 8.5 million gold ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources and reserves have been disclosed within 10 years.

Pursuant to the Arrangement, each option of Great Bear (each, a "Great Bear Option") (whether vested or unvested) outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (the "Effective Time") immediately vested and was exchanged for an option of Kinross (each, a "Replacement Option") to purchase that number of Kinross Shares equal to the product of:

(A) the number of Great Bear Shares subject to such Great Bear Option immediately prior to the Effective Time; and (B) 3.8564 (the "Exchange Ratio"), at an exercise price per Kinross Share equal to the quotient determined by dividing * the exercise price per Great Bear Option at which such Great Bear Option was exercisable immediately prior to the Effective Time, by (y) the Exchange Ratio.

The Replacement Options shall expire on the first anniversary of the date the Arrangement is completed, notwithstanding the termination of the holder of the Replacement Option on or after the Effective Time.

For further information, please refer to the management information circular of Great Bear dated January 13, 2022 on Great Bear's SEDAR profile, along with news releases dated December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022

Effective at the close of business Friday Feb 25, 2022, the common shares will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of Great Bear.

________________________________________

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")

[formerly Skyscape Capital Inc. ("SKY.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, CPC-Filing Statement, Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been suspended from trading since March 13, 2020, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 11, 2020, the Company has now completed its Qualifying Transaction.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 24, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company (new CUSIP 715792 10 7) under the new symbol "PESO" on TSX Venture Exchange.

CPC-Filing Statement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Prospectus dated January 31, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, February 24, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction includes the arm's length amalgamation involving PesoRama Inc. in consideration of 49,643,211 shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per share.

In addition, all outstanding debentures of PesoRama Inc. were automatically converted into 8,499,858 common shares and 8,499,858 warrants, at a conversion price of $0.85, with each warrant exercisable into 1 additional share at $1.25 per share until March 2, 2023.

PesoRama Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of 5,335,170 subscription receipts at $1.00 per receipt. Each subscription receipt was convertible into 1 share and 1 warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire 1 share at an exercise price of $1.25 for 24 months following closing of the Qualifying Transaction. A finder's fee of 1,750,000 shares at a deemed $1.00 per share was paid to an arm's length finder in connection with the subscription receipt private placement.

10,245,941 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction are subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. 6,250,000 shares issued to non-Principals are voluntarily legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction. 1,000,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rahim Bhaloo Y 6,500,000 Antonio Heredia Y 1,902,141 Abdulmajeed Bawazeer Y 788,300 Erica Fattore Y 562,500 Paul Pathak Y 393,000

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective February 1, 2022, the Company's Prospectus dated January 31, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 8, 2022, for gross proceeds of $4,700,000, including the Agent's over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 705,000 units on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part by the Agents up to 30 days following closing of the offering.

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Richardson Wealth Limited

Cormack Securities Ltd.



Offering: 4,700,000 units. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant. Each warrant to purchase one share.



Unit Price: $1.00 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.25 per share to February 8, 2024



Agents' Warrants: 329,000 non-transferable warrants (not including over-allotment option) exercisable to purchase one share at $1.00 per share to February 8, 2024



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents have an over-allotment option of units in connection with this offering, exercisable in whole or in part by the Agents up to 30 days following closing of the offering.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 23, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, February 24, 2022, the common shares of PesoRama Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Skyscape Capital Inc. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 31, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Retail Trade" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

71,928,239 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 17,495,941 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: PESO (new)

CUSIP Number: 715792 10 7 (new)







Company Contact: Rahim Bhaloo, Director and Executive Chairman Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 700

TD North Tower

Toronto, ON M5K 1G8 Company Phone Number: (416) 816-3291 Company Email Address: rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

_______________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 15, 2022

Record Date: February 28, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: February 25, 2022

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Share: $0.005

Payable Date: March 25, 2022

Record Date: March 7, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: March 4, 2022

________________________________________

22/02/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,173,913 warrants to the following Insider in consideration of a bridge loan of $500,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of six months..





Warrants





Ou Moonrider

2,173,913 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.23 per share to January 26, 2023.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to two (2) purchase and sale agreements dated December 24, 2021 and December 22, 2021 (collectively, the "Agreements"), among Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and certain arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company acquired certain mining claims located in the Province of Ontario (the "Properties").

Under the terms of the Agreements, the Company has agreed to acquire the Properties by issuing 79,000 common shares and paying $25,500 in cash.

Furthermore, the Company has granted 1% net smelter return royalties (the "NSR") to the Vendors. Under one (1) Agreement, half of the NSR granted (0.5%) can be bought back for a $500,000 cash payment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2022.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 821,976 common shares at a deemed value of $2.43 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2022.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2021:

Number of Shares 7,547,453 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.65 per common share



Warrants: 3,773,726 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,773,726 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $4.00 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 51 Placees



Broker's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate fee of $1,202,509.53 in cash and 452,847 compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $2.65 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2021 and November 22, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KADESTONE CAPITAL CORP. ("KDSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated August 16, 2021 between Kadestone (Kyle Road) Property Ltd., subsidiary of Kadestone Capital Corp. (the "Company"), and Union Allied Capital Corp., whereby the Company has agreed to sell the Kyle Road Property for $10.1 million in cash.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option exercise to acquire the Property by the Company's subsidiary, Minera Sud Argentina S.A. (the "MSA"), from several arm's length parties (the "Vendors") pursuant to an Option Agreement dated December 23, 2011 granted in favor of the MSA and as was amended by additional agreements on December 19, 2013, June 24, 2016 and June 24, 2019, (collectively, the "Agreements").

According to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has made the final cash payment of USD$735,000 to exercise the option in full. Additionally, the Vendors retain 0.6% net smelter return (the "NSR") on the Property. The Company shall have the option to purchase 50% of the NSR, at any time, by making a one-time payment of US$400,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2012, June 28, 2013, January 6, 2014, July 4, 2016 and October 7, 2021.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,575,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 17, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 17, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,150,000 shares with 2,575,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 19, 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:00 p.m. PST, Feb.22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SNIPP INTERACTIVE INC. ("SPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 10, 2022 between Snipp Interactive Inc. (the "Company"), Gambit Digital Promotions Inc. (the "Target") and the shareholders of the Target, whereby the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Target for the consideration of US$300,000 in cash and the issuance of up to 20,524,925 common shares (US$4.7 million). Additional earn-out shares based on certain revenue milestones may be issuable over the next three years with a maximum number of shares not exceeding 89,429,852 shares.

________________________________________

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated January 10, 2022 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire all of the assets underlying Precision Biomonitoring Inc.'s human diagnostic COVID-19 PCR testing business and its TripleLock™ molecular diagnostic testing technology (the "Business") from an arm's length seller (the "Seller").

Pursuant to the Agreement, in order to acquire the Business, the Company is required to pay $6,145,000 in cash and issue 4,171,779 common shares at a deemed price of $0.163 per share to the Seller on closing. In addition, on the closing date, the Company will also purchase from the Seller certain remaining inventory for a total cash purchase price of $616,243.37.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2022 and February 14, 2022.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Feb 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 23, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TOMBILL MINES LIMITED ("TBILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,125,000 non-flow through shares



9,055,533 flow through shares







Purchase Price: $0.08 per non-flow through share



$0.09 per flow through share







Warrants: 10,125,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow through shares to purchase 10,125,000 additional non-flow through shares at a price of $0.12 for a 24 month period.





4,527,767 share purchase warrants attached to flow through shares to purchase 4,527,767 additional non-flow through shares at a price of $0.13 for a 24 month period.





Number of Placees: 19 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cogefin (Bermuda) Ltd.



(Giuseppe Ciardi) Y 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,830,546 [5 placees]









Agent: Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. receives $92,109.86 and 1,073,137 non-transferable compensation options, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.08 for a 24 month period.

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $640 and 7,000 transferable compensation options, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.08 for a 24 month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 31, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 5, 2022, January 10, 2022, and January 28, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,161,307 shares







Purchase Price: $0.35 per share







Warrants: 3,580,653 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,580,653 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 58 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jed Richardson Y 42,900





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $500 cash



Integral Wealth Securities Ltd - $19,845 cash and 56,700 finder's warrants

MPartners Research - $17,262 cash and 49,320 finder's warrants

Hampton Securities Inc. - $35,084 cash and 100,240 finder's warrants





Each non-transferrable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated February 7, 2022, and February 16, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

YORKTON VENTURES INC. ("YVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 23, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the project acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated January 11, 2022 between the Company and Glenn Griesbach ("Griesbach"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the rights, titles and interests in and to the Sirmac East Project ("Project") in return for a consideration of $25,000 in cash payment and 250,000 units of the Company ("Consideration Units") to Griesbach at a deemed price of $0.40 per Consideration Unit. The Consideration Units are comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months from the date of closing. A 2% net smelter royalty on the Project will be retained by Griesbach, of which 1% can be acquired by the Company for the cash sum of $1,000,000 at any time.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated January 12, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c6192.html