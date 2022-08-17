TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHINY HEALTH & WELLNESS CORP. ("SNYB")

[formerly SHINYBUD CORP. ("SNYB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on August 10, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the common shares of Shiny Health & Wellness Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ShinyBud Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Pharmacies and Drug Stores" company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 10,657,799 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 8,102,030 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SNYB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 82464L100 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MEDIFOCUS INC. ("MFS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist - Failure to Maintain - Exchange Requirements

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 8, 2020, NEX Bulletin dated January 18, 2021 and Medifocus Inc. (the "Company") news release dated August 15, 2022, effective at the close of business on Friday, August 19, 2022, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension in trading.

_______________________________________

22/08/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A.I.S. RESOURCES LIMITED ("AIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 27,833,333 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2022 (As extended with Exchange approval on August 6, 2021) New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 27,833,333 shares with 27,833,333 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 19, 2020.

________________________________________

ARCPACIFIC RESOURCES CORP. ("ACP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,550,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,550,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name

ProGroup=P # of Shares







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P 900,000 [1 placee]















Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 15, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DGL INVESTMENTS NO. 1 INC. ("DGL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRAVITAS III CAPITAL CORP. ("TRIG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 17, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 15,528,914

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 19, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 19, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: 12,603,266 warrants exercisable at $0.25 and 2,925,648 exercisable at $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,603,266 shares with 12,603,266 share purchase warrants attached and 2,925,648 flow through shares with 2,925,648 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 20, 2020.

________________________________________

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2022; June 16, 2022; and June 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,060,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.15 per Unit.



Warrants: 2,060,000 Warrants to purchase 2,060,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.25 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.



Warrant Exercise Provision: If, after the 4-month expiration period, the share price of the Company closes on the Exchange at or above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiration period of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of notice.



Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name ProGroup= P Number of Units Nexvu Capital Corp.



(Brian Leeners, Greg Pearson, Gordon Fretwell) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 16, 2022.

__________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective August 21, 2020, Integra Resources Corp. (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated August 21, 2020, was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated July 29, 2022.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 4, 2022 (the "Closing Date") for gross proceeds of US$11,00,000.22. The Over-Allotment Option was partially exercised and an aggregate of 16,666,667 Shares were issued.

Offering: 16,666,667 Shares



Share Price: US$0.66 per Share



Underwriters: Raymond James Ltd., Cormark Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters")



Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of US$400,004.01 in cash



Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Shares (15,151,515 Shares) sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been partially exercised for 1,515,152 Shares.





For further information, refer to the Company's Supplement Prospectus dated July 29, 2022 and news release dated August 4, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2022:

Convertible Debenture US$ 10,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 10,526,316 common shares at US$0.95 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 8.75 % per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 4, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2022:

Number of Shares: 415,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.45 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated August 15, 2022 between Montfort Capital Corp. (the "Company") and Kenneth Thomson, Blake Albright, Sabrina Kyle, Fiona Elder and various entities (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company is acquiring outstanding securities of Brightpath Capital Corp., Brightpath Servicing Corp. and Brightpath Residential Mortgage LP I for the consideration of 31,250,000 common shares and 18,000,000 series A preferred shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per preferred share. The acquisition is considered as a non-arm's length transaction. For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 5, 2022 and August 16, 2022.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 16, 2022 the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,257,000 [6 placees]





________________________________________

Searchlight Resources Inc. ("SCLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced : July 27, 2022 and August 8, 2022.

Number of Shares: 9,373,334 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per flow-through share



Warrants: 4,686,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,686,667 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees



Finder's Fee: Cash commission of $22,522 and 286,000 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Cash commission of $33,731 and 428,333 finder's warrants payable to Laurentian Bank Securities, Inc.

Cash commission of $3,938 and 50,000 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

Cash commission of $788 and 10,000 finder's warrants payable to IA Securities Inc.

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.15 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 15, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 bonus warrants exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.75 for one year to Orca Holdings, LLC (the "Lendor") in consideration of a secured credit facility loan to the Company in the amount of US$2,000,000 with an interest rate of 9% per annum and a maturity date of January 20, 2023.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 21, 2022.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DLV RESOURCES LTD. ("DLV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 17, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 1:24 p.m. PST, August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

