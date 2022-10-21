U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·13 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI.H")
[Formerly Ashanti Sankofa Inc. ("ASI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 25, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ASI to ASI.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued November 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company.  Therefore, effective Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

_______________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR.H")
[Formerly The Flowr Corporation ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 18, 2022 and The Flowr Corporation, (the "Company") news release issued October 20, 2022, effective at the opening Tuesday, October 25, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 25, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FLWR to FLWR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/10/21  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 20, 2022, the following details should have read as follows:

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Oct.  21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, Oct. 21, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Correction
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 20, 2022, the 2,777,777 extension warrants are exercisable into common shares should have been at $0.72 per share to December 31, 2023, not $0.072 per share.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

3,000,000 common shares and


4,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.035 per common share and


$0.05 per flow-through share



Warrants:

3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares and 2,250,000 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,250,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 per common share purchase warrant share for a period of 36 months and $0.11 per flow-through purchase warrant share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

26 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

1,160,000 flow-through shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$10,923.50

N/A

119,000 common share purchase warrants

207,970 flow-through share purchase warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months and each flow-through share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for a period of 24 months.

The Company issued a news release on October 18, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 6 octobre 2022 :

 

Nombre d'actions:

3 000 000 actions ordinaires et


4 500 000 actions accréditives



Prix :

0,035 $ par action ordinaire


0,05 $ par action accréditif



Bons de souscription :

3 000 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 3 000 000 actions ordinaires et


2 250 000 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 2 250 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires et


0,11 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois pour les bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs:

26 souscripteurs

 

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

 

Souscripteurs

# de souscripteurs:

# d'actions

Participation total d'initiés:

2

1 160 000 actions accréditives

Participation total de Groupe Pro:

S/O

S/O

 


En espéces ($)

# d'actions

# de bon de souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

10 923,50 $

N/A

119 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires

207 970 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives

 

Les termes des bon d'intermédiation : Chaque bon de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,10 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois et chaque bon de souscription venant des actions accréditives permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,11 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 octobre 2022. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

13,681,819 Quebec flow-through shares and 3,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.11 per Quebec flow-through share and $0.10 per flow-through share



Warrants:

8,340,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,340,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

3 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A






 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

144,350

N/A

1,339,046 Warrants

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.11 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on June 20, 2022 and August 9, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

18,500,000 Units



Purchase Price:

$0.02 per Unit



Warrant:

18,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,500,000 shares 



Warrant Purchase Price:

$0.05 for two-year period



Number of Placee:

15 placee   

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Insider Involvement [2 Placee]

Y

3,750,000 shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Placee]

P

3,000,000 shares







Finder's Fee:

$ 4,000 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp. with 200,000 warrants exercisable at $ 0.05 for two years.

 

$ 12,400 payable to iA Capital Markets with 620,000 warrants exercisable at $0.05 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2022 and October 20, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 15, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

25,600,032  shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

25,600,032  share purchase warrants to purchase 25,600,032 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

26 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

3,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

300,000

 

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$15,800

NA

316,000

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 7, 2022, September 29, 2022, October 11, 2022, and October 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the following debt settlements: (i) the Company's proposal to issue 110,947 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $7,500 in relation to the Rattling Brook option agreement; (ii) the Company's proposal to issue 221,566 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $15,000 in relation to the Armstrong option agreement; and (iii) and the Company's proposal to issue 295,858 common shares to an arm's length creditor to settle outstanding debt for $20,000 in relation to the Marigold option agreement.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2020, September 15, 2022 and October 12, 2022.

_______________________________________

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Oct.19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NGEX MINERALS LTD. ("NGEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue bonus shares (in the manner described below) to non-arm's length parties in consideration of US $3,000,000 credit facility (the "Facility").

The Company has issued 12,500 common shares of the Company at closing and will issue an additional 200 common shares per month (prorated for partial months) for each US $50,000 of the principal amount outstanding under the Facility from time to time up to Sept. 28, 2023.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 29, 2022.

________________________________________

SONORO GOLD CORP. ("SGO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2022:

 

Number of Shares:

4,160,732 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.15 per share



Warrants:

4,160,732 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,160,732 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.225 for a two year period

 

Number of Placees:                   12 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

800,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

 


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,500

N/A

23,333

 

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.225 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:
CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2022
NEX Company

Effective at 8:24  a.m. PST, Oct. 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was Halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

