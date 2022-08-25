TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION ("CBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 12, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the New Brunswick and Ontario Securities Commissions dated May 12, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 29, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

____________________________________

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

[Formerly PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change, Substitutional Listing, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement and Name Change:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation in connection with the arrangement agreement dated June 6, 2022 among 2432707 Alberta Ltd. ("Purchaser"), Dialog Systems (Asia) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of DIALOG Group Berhad ("Dialog"), Pan Orient Energy Corp. ("Pan Orient") and CanAsia Energy Corp. ("CanAsia") pursuant to which the parties completed a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

Under the Plan of Arrangement, which is fully described in Pan Orient Energy Corp.'s Management Information Circular dated July 20, 2022, (a) DIALOG, through the Purchaser, acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pan Orient, and Pan Orient continues to own the Thailand Business for cash consideration of USD $0.788 for each share of Pan Orient; (b) Pan Orient sold and transferred the assets of the non-Thailand Business to CanAsia in exchange for assumption of the assumed liabilities and one CanAsia Share for each Pan Orient Share to be distributed to shareholders (the "Distribution").

Story continues

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Plan of Arrangement by the Pan Orient shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on August 23, 2022, the approval of the Arrangement was received from the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on August 24, 2022 and the Plan of Arrangement was completed on August 25, 2022.

Accordingly, CanAsia Energy Corp.will be the new name of the listed entity on the Exchange.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in Pan Orient Energy Corp.'s Management Information Circular, dated as of July 20, 2022, which is available under the Pan Orient Energy Corp. profile on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2022, July 27, 2022, August 23, 2022 and August 25, 2022.

Substitutional Listing

In connection with the Distribution, the Pan Orient shareholders who previously held common shares exchanged their shares for CanAsia shares on a one for one basis. Accordingly, the CanAsia shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

49,793,907 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed: Nil share are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CEC (new) CUSIP Number: 13722B 10 5 (new)



Delist

As a result of the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the shares of Pan Orient will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Friday, August 26, 2022 the shares of Pan Orient will be delisted.

________________________________________

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

[Formerly RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on May 18, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows: RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 29, 2022, the common shares of Rugby Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rugby Mining Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

203,313,895 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RUG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 78132X104 (NEW)

________________________________________

22/08/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,285,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 14,285,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,714 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the trading price is at or above $0.30 for five consecutive trading days upon which the warrants must be exercised within a 60-day period.



Number of Placees: 9 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Thomas Yingling Y 228,571



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 12, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase agreement dated August 17, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Recursos Energeticos y Mineros Salta S.A. (REMSA) (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire 100% interest in the Rinconcita II mining concession area (the "Property") in the Salta province of Argentina. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment totalling $2,500,000 USD. The Property is subject to a 3% NSR in favour of the Vendor.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022 for further details.

____________________________________

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an additional payments purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 22, 2022, between Vantex Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor") and Fokus Mining Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to an option agreement entered into by the Vendor and Company on July 16, 2020 to acquire the Galloway gold project, the Company was to pay the Vendor $500,000 upon the first declaration of a minimum of 500,000 ounces of gold on the Galloway gold project, and an additional $500,000 upon the first declaration of a minimum of 1,000,000 ounces of gold (collectively, the "Additional Payments"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire for cancelation the rights of the Vendor to the Additional Payments.

As consideration, the Company shall pay $100,000 in cash and issue 1,764,706 common shares to the Vendor.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 23, 2022.

CORPORATION MINIERE FOKUS (" FKM ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 25 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat de paiement supplémentaires (la « convention ») datée du 22 août 2022, entre Ressources Vantex Ltée. (le « vendeur ») et Corporation Minière Fokus (la « société »). Conformément à une convention d'option entre le vendeur et la société datée du 16 juillet, 2020 pour acquérir le projet d'or Galloway, la société était obligée de payer le vendeur 500 000 $ à la réception d'un rapport technique qualifiant un minimum de 500 000 onces d'or sur le projet d'or Galloway, et un paiement supplémentaire de 500 000 $ à la réception d'un rapport technique qualifiant un minimum de 1 000 000 onces d'or (collectivement, les « paiements supplémentaires »). Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra pour annulation, les droits du vendeur aux paiements supplémentaires.

Comme contrepartie, la société payera 100 000 $ en espèces et émettra 1 764 706 actions ordinaires au vendeur.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 août 2022.

_________________________________________

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Aug. 25, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2022 and August 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 25, 2022.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period, subject to accelerated expiry.



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Gorden Glenn Y 1,000,000





Aggregate pro group P 2,740,000





Finder's Fee: $ 21,350 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. with 610,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.10 for two years



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 17, 2022, and August 23, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 435,714 shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share for a total of $122,000, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to 2 agreements dated July 12, 2022 and September 15, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4.45 a.m. PST, August 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Loan Bonus Warrants:

# of Warrants: 328,750 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $2.03 (unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a loan bonus of 328,750 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 25, 2021.

_______________________________________

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and TRU Precious Metals Corp (the "Optionee"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionee may acquire up to a 65% interest in the Staghorn property in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property"). The Property has 133 claim units in eight mineral licences covering 3,325 hectares.

By way of consideration, the Optionee can earn a 51% interest in the Property (the "Initial Option") by making cash payments of $125,000, issuing $350,000 in shares and by completing $1,100,000 in exploration expenditures, including at least an aggregate of $660,000 in drilling activities on the Property, on or before the third anniversary from the closing of the transaction.

If the Optionee has met the requirements for the Initial Option, the Optionee may earn an additional 14% interest in the Property (the "Additional Option") by (i) providing the Company with written notice of its intention to exercise the Additional Option within 30 days of exercising the Initial Option; (ii) making a cash payment of $200,000 within 45 days of exercising the Initial Option; (iii) issuing, within 45 days of exercising the Initial Option, $250,000 in shares; and (iv) incurring an additional $850,000 of exploration expenditures, including at least $510,000 in drilling activities on the Property, within two years of exercising the Initial Option.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 16, 2022 and August 18, 2022.

________________________________________

TINONE RESOURCES INC. ("TORC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2022 and July 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 22,104,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 22,104,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,104,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Michael Konnert Y 309,000





Chris Donaldson Y 500,000





Karlene Collier Y 50,000





Ota Hally Y 100,000





Benjamin Meka Y 100,000





Elizabeth Caridi Y 20,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 100,000





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $12,000 cash and 120,000 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $33.00 cash and 330,000 finder's warrants

Fidelity Clearing Canada - $1,200 cash and 12,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a three-year period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 15, 2022 and August 22, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c0267.html