TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·15 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on August 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, August 20, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Other transportation equipment manufacturing" (NAICS Number: 336990).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization:

Unlimited shares with no par value of which 23,914,580 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow:

7,223,326 escrowed shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Vancouver & Capital Transfer Agency - Toronto

Trading Symbol:

AZ

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

00249W100

(NEW)

_____________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the open, August 19, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced January 28, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

EQUBE GAMING LIMITED ("EQG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business August 20, 2021, the common shares of eQube Gaming Limited will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

J4 VENTURES INC. ("JJJJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus, dated July 27, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective July 29, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Friday, August 20, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the opening, Friday, August 20, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.




The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Friday, August 20, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia




Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


8,550,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,000,000

common shares

Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

JJJJ.P

CUSIP Number:

CA47746L 10 3

Agent:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Agent's Warrants:

200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 27, 2021.

Company Contact: Jeremy Poirier, CEO
Company Address: 503-905 West Pender Street, Van, BC V6C 1L6
Company Phone Number: 604-722-9842
Company Email Address: jeremy@nicofinancepartners.com

________________________________________

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD") ("KZD.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to Shareholders of record on August 23, 2021, Rights to purchase shares of the Company. 0.4851239331 Rights will be issued for each common share held. One (1) whole Right and $0.045 are required to purchase one (1) common share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is September 16, 2021. As at August 9, 2021, the Company had 343,554,821 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 20, 2020, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:



Basis of Offering:

One (1) whole Right exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.045 per Share.



Record Date:

August 23, 2021

Shares Trade Ex-Rights:

August 20, 2021

Rights Called for Trading:

August 20, 2021

Rights Trade for Cash:

September 14, 2021

- Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date.

Rights Expire:

September 16, 2021, at 5:00 pm (Vancouver time)

TRADE DATES

September 14, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 15, 2021
September 15, 2021- TO SETTLE – September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 16, 2021

The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on September 16, 2021, and delisted at the close of markets.

Rights Trading Symbol:

KZD.RT

Rights CUSIP Number:

48311A126

Subscription Agent and Trustee:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Authorized Jurisdiction(s):

All Provinces and Territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated August 9, 2021.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

The Company is spinning out some of its mining assets via a plan of arrangement of its wholly owned subsidiary, Graphano Energy Ltd. ("Graphano")

Dividend per Share:

1 share of Graphano Energy Ltd. for each 8
shares of the Company

Payable Date:

August 27, 2021

Record Date:

August 24, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date:

August 23, 2021

________________________________________

PURE GLOBAL CANNABIS INC. ("PURE.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain - Exchange Requirements
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 09, 2020, effective at the close of business on Friday, August 20, 2021, the common shares of Pure Global Cannabis Inc., (the "Company"), will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

______________________________________

21/08/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABEN RESOURCES LTD. ("ABN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 11, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.07 per share



Warrants:

1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares




James Pettit

Y

100,000




Donald Huston

Y

100,000




Amanda Chow

Y

100,000




Tim Termuende

Y

300,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARES STRATEGIC MINING INC. ("ARS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending a Cease Trade Order; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 35,000 shares at a deemed price of $4.00 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to a platform account agreement between the Company and SRAX Inc.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:44 a.m. PST, August 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLIFFSIDE CAPITAL LTD. ("CEP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the formation of a special purpose limited partnership C.A.R. LP 1 ("CAR LP") pursuant to a limited partnership agreement dated April 29, 2021, between C.A.R. GP 1 Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, CanCap Asset Management Inc. ("CanCap") and other persons who subscribe for limited partnership units of CAR LP. The Company will hold a 60% interest in CAR LP.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation relating to an agreement of purchase and sale dated July 14, 2021 (the "Purchase Agreement"), between CAR LP, CanCap and ACC LP, whereby CAR LP intends to purchase up to $180,000,000 of non-prime consumer auto loan receivables ("Motor Vehicle Loans") from ACC LP. This purchase will be completed in tranches from time to time.

Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, CanCap will be entitled to an origination fee equal to 1.5% of the value of Motor Vehicle Loans purchased, and ACC LP will be entitled to a 2.5% per annum deferred purchase fee based on the value of the Motor Vehicle Loans outstanding. Furthermore, CAR LP will pay Harrison Equity Partners ("HEP") a structuring fee of $968,000 plus HST in connection with a loan and security agreement, as further described in the Company's news release dated July 9, 2021. Each of CanCap, ACC LP and HEP is a non-arm's length party of the Company.

Furthermore, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to (i) an agreement of purchase and sale dated November 6, 2017, as amended as of January 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019, between ACC LP III, CanCap and ACC LP; and (ii) an agreement of purchase and sale dated July 1, 2019, between CAL LP, CanCap and ACC LP, as further described in the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2017 and May 24, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of both the ACC LP III purchase agreement and CAL LP purchase agreement, CanCap is entitled to an origination fee equal to 1.5% of the value of loans purchased, and ACC LP is entitled to a 2.5% per annum deferred purchase fee based on the value of the loans outstanding. The Company currently holds an 85% interest in CAL LP and 60% interest in ACC LP III.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 25, 2017, May 24, 2017, June 14, 2021, July 9, 2021 and July 14, 2021.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 2, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Osino Prospect Holdings Pty. Limited ("Osino Prospect") – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company"), Terrace Minerals Exploration Pty. Limited ("Terrace") - an 80% owned subsidiary of the Company and an arm's-length party (the "Vendor"), whereby Osino Prospect has agreed to acquire the remaining 20% of the outstanding shares of Terrace from the Vendor.

Aggregate consideration for the remaining 20% interest is a cash payment of $1,500,000 Namibian dollars (or CDN$131,348) and the issuance of 82,608 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $1.06 per share (equivalent to $1,000,000 Namibian dollars or CDN$87,565).

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 11, 2021.

_______________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, August 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.N")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 16, 2021, with respect to the Company's prospectus subscription receipts offering, and listing of subscription receipts.

TSX Venture Exchange has received confirmation that the closing has occurred. The subscription receipts of the Company, which were listed and immediately commenced trading upon confirmation of closing of the public offering on August 18, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of subscription receipts on August 18, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering of subscription receipts is $150,000,150 (29,703,000 subscription receipts at $5.05 per subscription receipt).

The Company has issued a news release on August 18, 2021, in order to announce closing.

________________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2021 and June 9, 2021:

Number of Shares:

1,750,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per Unit



Warrants

1,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.35 exercisable until August 6, 2023.



Number of Placees:

3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Units




Lost in Space, Inc



(Dale Burstall)

Y

125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 352,351 common shares at a deemed price of $1.066 to settle an outstanding debt for US$300,000.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XAU RESOURCES INC. ("GIG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:52 p.m. PST, Augusts 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

OCEANIC WIND ENERGY INC. ("NKW.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

2,068,967 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.145 per share



Warrants:

2,068,967 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,068,967 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a one-year period



Number of Placees:

13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Arthur Willms

Y

103,448

Dave Rehn

Y

103,448

Joe Houssian

Y

103,448

Michel O'Connor

Y

10,345

Philip Hughes

Y

344,828




Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

241,380

[2 Placees]



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 14, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c3235.html

