TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION ("ATLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated November 30, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on an 8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening December 20, 2022, the common shares of Altaley Mining Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,868,052 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: ATLY

(UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 02138F206

(new)



________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI.H")

[Formerly Lendified Holdings Inc. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's press releases dated November 23, 2022, and December 15, 2022, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

Story continues

As of December 20, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from LHI to LHI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated November 23, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

_______________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: December 31, 2022

Ex-distribution Date: December 29, 2022

_____________________________________

ARYA RESOURCES LTD. ("RBZ")

[Formerly Rebel Capital 2.0 Corp. ("RBZ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement – Non-Brokered, Name Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Arya Resources Ltd.'s, (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated November 28, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated November 3, 2021 and further amended November 14, 2022, (the "Agreement") between the Company, 1271332 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") and North-Sask. Ventures Ltd., the Company has acquired the option (the "Property Option") to earn a 100% of the interest in the Wedge Lake Property in Saskatchewan (the "Property") (the "Qualifying Transaction").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 15,100,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor as consideration for the Property Option and cash of not less than $400,000. In addition, 150,000 common shares of the Company were issued at closing of the QT in connection with earn-in payments under the Property Option.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated November 3, 2021, December 13, 2022 and December 16, 2022.

In connection with the QT, the Company completed a non-brokered financing pursuant to which $760,000 was raised in aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of 4,080,000 non flow-through shares at a price of $0.125 per unit (each, an "Offering Unit") and 2,000,000 flow-through shares at a price of $0.125 per share.

Each Offering Unit comprises of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.20 per common share for a two-year period.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 21, 2021 and December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,080,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.125 per share Warrants: 4,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,080,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Number of Placees: 35 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Name Change:

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated October 17, 2022, the Company name has been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening December 20, 2022 the common shares of Arya Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Rebel Capital Corp. 2.0 will be delisted. The classification of the Company based upon the North American Industry Classification System is 'Gold and Silver Ore Mining'.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

25,409,995 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 8,255,763 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: RBZ

(same symbol as CPC but with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 042940106

(new)









Company Contact: Rasool Mohammad, CEO Company Address: 1120 – 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2T6



Company Phone: 604-868-7737 Company Email: rasoolm@telus.net





Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on December 20, 2022, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.015

Payable Date: January 13, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Security: $0.12602739726

Payable Date: January 16, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-Dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: January 31, 2023

Record Date: December 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: December 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/12/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVIDIAN GOLD CORP. ("AVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,549,429 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 11,549,429 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,549,429 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,585,715 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,998.00 N/A 285,657 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 2, 2022, and December 15, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,537,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,768,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,768,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:















Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000















Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $99,680 N/A 195,760

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUSE COBALT INC. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a five - year period



Number of Placees: 32 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,330,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 100,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,450 2,249,750 shares 300,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.065 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of Oppenheimer Resources III investment fund's ("OR III") limited partnership interest in OR III.

Pursuant to the terms of the contribution and transfer agreement between the Company, OR III and PPF 12, LLC ("PPF 12") dated July 28, 2021, PPF 12 subscribed for 2,289,694 restricted voting shares ("Restricted Voting Shares") in the capital of the Company for a US$12,210,000 promissory note ("Promissory Note") which the Company further assigned and conveyed to OR III as full consideration for the limited partnership interest into the fund.

Each Restricted Voting Shares is convertible, at the option of the holder, into common shares of the Company on a one a (1) for one (1) basis.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2020 and September 24, 2021.

________________________________________

US CRITICAL METALS CORP. ("USCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated November 16, 2022 ("Agreement") among the Company, an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"), and the Vendor's wholly-owned subsidiary ("Vendor Subco"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase an aggregate of 70% interest in Vendor Subco, which will be the holder of the Long Canyon uranium and vanadium project located in Idaho ("Project").

As consideration for the Agreement, the Company has provided the Vendor with a cash payment of $50,000 CAD and issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.35 per Share to purchase 45% of Vendor Subco. The Company has also directly subscribed to an additional 25% of Vendor Subco for an aggregate cash payment of $200,000 CAD.

As part of the Agreement, the Vendor has provided a perpetual 3.5% net smelter royalty ("NSR") to a non-arm's length party of the Vendor Subco ("Grantor"). The NSR holder will have the right to repurchase up to 2% of the NSR, in whole or in part, for a cash payment of $1,000,000 CAD per 1% increment.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None





This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2022, and December 15, 2022.

________________________________________

VIP ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,736,000 units



Purchase Price: $0.05 per unit



Warrants: 4,868,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,868,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,185,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

