TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACORTES MINING CORP. ("XYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Qualifying Transaction:

The bulletin should have read "Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of New Oroperu through the issuance of 27,074,716 post-Consolidation shares (not 20,074,716 post-Consolidation shares)"

________________________________________

BASTION SQUARE PARTNERS INC. ("BASQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 7, 2021, effective at the open of market October 14, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 7, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Plan of Arrangement announced June 17, 2021, July 21, 2021, September 9, 2021 and October 7, 2021:

The bulletin should have read "Pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated June 16, 2021, all of the issued and outstanding shares of New Oroperu have been acquired by Anacortes Mining Corp. (formerly, First Light Capital Corp.)("Anacortes") through the issuance of 27,074,716 common shares in the capital of Anacortes …".

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

GLADIATOR METALS CORP. ("GLAD")

[formerly Cairo Resources Inc. ("QAI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Cairo Resources Inc. (the "Company") (to be renamed Gladiator Metals Corp.) described in its filing statement dated August 30, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from QAI.H to GLAD and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of Bangles Gold Pty. Ltd. ("Bangles")

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated June 15, 2021, as amended from time to time, between the Company, Bangles and the Bangles shareholders, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Bangles from the Bangles shareholders in consideration of the issuance of an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company and a cash payment in the aggregate sum of $112,500 both pro rata to the Bangles shareholders in proportion to their holdings of Bangles shares at closing.

Bangles was incorporated as a private company under the laws of Australia on September 4, 2020 and holds the Koonenberry North Project which consists of exploration licenses totalling 682 km2 located in the northwestern part the State of New South Wales, Australia

In connection with closing of the Qualifying Transaction, Cairo has entered into a finder's fee agreement with Alex Klenman, an arm's length finder, pursuant to which Cairo has agreed to issue 386,160 common shares as a finder's fee.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on September 28, 2021, the Company has changed its name from Cairo Resources Inc. to Gladiator Metals Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the common shares of Gladiator Metals Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cairo Resources Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,142,633 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 5,000,000 shares are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement

299,999 shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the CPC Escrow Agreement

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: GLAD (new) CUSIP Number: 37653W101 (new)

3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,499,994 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 4,249,991 share purchase warrants to acquire 4,249,991 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ian Harris Y 1,057,214 BR Corporation Pty Ltd. (Jason Bontempo) Y 1,135,713 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,187,358 [6 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $7,526.40

Haywood Securities Inc. - $9,000.05

S2K Capital Corp - $60,425.93

4. Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 14, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "QAI.H" to "GLAD". The Company is classified as a 'Mining company.

5. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Thursday, October 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Gladiator Metals Corp.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BASTION SQUARE PARTNERS INC. ("BASQ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct. 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BATTERY MINERAL RESOURCES CORP. ("BMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,675,384 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.78 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. - $75,600.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 30, 2021 and September 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 12, 2020, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending agreement dated August 1, 2021 (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and 9219-8845 QC Inc., Anna-Rosa Giglio, Tony Perron, Steve LaBranche, Serge Robert, and Alain Theberge (collectively, the "Optionors").

The Amending Agreement amends the terms of an option agreement between the Company and the Optionors dated August 18, 2020 (the "Agreement") whereby the Company acquired the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Dunlop Bay Property (the "Property"). The Amending Agreement eliminates cash payments of $300,000. In lieu thereof, the Company has issued an additional 2,000,000 shares to certain of the Optionors and thereby completed the exercise of the option on the Property. All other provisions of the Agreement remain in effect unamended.

Under the Agreement, the Company granted two of the Optionors a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty. In addition, the Company must make further payments of up to $1.0 million in cash or, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval at the time of issuance, shares if certain milestones are met.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 30, 2021 and October 5, 2021.

________________________________________

DISTRICT METALS CORP. ("DMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Purchase Agreement dated July 28, 2021 (the "Agreement") between District Metals Corp (the "Company") and Explora Mineral AB (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the right, title and interest in and to the mineral licenses comprising the Gruvberget Property located in Bergslagen District of, Sweden (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate $740,000 purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of $20,000; (ii) issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.22; and (iii) incur $500,000 in aggregate exploration expenditures on the Project by April 30, 2023.

The Seller will retain a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on the Project subject to an option to repurchase the entire 2.5% royalty for a cash consideration of $8-million at any time

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2021.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 170,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 8, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GBLT CORP. ("GBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 71,428 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.21 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$15,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Dr. Thilo Senst Y $3,750 $0.21 17,857 Jean-Manuel Bullukian Y $3,750 $0.21 17,857 Alfred Schopf Y $3,750 $0.21 17,857 John Denham Y $3,750 $0.21 17,857

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral claims acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 2, 2021 between the Company and Wayne Holmstead (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in two gold properties and one copper property in the Gaspe region of Quebec (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by issuing 250,000 shares to the Vendor on closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 4, 2021 and October 7, 2021.

________________________________________

GRAPHITE ONE INC. ("GPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of the Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 998,000 Units for a total of 11,226,581 Units in the Private Placement



Purchase Price: $1.00 per Unit



Warrants: 998,000 share purchase warrants for a total of 11,226,581 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,226,581 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a one-year period ending on August 12, 2022



Number of Placees: 103 total placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Shares Taiga Mining Company, Inc. Y 2,501,581 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 7 placees ] P 535,000

Finder's Fee: $610,750 cash and 610,750 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Broker Warrant will be will be non-transferrable and exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of one year ending on August 12, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2021 and September 24, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:18 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:23 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 18, 2021, September 2, 2021 and September 28, 2021 :

Number of Shares: 12,260,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 12,260,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,260,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five year period until October 7, 2026

Number of Shares: 6,083,333 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 45 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Douglas L. Mason Y 665,000 David H. Evans Y 600,000 Andrzej Kowalski Y 700,000 Waterfront Capital Partners Inc. Y 2,000,000 (Douglas L. Mason)



Beachfront Enterprises GP Ltd. Y 650,000 (Douglas L. Mason and Carla Mason)



Kennedy Hill Financial Group Inc. Y 400,000 (Daniel Evans)





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $38,310 cash and Echelon Capital Markets received $7,700 cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 7, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 21, 2021 between Mednow Inc. (the "Company"), Amir Ali Reyhany-Bozorg, Karim Nassar and Felipe Campusano (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mednow Pharmacy for an aggregate purchase price of $74,209. The transaction is a non arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated June 23, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $1,150,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 23,000,000 shares at a minimum conversion price of $0.05 if the conversion occurs during the first year and $0.10 if the conversion occurs after the first year



Maturity date: 72 months, but the Convertible Debenture is only convertible in shares during the first 60 months after the closing of the Private Placement



Interest rate: 10.0 % per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DU BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Débenture Convertible

DATE DU BULLETIN: 12 octobre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 juin 2021:

Débenture convertible: 1 150 000 $



Prix de conversion: Le capital est convertible en un maximum de 23 000 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de conversion minimum de 0,05 $ par action si la conversion a lieu la première année et 0,10 $ si la conversion a lieu après la première année



Date d'échéance: 72 mois, mais la débenture convertible n'est convertible en actions que pendant les 60 premiers mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Taux d'intérêt: 10 % par année



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraires d'intémédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 30 juin 2021 et 30 septembre 2021.

­_________________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 700,000 flow-through shares and 8,654,246 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per flow-through share and $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 4,677,123 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,677,123 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 27 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 2,154,246

Broker/Finder's Fee: Discovery Finance Sarl, Haywood Securities Inc. and Societe En Commandite Sidex have received an aggregate of $72,000 cash payment and 330,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.31 per share until August 12, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 15, 2021, July 28, 2021, August 12, 2021 and October 8, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PANORO MINERALS LTD. ("PML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the option and joint venture agreement dated August 21, 2020 involving, Summa Silver (US) Corp (the "Company"), Allegiant Gold Ltd. ("Allegiant") and Allegiant Gold (US) Ltd. (the "Option Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company acquired an option to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Mogollon property.

The Exchange also acknowledges the Amending Agreement entered on September 27, 2021 involving Summa Silver (US) Corp, Allegiant and Allegiant Gold (US) Ltd. (the "Amending Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties extended from 60 days to 120 days the time period by which the Issuer must exercise the second option following exercise of the first option (the "Time Extension"). The Amending Agreement also acknowledges that, since execution of the Option Agreement, Allegiant has delivered to the Company certain additional data and transition services (the "Additional Data and Services"). In consideration for the Time Extension and the Additional Data and Services, the Company has agreed to issue.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has agreed to issue to Allegiant an additional 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at $0.9542.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated August 20, 2020; October 5, 2021; and October 7, 2021.

________________________________________

TIMIA CAPITAL CORP. ("TCA") ("TCA.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Arm's Length Reviewable Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated September 9, 2021 between Timia Capital Corp. (the "Company") and Pivot Financial Inc. ("Pivot"), whereby Pivot agrees to sell all of its described assets for the consideration of the Company's 1,500,000 Series A Preferred Shares at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share; in addition, pursuant to the terms of a Share Purchase Agreement dated September 9, 2021 ("SPA") with Kenneth Thomson, Mr. Thomson agrees to sell all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Pivot in consideration of $1.4 million in cash, 5 million common shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per common share and 2 million Series A Preferred Shares at a deemed value of $1.00 per Preferred Share.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,666,667 Common Shares

500,000 Series A Preferred Shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per Common Share

$1.00 per Series A Preferred Share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:18 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, October 12, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 10, 2021, and September 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 17,651,700 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 17,651,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 17,651,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ernest Brisbane Y 75,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,150,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp receives $51,656

Haywood Securities Inc. receives $1,200

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,200

iA Capital Markets receives $16,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 7, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 12, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the following for expedited filing:

A property purchase agreement dated May 18, 2021 between Wealth Minerals Chile SpA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Minera Josefina SpA, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Harry Property and 11 additional mining concessions covering an aggregate 11,400 hectares located in the San Pedro de Atacama commune, Province of El Loa Region II of Antofagasta, Northern Chile. In consideration, the Company will issue 1,290,000 shares to Minera Josefina SpA (Macarena Antonia Godomar Ferrer).

A property purchase agreement dated May 18, 2021 between Wealth Minerals Chile SpA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") and Minera Josefina SpA, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Ollague Property and 11 additional mining concessions covering an aggregate 6,420 hectares located in the Ollague commune, Province of El Loa Region II of Antofagasta, Northern Chile. In consideration, the Company will issue 1,210,000 shares to Minera Josefina SpA (Macarena Antonia Godomar Ferrer).

________________________________________

