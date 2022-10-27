TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors on October 6, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 31, 2022, the shares of Bathurst Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,307,860 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: BMV (Unchanged)

CUSIP Number: 071205207 (New)

________________________________________

FALCON GOLD CORP. ("FG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 26, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Story continues

The Company has declared a distribution of 0.17241 shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Latamark Resources Corp. per Company share held payable on or November 2, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on October 28, 2022.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM")

[formerly Gold State Resources Inc. ("GOST")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 4, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 31, 2022, the common shares of International Metals Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Gold State Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,719,153 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services

Trading Symbol: IMM (new)

CUSIP Number: 45986N102 (new)

________________________________________

TRIBECA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TRBC")

[formerly, Hansa Resources Limited ("HRL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Tribeca Resources Corporation (formerly, Hansa Resources Ltd.) (the "Company")) filing statement dated October 24, 2022 in connection with the Company's reverse takeover transaction (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated June 29, 2022 (the "Agreement"), the Company acquired all of the shares of Tribeca Resources Ltd. in exchange for 37,603,932 common shares on a post-Consolidation basis (described below) of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share for an aggregate deemed value of $9,400,983.

For further information, refer to the Company's closing news release dated October 26, 2022 and its filing statement dated October 24, 2022 filed on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation:

Prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company consolidated its share capital on the basis of 5 pre-consolidation common shares for one 1 post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). In connection with the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Tribeca Resources Corporation"

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the common shares of Tribeca Resources Corporation will resume trading on the Exchange. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

51,886,596 Shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 21,154,602 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Surplus escrow

6,125,398 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

60,000 common shares and 130,000 incentive stock options will be subject to Tier 1 Value escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TRBC (new)

CUSIP Number: 89602G109 (new)

Issuer Contact: Nick Demare

Issuer Address: Suite 1305, 1090 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3V7

Issuer Phone Number: 604.685.9316

Issuer email: ndemare@chasemgt.com

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on November 2, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "HRL" to "TRBC" and the Company's shares will resume trading.

________________________________________

REGENX TECH CORP. ("RGX")

[formerly MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on May 6, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, October 31, 2022, the common shares of Regenx Tech Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'mining exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

347,178,603 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: RGX (new)

CUSIP Number: 75903N 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated October 19, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 31, 2022, the common shares of Rover Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

26,264,202 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: ROVR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 77937B200 (NEW)

________________________________________

SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on December 20, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, October 31, 2022, the common shares of Spectra Products Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturer/Distributor Of Safety Products For Commercial Transportation' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,769,994 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: SSA (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 84757D 20 9 (new)

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.02

Payable Date: November 10, 2022

Record Date: November 2, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: November 1, 2022

________________________________________

22/10/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 3 CORP. ("AAAJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:27 a.m. PST, October 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Sanchez claims, which are comprised of ten (10) mineral claims, in southern British Columbia.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $10,000 300,000 Common Shares N/A



over 4 years.



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 25, 2022.

________________________________________

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration Agreement (the "Agreement") with an Arm's Length Party. As consideration, the Company will issue 130,000 common shares, among other things, as per the terms of the Agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2022.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA") ("GIGA.WT.A") ("GIGA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:32 a.m. PST, October 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA") ("GIGA.WT.A") ("GIGA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, October 27, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:18 a.m. PST, October 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 26, 2022 between Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest in Kenorland's Wheatcroft Project. By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $125,000, issue 5,557,447 shares and issue shares equivalent to $990,000 (up to a maximum of 19,800,000 shares) to the vendor. The Property is subject to a 3% NSR in favour of the vendor and the company can reduce it to 2% by making a cash payment of $1,000,000 to the vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2022.

________________________________________

PASOFINO GOLD LIMITED ("VEIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 08, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,617,843 Common shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Warrants: 4,065,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,065,332 shares

Warrant Exercise price: $0.65 for a period of 18 months

Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [4 Placees] Y 2,976,434 shares

Finder's Fee: $ 1,750 payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. with 3,500 warrants exercisable at $ 0.50 for 18 months period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 20, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 warrants to a Non-Arm's Length party in consideration of a loan agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2022.

________________________________________

ROMIOS GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("RG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Our bulletin dated October 26, 2022, should have been titled 'Warrant Price Extension', not 'Warrant Price Amendment', and should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,510,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 4, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 4, 2023

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,220,000 shares with 7,510,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 18, 2021.

________________________________________

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 15, 2021, October 18, 2021, October 25, 2021, and October 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,683,333 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 1,683,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,683,333 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

THE PLANTING HOPE COMPANY INC. ("MYLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 21, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 2,223.75 convertible debentures were sold at a purchase price of $1,000 per convertible debenture, raising gross proceeds of $2,223,750. Each convertible debenture bears a face value of $1,120, comprised of a base principal amount of $1,000 and prepaid interest in the amount of $120.

Conversion Price: The aggregate base principal of $2,223,750 is convertible at $0.55 per unit at any time prior to October 20, 2025. Each unit consists of one subordinate voting share and one share purchase warrant. Assuming full conversion, the Convertible Debentures are convertible into up to 4,043,182 subordinate voting shares and 4,043,182 share purchase warrants. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one subordinate voting share at an exercise price of $0.80 at any time prior to the maturity date.

Maturity date: October 20, 2025

Interest rate: 12% per annum. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.

Number of Placees: 83 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture Amount





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 $30,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 $7,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $157,860 n/a n/a

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated October 21, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date(s) of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,271,605 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 530,000.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 24, 2022.

________________________________________

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 27, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing a metals purchase and sale agreement (the "Streaming Agreement") between Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty (B) Corp. ("Sprott SR"), Sprott Mining Inc. ("Sprott Mining", and with Sprott SR, the "Purchasers"), the Company and the Company's subsidiaries. The term of the Streaming Agreement is forty (40) years and thereafter will automatically be extended for successive ten (10)-year unless there has been no material mining activity or operations of any kind in respect of the stream area. The Purchasers will have security over all assets of the Company and Trigon Moroccan Holding Corp. as security for the obligations under or in connection with the Streaming Agreement.

Pursuant to the Streaming Agreement, the Purchasers agreed to advance cash payments aggregating US$37,500,000, with an initial tranche of US$15,825,000 advanced upfront (the "Initial Installment") at the time of closing and the remaining US$21,675,000 (the "Second Installment" and together with the Initial Installment, the "Deposit") to be advanced upon the establishment of a deposit holding account subject to an agreement in the form satisfactory to the Purchasers with financial institution and other standard closing conditions. The Purchasers will pay 10% of the spot price per silver ounce delivered and 10% of the spot price per copper pound delivered. In return, the Company will deliver to the Purchasers 100% of the silver produced with a minimum 90% payability commitment (the "Silver Stream Percentage") and 6.5% of the copper produced (the "Copper Stream Percentage") from the Kombat Mine located in Namibia. The Copper Stream Percentage will be reduced by 75% to 1.625% upon the event of underground operations achieving ore production and processing of 2,250tpd for a 90 consecutive day period. If the production does not meet certain conditions, the Company will return a certain amount of the Deposit (whether or not advanced) to the Purchasers by way of promissory note. The Company has a one-time option (the "Buyback Option") by June 30, 2027, to buy back up to 50% of the Steaming Agreement by making a single cash payment. The Company provided in favor of the Purchasers a right of first refusal ("Right of First Refusal") with respect to any proposed grant, sale or issuance to any third party of a stream, royalty or similar financing transaction based on, or with reference to, future metals production from the Kombat Mine.

Of the Initial Installment, C$5,500,000 was used to repay the principal amount under the Convertible Security Funding Agreement with Lind Global Fund II, LP (the "CSFA").

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 25, 2022, the principal amount of the US$2,500,000 bridge loan was repaid to Sprott Mining from the proceeds of the Initial Installment, and the 2,500,000 bonus warrants previously issued in connection to the bridge loan were cancelled. Concurrently, the Company issued 2,500,000 replacement warrants (the "Stream Warrants") to Sprott Mining in accordance with the terms of the bonus warrants. Each Stream Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company for an exercise price of $0.23 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated July 20, 2022 and October 24, 2022, and TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated May 25, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c0971.html