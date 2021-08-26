U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.86
    +0.44 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0060 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0510
    +0.0680 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,294.96
    -1,578.85 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·16 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB") ("CDB.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units - Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 25, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB") ("CDB.RT")

Rights Trading Symbol:

CDB.RT

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at the open of market August 30, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26 , 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at the open of market August 30, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

GREENFIELD ACQUISITION CORP. ("GAC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 24, 2021, effective at market open on August 30, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 22, 2021. Further to the bulletin dated August 24, 2021, the Company's contact has been revised:

Company Contact: Andrew Hunter
Company Address: 480 – 1500 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6G 2Z6
Company Phone Number: 604-805-6600
Company Email Address: andy@smalleylawcorp.com

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION. ("AFR")
[formerly African Metals Corporation ("AFR.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
NEX Company

African Metals Corporation (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Monday, August 30, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 30, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from AFR.H to AFR.

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


18,038,681

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil


Acquisition of Silver Bell Project:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an Assignment of Rights Under Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated effective April 23, 2019 (the "Assignment Agreement") with Frederick Private Equity Corporation ("Frederick PEC"), pursuant to which the Company was assigned certain rights and obligations of Frederick PEC under an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option dated March 15, 2019 between Frederick PEC and SBSL Subsidiary Corporation ("SBSL"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company acquired the right to acquire initially a 51% interest in the Silver Bell Project located in Montana.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: John O'Donnell is a director of the Company, Frederick PEC and Peloton Minerals Corporation, the parent company of SBSL.

For further information see the Company's news releases dated April 26, 2019, March 2, 2020, January 3, 2021 and January 29, 2021 which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

_______________________________________

21/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 12,000,000 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with a secured loan (the "Loan") of $12,000,000 from First Choice Financial Inc. and KV Capital Inc. (the "Lenders"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 6% per annum, and is due in 12 months, subject to automatic renewal at the end of the original term for further six month periods in consideration for a renewal fee equal to 1.5% of the then outstanding balance, subject to the Lenders' rights to terminate the automatic renewal at their discretion. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period 36 months, however, in the event that the Loan is repaid in whole or in part during its term, a pro rata number of the total Warrants will have their term reduced to the date that is 90 days from such repayment.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 24, 2021.

_______________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation a Share Exchange Agreement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and Gold State Resources Inc. ("Gold State") and all the arm's length shareholders of Gold State ("Gold State Shareholders").

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold State from Gold State Shareholders in consideration for the issuance of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company to Gold State Shareholders at deemed price of $0.053 per common share.

Gold State, through its subsidiary, Jumping Jack Exploration Inc. ("Jumping Jack"), is a party to a Lease and Option Agreement with U.S. Mine Corporation (the "Optionor") dated March 7, 2018 and amended on September 4, 2021 (the "Underlying Option Agreement") for an acquisition of up to a 65% interest in and to certain mineral claims located in the Moors Creek mining district of Nye County, Nevada (the "Jumping Jack Property") by making exploration expenditures totaling U.S. $5,250,000 over three and a half years (U.S. $750,000 by March 4, 2022, U.S. $1,750,000 by March 4, 2023 and U.S. $3,000,000 by March 4, 2021). The Underlying Option Agreement provides that the parties will negotiate the terms for the acquisition of the remaining 35% interest in and to the Property in the future. In addition, under the Underlying Option Agreement, the Optionor retains a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") which the Company may purchase 1% of the NSR for $1,000,000. The Company may issue an additional 10,000,000 common shares to the Gold State shareholders for every 1,000,000 ounces of proven gold resources that are determined through a resource estimate on the Jumping Jack Property interest acquired in the Share Exchange Agreement (the "Additional Payment"). Any issuance of shares relating to the Additional Payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2021 and August 5, 2021.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FALCO RESOURCES LTD. ("FPC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated July 28, 2021:

Number of Securities:

30,700,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per common share



Warrants:

15,350,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,350,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price:

$0.55 per share until July 31, 2025, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees:

36 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Barkeville Gold Mines Ltd. (XX)

Y

5,500,000

Sprott Equity Gold Fund

Y

7,500,000

Bryan Coates

Y

250,000

Danielle Gauthier

Y

125,000

Luc Lessard

Y

250,000

Chantal Sorel

Y

62,500

Paola Farnesi

Y

100,000

Mario Caron

Y

100,000

François Vézina

Y

62,500

André Le Bel

Y

22,500

Claudia Aiello

Y

2,500

Finder's Fee:

The six underwriters received a cash commission totaling $614,000.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 18, 2021.

RESSOURCES FALCO LTÉE (« FPC »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 28 juillet 2021:

Nombre d'actions:

30 700 000 actions ordinaires



Prix :

0,40 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription :

15 350 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 350 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,55 $ par action jusqu'au 31 juillet 2025, assujetti à une clause d'accéleration



Nombre de souscripteurs:

36 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Barkeville Gold Mines Ltd. (XX)

Y

5 500 000

Sprott Equity Gold Fund

Y

7 500 000

Bryan Coates

Y

250 000

Danielle Gauthier

Y

125 000

Luc Lessard

Y

250 000

Chantal Sorel

Y

62 500

Paola Farnesi

Y

100 000

Mario Caron

Y

100 000

François Vézina

Y

62 500

André Le Bel

Y

22 500

Claudia Aiello

Y

2 500

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Les six preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 614 000 $.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 18 août 2021.

________________________________________

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,471 common shares at a price of $0.69 per common share, 15,353 common shares at a price of $0.92 per common share and 14,267 common shares at price of $0.99 per common share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $42,375:

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated August 18, 2021.

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 26 août 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 20 471 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,69 $ par action ordinaire, 15 353 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,92 $ par action ordinaire et 14 267 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,99 $ par action ordinaire, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 42 375 $ :

Nombre de créanciers:

1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 18 août 2021.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
DULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 7, 2021, Kraken Robotics Inc.'s Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated April 6, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 26, 2021 for gross proceeds of $10,000,000.

Offering:

20,000,000 Units.



Unit Price:

$0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 common shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at $0.60 until July 26, 2023.



Underwriter(s):

Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., Beacon Securities Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Research Capital Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission:

$562,500 cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 22, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated July 20, July 26 and August 3, 2021.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021:

Number of Shares:

227,027 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.85 per share



Warrants:

227,027 share purchase warrants to purchase 227,027 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.85 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 24, 2021, the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated August 19, 2021 to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 27, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with the securities commissions of all provinces of Canada other than Quebec, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 24, 2021, for gross proceeds of $57,502,415 (including the over-allotment).

Underwriters:

Canaccord Genuity Corp., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Clarus Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Offering:

5,048,500 shares issued as flow-through shares

(Including over-allotment)




Share Price:

$11.39 per flow-through share



Underwriters' Compensation:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,032,731.30 cash


BMO Nesbitt Burn Inc. - $1,032,731.30 cash


CIBC World Markets Inc. - $206,546.26 cash


Desjardins Securities Inc. - $154,909.70 cash


Clarus Securities Inc. - $154,909.70 cash



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters fully exercised their over-allotment option for 658,500 additional flow-through shares in the connection with the offering for gross proceeds of $7,500,315.

________________________________________

NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021 and July 30, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,771,488 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.33 per share



Warrants:

4,771,488 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,771,488 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.43 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

100,000

[1 placee]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 25, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 111,415 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from August 30, 2021 to August 29, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Jones Gable Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:27 p.m. PST, August 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 118,750 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.40 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$47,500.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 88,888 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $268,994.25.

Number of Creditors:

27 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 24, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

YUBBA CAPITAL CORP. ("YUB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 24, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 25, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 26, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $222,000 (2,220,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/26/c1791.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

    The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would earn $0.05 per share, pro forma, while in fact the company earned $0.06. On the revenue front, however, Pure Storage blew away the expectations, recording $496.8 million where Wall Street had foreseen only $469.5 million.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks Late As Q4 Loss Far Worse Than Expected; Q1 Guidance Weak As Bike Price Cut

    Peloton reported a much deeper-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss after announcing a new treadmill to address a safety recall.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Targets On Strong PC Sales

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.