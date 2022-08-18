TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

[formerly Avanti Energy Inc. ("AVN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated August 4, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 22, 2022, the common shares of Avanti Helium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Avanti Energy Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

58,203,382 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AVN (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 05351P108 (new)







________________________________________

CUB ENERGY INC. ("KUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share sale and purchase agreement dated July 27, 2022 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Ievgen ("Eugene") Chaban and Sergii ("Sergey") Panchuk (collectively, the "Purchasers"), whereby the Purchasers acquired the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary 3P International Energy Limited ("3P International"). The principal assets of 3P International are its interests in its wholly-owned subsidiaries, which include Tysagaz LLC, the entity operating the Tysagaz project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchasers acquired 3P International by paying the Company $1.00 in cash and by assuming all of debt and contingent liabilities of 3P International and its operating subsidiaries.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 12, 2022, July 29, 2022 and August 17, 2022.

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the market opening on Monday, August 22, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: October 15, 2022

Record Date: September 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2022

________________________________________

22/08/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AGUILA COPPER CORP. ("AGL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 18, 2022 with respect to the extension to the expiry date of 5,953,778 warrants, the new expiry date should be March 25, 2024, not May 24, 2024. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.45 per share

________________________________________

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered Private Placement announced June 6, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 1,990 convertible debentures (each a "Debenture") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. Conversion Price: Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at the election of the holder thereof at a conversion price of $0.15 per Share at any time prior to the Maturity Date. Maturity Date: 12 months from the date of closing. Interest Rate: 18% per annum. Number of Placees: 28 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Insider= Y /



Name ProGroup= P Number of Debentures

B&M Miller Equity Holdings Inc.





(Brad Miller) Y 498

Zacorp Ventures Inc.





(Constantine Zachos) Y 507



Finders' Fees: $20,000 cash and 133,333 Finder's Warrants paid to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$750 cash and 5,000 Finder's Warrants paid to GundyCo.

Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable at $0.15 per share and will expire 24 months from the closing date of the offering.





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on July 6, 2022.

__________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an extension of the maturity date of the following convertible debenture(s):

Convertible Debenture: CDN$5,000,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$9.90 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: April 22, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: January 22, 2024



Interest Rate: 8% per annum



Convertible Debenture: CDN$3,000,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at CDN$11.16 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Original Maturity Date: April 22, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: January 22, 2024



Interest Rate: 8% per annum

In connection with the extension, a fee of $160,000 or 2% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding is payable to the lender, which is convertible into common shares at a price of CDN$7.34 per share - a price equal to a 20% premium above the 30-day VWAP of the common shares on the close of trading the day prior to the date of the extension.

The private placement of convertible debentures were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 7, 2020 and October 8, 2021, respectively.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 29, 2020, August 6, 2020, September 13, 2021, October 1, 2021 and August 12, 2022.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

[formerly North American Nickel Inc. ("NAN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QURI-MAYU DEVELOPMENTS LTD. ("QURI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 18, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: US$2,350,000 (CAD$3,014,110) (the "Convertible Loans")



Conversion Price: US$2,324,000 is convertible at US$0.06 (CAD$0.076956) per share; the Convertible Loans less the facility fees of US$26,000 are convertible into shares at US$0.06 per share until maturity. Assuming full conversion, the Convertible Loans are convertible up to 38,733,333 common shares.





Maturity date: December 31, 2022 Interest rate: 12.375% per annum. Number of Placees: 2 placees







Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Convertible Debenture Ianco Holdings Ltd. (Ian Dawson) Y US$1,162,000 Matco Holdings Ltd. (Bruce Dawson) Y US$1,162,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated August 18, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SUMMA SILVER CORP. ("SSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,010,169 common shares at a deemed price of $0.633 to settle the second anniversary option payment of US$500,000 (CAD$639,450) pursuant to an option and joint venture agreement dated August 21, 2020, as amended on September 27, 2021, between the Company, Summa Silver (US) Corp, Allegiant Gold Ltd. and Allegiant Gold (US) Ltd.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

For further information, please refer to the news releases issued by the Company on August 25, 2020, and August 17, 2022.

________________________________________

TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. ("TTGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a license agreement dated July 18, 2022, between Turnium Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") and Wedge Networks Inc. (the "Wedge Network") whereby the Company will acquire a license to use a 'cybersecurity platform' owned by Wedge Network.

As consideration once closing conditions are met, the Company shall issue 1,785,714 common shares that will be subject to a voluntary escrow arrangement. The Company will also pay cash royalties on sales, for five years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 21, 2022.

________________________________________

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("WISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 283,677 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.597 per Share, in consideration of the Earn-Out Payments to AtlasMind Inc. as outlined in the Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 27, 2021.

The Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue an aggregate of 1,076,405 Shares at a deemed price of $0.6442 per Share, in consideration of the Earn-Out Payments to the owners of PersistIQ as outlined in the Share Purchase Agreement dated February 26, 2021.

For more information, please refer to the news releases on January 12, 2021; August 27, 2021; May 30, 2022; and August 10, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DLV RESOURCES LTD. ("DLV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEBASTIANI VENTURES CORP. ("SBS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 18, 2022

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

