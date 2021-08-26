TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB") ("CDB.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units - Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 25, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB") ("CDB.RT")

Rights Trading Symbol: CDB.RT

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at the open of market August 30, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26 , 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at the open of market August 30, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at market open on August 30, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2021. Further to the bulletin dated August 24, 2021, the Company's contact has been revised:

Company Contact: Andrew Hunter

Company Address: 480 – 1500 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6G 2Z6

Company Phone Number: 604-805-6600

Company Email Address: andy@smalleylawcorp.com

Story continues

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION. ("AFR")

[formerly African Metals Corporation ("AFR.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

NEX Company

African Metals Corporation (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Monday, August 30, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 30, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AFR.H to AFR.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,038,681 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Acquisition of Silver Bell Project:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Assignment of Rights Under Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated effective April 23, 2019 (the "Assignment Agreement") with Frederick Private Equity Corporation ("Frederick PEC"), pursuant to which the Company was assigned certain rights and obligations of Frederick PEC under an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated March 15, 2019 between Frederick PEC and SBSL Subsidiary Corporation ("SBSL"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company acquired the right to acquire initially a 51% interest in the Silver Bell Project located in Montana.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: John O'Donnell is a director of the Company, Frederick PEC and Peloton Minerals Corporation, the parent company of SBSL.

For further information see the Company's news releases dated April 26, 2019, March 2, 2020, January 3, 2021 and January 29, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

21/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 12,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with a secured loan (the "Loan") of $12,000,000 from First Choice Financial Inc. and KV Capital Inc. (the "Lenders"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 6% per annum, and is due in 12 months, subject to automatic renewal at the end of the original term for further six month periods in consideration for a renewal fee equal to 1.5% of the then outstanding balance, subject to the Lenders' rights to terminate the automatic renewal at their discretion. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period 36 months, however, in the event that the Loan is repaid in whole or in part during its term, a pro rata number of the total Warrants will have their term reduced to the date that is 90 days from such repayment.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 24, 2021.

_______________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Share Exchange Agreement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Gold State Resources Inc. ("Gold State") and all the arm's length shareholders of Gold State ("Gold State Shareholders").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold State from Gold State Shareholders in consideration for the issuance of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company to Gold State Shareholders at deemed price of $0.053 per common share.

Gold State, through its subsidiary, Jumping Jack Exploration Inc. ("Jumping Jack"), is a party to a Lease and Option Agreement with U.S. Mine Corporation (the "Optionor") dated March 7, 2018 and amended on September 4, 2021 (the "Underlying Option Agreement") for an acquisition of up to a 65% interest in and to certain mineral claims located in the Moors Creek mining district of Nye County, Nevada (the "Jumping Jack Property") by making exploration expenditures totaling U.S. $5,250,000 over three and a half years (U.S. $750,000 by March 4, 2022, U.S. $1,750,000 by March 4, 2023 and U.S. $3,000,000 by March 4, 2021). The Underlying Option Agreement provides that the parties will negotiate the terms for the acquisition of the remaining 35% interest in and to the Property in the future. In addition, under the Underlying Option Agreement, the Optionor retains a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") which the Company may purchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000. The Company may issue an additional 10,000,000 common shares to the Gold State shareholders for every 1,000,000 ounces of proven gold resources that are determined through a resource estimate on the Jumping Jack Property interest acquired in the Share Exchange Agreement (the "Additional Payment"). Any issuance of shares relating to the Additional Payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated July 28, 2021:

Number of Securities: 30,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share



Warrants: 15,350,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,350,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.55 per share until July 31, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Barkeville Gold Mines Ltd. (XX) Y 5,500,000 Sprott Equity Gold Fund Y 7,500,000 Bryan Coates Y 250,000 Danielle Gauthier Y 125,000 Luc Lessard Y 250,000 Chantal Sorel Y 62,500 Paola Farnesi Y 100,000 Mario Caron Y 100,000 François Vézina Y 62,500 André Le Bel Y 22,500 Claudia Aiello Y 2,500

Finder's Fee: The six underwriters received a cash commission totaling $614,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 18, 2021.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 30 700 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,40 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 15 350 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 350 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,55 $ par action jusqu'au 31 juillet 2025, assujetti à une clause d'accéleration



Nombre de souscripteurs: 36 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Barkeville Gold Mines Ltd. (XX) Y 5 500 000 Sprott Equity Gold Fund Y 7 500 000 Bryan Coates Y 250 000 Danielle Gauthier Y 125 000 Luc Lessard Y 250 000 Chantal Sorel Y 62 500 Paola Farnesi Y 100 000 Mario Caron Y 100 000 François Vézina Y 62 500 André Le Bel Y 22 500 Claudia Aiello Y 2 500

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Les six preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 614 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 août 2021.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,471 common shares at a price of $0.69 per common share, 15,353 common shares at a price of $0.92 per common share and 14,267 common shares at price of $0.99 per common share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $42,375:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated August 18, 2021.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 26 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 20 471 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,69 $ par action ordinaire, 15 353 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,92 $ par action ordinaire et 14 267 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,99 $ par action ordinaire, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 42 375 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 18 août 2021.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

DULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 7, 2021, Kraken Robotics Inc.'s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 6, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 26, 2021 for gross proceeds of $10,000,000.

Offering: 20,000,000 Units.



Unit Price: $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until July 26, 2023.



Underwriter(s): Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Beacon Securities Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission: $562,500 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated July 20, July 26 and August 3, 2021.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 227,027 shares



Purchase Price: $1.85 per share



Warrants: 227,027 share purchase warrants to purchase 227,027 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.85 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 24, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 19, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 27, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all provinces of Canada other than Quebec, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 24, 2021, for gross proceeds of $57,502,415 (including the over-allotment).

Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering: 5,048,500 shares issued as flow-through shares (Including over-allotment)





Share Price: $11.39 per flow-through share



Underwriters' Compensation: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,032,731.30 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burn Inc. - $1,032,731.30 cash

CIBC World Markets Inc. - $206,546.26 cash

Desjardins Securities Inc. - $154,909.70 cash

Clarus Securities Inc. - $154,909.70 cash



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 658,500 additional flow-through shares in the connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $7,500,315.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021 and July 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,771,488 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Warrants: 4,771,488 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,771,488 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.43 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 25, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 111,415 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from August 30, 2021 to August 29, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, August 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 118,750 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$47,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 88,888 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $268,994.25.

Number of Creditors: 27 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 24, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 25, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $222,000 (2,220,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c1791.html