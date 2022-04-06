TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMARILLO GOLD CORPORATION ("AGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Hochschild Mining PLC ("Hochschild") and Amarillo Gold Corporation ("Amarillo") dated November 29, 2021 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Hochschild acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Amarillo by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Amarillo shareholder is entitled to receive (i) cash consideration of C$0.40, and (ii) one (1) common share of a new Brazil-focused exploration company, Lavras Gold Corp. (the "SpinCo "), for each common share of Amarillo held.

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, Hochschild and Amarillo were arm's length.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by Amarillo shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 01, 2022 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 04, 2022. The Transaction was completed on April 01, 2022.

Delisting:

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, April 06, 2022, the common shares of Amarillo will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Amarillo, dated as of January 27, 2022, which is available under the Amarillo profile on SEDAR.

For further details, please refer to Amarillo's Management Information Circular dated January 27, 2022 and news releases dated between November 29, 2021 and April 01, 2022.

_____________________________________

AXIS AUTO FINANCE INC. ("AXIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of the Exchange on Thursday, April 7, 2022, under the symbols "AXIS".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "AXIS" on the TSX Venture Exchange after April 6, 2021, and the Company's common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated March 28, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission on March 28, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta and New Brunswick. The common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange on the commence date stated below.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $2,223,698 (2,223,698 special warrants of the Company (each a "Special Warrant") at $1.00 per Special Warrant). Each Special Warrant was automatically convertible without payment of additional consideration and without any further action on the part of the holder, into one Common Share upon the deemed exercise of the special warrant on April 5, 2022. Upon the deemed exercise of each Special Warrant, such Special Warrant was automatically cancelled and will have no further force or effect.

The Company is classified as a 'Nickel-Copper Ore Mining' company.

Commence Date: Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 7, 2022, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

102,039,151 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 79,403,785 common shares Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CNRI (new) CUSIP Number: 136427 10 1 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 28, 2022.

Company Contact: Kaihui Yang (President, Chief Executive Officer and Director) Company Address: 299 Courtneypark Drive East, Mississauga, Ontario, L5T 2T6 Company Phone Number: (416) 838-8089 Company Email Address: kyang@cnresources.com

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.006

Payable Date: April 29, 2022

Record Date: April 19, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 18, 2022

________________________________________

MERIDA MINERALS INC. ("ESPN")

formerly Winston Capital Group Inc. ("WNST.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 31, 2022, the description of the common shares of the Company subject to escrow should have read as follows:

13,906,975 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. In addition, the Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement provides that no securities under such agreement will be released from escrow until (i) the transfer of the investigation permit for the PBR Project (as defined in the Company's Filing Statement dated February 14, 2022) (the "Herrerias Investigation Permit") has been authorized by the applicable regulatory body in Spain, and (ii) the Herrerias Investigation Permit has been transferred to the Issuer or the Issuer's wholly owned subsidiary. 19,465,000 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over an 18-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,500,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: April 28, 2022

Record Date: April 14, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: April 13, 2022

________________________________________

22/04/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACCELEWARE LTD. ("AXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $1,500,000 in principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures ("Convertible Debentures") Conversion Price: Convertible, at the option of the holder, into units ("Units") in the capital of the Company with each Unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") at an conversion price ("Conversion Price") of the lesser of (i) $0.80, and (ii) a share price determined by the Company based on a future equity offering on or after the date the Convertible Debentures are issued, subject to a minimum price of $0.68, of principal amount per Unit. Maturity date: Four (4) years from the date of issuance, subject to a forced conversion provision. Warrants Each Warrant will have a term of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance of the Convertible Debentures and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The Warrants are exercisable at the price of 200% of the Conversion Price. Interest rate: 10% per annum payable on June 30th and December 31st in each year commencing on December 31, 2022 Number of Placees: 32 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, April 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:41 a.m. PST, April 5, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FORBIDDEN SPIRITS DISTILLING CORP. ("VDKA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, April 5, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GENESIS ACQUISITION CORP. ("REBL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 warrants, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at $0.175 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance as consideration of a finder's fee owed in connection with a finder's fee agreement for bringing to the Company the opportunity of acquiring various Mineral Exploration Licenses in northern Manitoba.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 23, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement announced March 10, 2022:

Number of Special Warrants: 27,236,755 special warrants. Each special warrant is convertible into one unit of the Company for no additional consideration upon certain conditions being met. If the distribution of the special warrants is qualified by way of prospectus within 70 days of closing, each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. If the distribution of the special warrants is not qualified by way of prospectus within 70 days of closing, each unit will instead consist of one common share and one whole common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.37 for a three–year period. Purchase Price: $0.27 per special warrant Warrant Exercise Price: $0.37 for a three–year period. Number of Placees: 57 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Brenda Dayton Y 72,000 Marcio Fonseca Y 370,000 Eric Zaunscherb Y 75,000 Trevor Woolfe Y 92,000 Joma Jore Management & Agiotage, Inc. (Jonathan Rubenstein) Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 727,000 4 placees



Agents' Fees: Beacon Securities Limited – $160,058.09 cash and 579,852 special broker warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $137,069.21 cash and 579,852 special broker warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $63,388.64 cash and 289,926 special broker warrants.

BMO Nesbitt Burns - $445.50 cash.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $9,541.80 cash and 27,300 special broker warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. - $7,857.00 cash.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $2,430.00 cash.

PI Financial Corp. - $1,770 cash.

Raymond James Ltd. - $10,800.00 cash and 40,000 special broker warrants.

Research Capital Corporation - $11,048.39 cash and 49,480 special broker warrants.

Richardson Wealth Limited - $12,150.00 cash.

Sprott Capital Partners LP - $4,860.00 cash.

TD Securities Inc. - $1,512.00 cash.



Each non-transferable special broker warrant is exercisable for no additional consideration into one non-transferable broker warrant. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.27 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 29, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Halt & Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletins dated April 4, 2022, the Company name should have read as follows:

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 500,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 1 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Jennifer Camelon Y 500,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 24, 2022

________________________________________

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 22, 2022 and March 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.90 per share Warrants: 1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two year period Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 88,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee:

$125,999.98 and 140,000 broker warrants payable to BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

$18,090 and 20,100 broker warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$1,620 and 1,800 broker warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$540 and 600 broker warrants payable Sprott Asset Management LP

Each non-transferable broker's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.50 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2022:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 3,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,750,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Cloudbreak Discovery (Canada) Ltd. (Samuel Hardy) Y 750,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $108,000 and 36,000 finders' warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial, Rod Whyte, African Resources Consulting Pty Ltd., Michael Ballanger and David Skarica. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.30 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 31, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated February 2, 2022, February 7, 2022 and March 21, 2022:

Number of Securities: 33,580,788 subscription receipts Purchase Price: US$3.50 per subscription receipt Subscription Receipts: Each Subscription Receipt will automatically convert into one unit (each, a "Unit"), without the payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the holder thereof, upon the satisfaction, among other things, of the following escrow release condition: (i) the completion of the listing of the Company's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will allow its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of US$6.00 per common share for a period of 60 months following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 1,720 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of subscription receipts Luc Lessard Y 8,100 François Vezina Y 7,500 Charles E. Page Y 10,000 Joanne Ferstman Y 2,200 Michele McCarthy Y 14,200 Sean Roosen Y 28,900 Chris Lodder Y 11,000 Alexander Dann Y 5,800 Eric Tremblay Y 4,500 Aggregate ProGroup (7 placees) P 103,000

Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 4, 2022 and March 29, 2022.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 5 avril 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 2 février 2022, 7 février 2022 et 21 mars 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 33 580 788 reçus de souscription Prix : 3,50 $ US par reçu de souscription Reçus de souscription : Chaque reçu de souscription sera converti automatiquement en une unité (une « unité »), sans paiement additionnel ou toute autre action de la part du détenteur, lors de la satisfaction, parmi d'autres choses, de la suivante exigence sous écrou : (i) l'achèvement de l'inscription des actions ordinaires de la société à la New York Stock Exchange. Chaque unité comprend une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription (le « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription permettra à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 6,00 $ US par action pour une période de 60 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 720 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # de reçus de souscription Luc Lessard Y 8 100 François Vezina Y 7 500 Charles E. Page Y 10 000 Joanne Ferstman Y 2 200 Michele McCarthy Y 14 200 Sean Roosen Y 28 900 Chris Lodder Y 11 000 Alexander Dann Y 5 800 Eric Tremblay Y 4 500 Ensemble Groupe Pro (7 souscripteurs) P 103 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 4 mars 2022 et 29 mars 2022.

________________________________________

SEVEN OAKS CAPITAL CORP. ("SEVN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated April 1, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business April 4, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on April 5, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $350,000 (3,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

__________________________________

TRUSTBIX INC. ("TBIX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 2, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,324,334 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Purchase Price: $0.18 per Unit Warrants: 6,324,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,324,334 common shares Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance Warrant Acceleration Provision: Four months after closing, at the option of the Company, if the common shares trade at or exceeds $0.50 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days, the acceleration provision may be triggered. Number of Placees: 10 placees Finder's Fees: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closings of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on March 14, 2022 and April 5, 2022.

__________________________________

WEST VAULT MINING INC. ("WVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 5, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,904,512 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period April 11, 2022 to April 10, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Calvin Buchanan) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated March 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

