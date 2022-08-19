U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated June 22, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 23, 2022 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open August 23, 2022 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 23, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia


Capitalization:

unlimited

common and preferred shares with no par value of which


4,500,001

 

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:

 

2,000,001

 

common shares will be subject to escrow at the
closing of the offering

 

Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:

HIDE.P

CUSIP Number:

44864E102

Agent:

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

 

Agent's Warrants:

250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 22, 2022.

Company Contact:

Robin Gamely

Company Address:

204-998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver, BC V7P 3T2

Company Phone Number:

604-689-7422

Company Email Address:

rob@contactfinancial.com

________________________________________

REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. ("KUT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on May 26, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5)  old for (1)  new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the common shares of Redishred Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Franchising" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


18,242,557

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow

Nil

shares are subject to escrow

 

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

KUT                  (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

757489406        (NEW)

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK") ("RCK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Prospectus – Unit Offering

This is to confirm that effective August 19, 2022, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Commissions. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2022 (the "Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 19, 2022, for gross proceeds of $30,686,600 (the "Prospectus Offering").

Underwriters:

TD Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Berenberg Capital Markets, LLC

Offering:

8,767,600 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price:

$3.50 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$4.50 per common share to August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration

 

Underwriters' Commission:

An aggregate of $1,534,330 payable in cash

 

Over-allotment Option:

 

The Company granted the Underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued.  As of today, no over-allotment option has been exercised.

 

For further information, refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2022, August 12, 2022 and August 19, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 12, 2022 (the "Private Placement"):

Offering:

2,682,143 units. Each unit consisting of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

Unit Price:

$3.50 per unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$4.50 per common share to August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration

Number of Placees:

8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9 (e), the Company issued a news release dated August 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 4,383,800 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia

Capitalization:

 

 

6,382,441 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated August
19, 2022, of which 4,383,800 will be listed and posted for trading on

the TSXV effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$4.50 per common share to August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration

 

Warrant Agent:

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

RCK.WT (New)

CUSIP Number:

77273P110 (New)

4,383,800 of the outstanding warrants were issued pursuant to the Prospectus Offering. The 1,341,071 warrants that were issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period under securities legislation and will not be listed until such time as the hold period expires.

The underwriters have 30 days from closing to exercise the over-allotment option of the Offering in whole or in part. 657,570 Warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full.

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $4.50 per common share and will expire on August 19, 2025 subject to an acceleration as described below.

In the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares in the capital of the Company for any ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $6.75, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing written notice to each registered holder of Warrants and distributing a press release (collectively, the "Acceleration Notice") within ten (10) business days of the occurrence of such event. If an Acceleration Notice is provided by the Company, the expiry of the Warrants will be accelerated to 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date that is thirty (30) days following the provision of such Acceleration Notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"); provided, however, that if the Accelerated Expiry Date falls on a day that is not a business day, the Accelerated Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the next business day.

For further information, refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2022, August 12, 2022 and August 19, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

WESTBOND ENTERPRISES CORPORATION ("WBE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share:  $0.005
Payable Date:   September 23, 2022
Record Date: September 5, 2022Con
Ex-Dividend Date:  September 2, 2022

________________________________________

22/08/19  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADRABBIT LIMITED  ("RABI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, August 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 19, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2022, and further amended on August 5, 2022:

Number of Shares:

18,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.78 per share

Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /


Name

ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Aggregate insider Involvement

Y

4,800,000

  [ 1 placee]



 

Finder's Fee:

None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2022:

Number of Shares:

1,562,500 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Warrants:

1,562,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,562,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a two-year period.  The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares close at or above $0.30 for five consecutive trading days.

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 18, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture:

 

US$3,023,995.15 principal amount

Conversion Price:

Convertible into 75,625,000 common shares at US$0.04 ($0.05) purchase price for the first year and at $0.10 per share until maturity

Maturity date:

4 years from issuance

Interest rate:

10% per annum

Warrants:

37,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,812,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

US$0.075 ($0.094) for 48 months                                 

Number of Placees:

22 Placees

Finder's fee:

 

 

 

US$229,200 (with up to additional US$70,192.50 payment, if warrants are
exercised and debentures are converted) in cash payable to GVC Capital LLC.
Furthermore, the Company has granted 10,743,750 broker warrants, each
exercisable into one common share at US$0.04 per share for 48 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term. For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 6, 2022, August 4, 2022 and August 10, 2022.

________________________________________

HIGHGOLD MINING INC. ("HIGH")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 19, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filling a property sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 10, 2022 between Epica Gold Inc., subsidiary of Highgold Mining Inc. (the "Company"), and Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest in the mining claims located in the Timmins region, consisting of 255 mineral claims located in Shaw, Deloro, Eldorado and Langmuir Townships, Ontario. By way of Consideration, the Company will make cash payments totaling $80,000 and will issue a total of 160,000 in shares at a deemed price of $0.77 per share to the Vendors. The Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favor of the Vendors, of which the Company may purchase one-third of the Royalty (0.5%) from the vendor for a purchase price of $700,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2022.

________________________________________

