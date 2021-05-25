TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FINDEV INC. ("FDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividends:
Dividend per common share: $0.0075
Payable Date: July 16, 2021; October 15, 2021; January 14, 2022; April 15, 2022
Record Date: June 30, 2021; September 30, 2021; December 31, 2021; March 31, 2022
Ex-dividend Date June 29, 2021; September 29, 2021; December 30, 2021; March 30, 2022
________________________________________
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.0425
Payable Dates: August 16, 2021; September 15, 2021 & October 15, 2021
Record Dates: July 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 & September 30, 2021
Ex-distribution Dates: July 29, 2021; August 30, 2021 & September 29, 2021
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Company Name
Security
US Dollar Symbol
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
USD Units
FCA.U
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Warrants
FCA.WT.V
Partners Value Investments LP
Preferred Shares, Series A
PVF.PR.U
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
USD Units
NHT.U
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
USD Units
PINE.U
________________________________________
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.025
Payable Date: July 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021
Record Date: July 15, 2021; August 13, 2021 and September 15, 2021
Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2021; August 12, 2021 and September 14, 2021 respectively.
________________________________________
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
13,667,755 warrants, authorized by a warrant
indenture dated April 23, 2021
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
GIGA.WT
CUSIP Number:
37518K110
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated April 23, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated April 19, 2021. Each whole warrants entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.60 per share and will expire on April 23, 2024.
________________________________________
GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the securities of Great Quest Fertilizier Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 2, 2018, and news releases issued November 11, 2020 and May 21, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.
________________________________________
SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').
The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value of which
4,400,000
common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering
Escrowed Shares:
2,400,000
common shares
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
SSS.P
CUSIP Number:
79607E
Agent:
Research Capital Corporation
Agent's Warrants:
200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 14, 2021.
Company Contact: Anthony Zelen, CEO
Company Address: 605 - 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6
Company Phone Number: 778-388-5258
Company Email Address: Anthonyzelen88@gmail.com
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Other
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (NO. 2) Core Plus Fund's (the "Issuer") press release dated May 17, 2021 and the Exchange bulletin dated May 17, 2021 announcing the Issuer's May 2021 distributions, the Exchange is implementing special trading rules.
T+1 special settlement rules are being imposed to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021 and the record date set by the Issuer on Monday, May 31, 2021.
All trades on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Issuer's securities that trade in US dollars ("SCPT.U") will be for Special Settlement on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2017, for additional information regarding special settlement for securities trading in US dollars.
________________________________________
VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated April 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island Securities Commissions effective April 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.
The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
Commence Date:
At the opening on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Alberta
Capitalization:
Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
4,450,000 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares:
2,200,000 common shares
Transfer Agent:
Olympia Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
VCC.P
CUSIP Number:
925501 10 8
Sponsoring Member:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Agent's Options:
225,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring on the date, which is the earlier of the date that is (a) 5 years from the date of listing; and (b) 1 year following the completion of the CPC's Qualifying Transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2021.
Company Contact:
Don Nguyen, CFO & Director
Company Address:
1422 – 510 5th Street SW
Calgary, AB T2P 3S2
Company Phone Number:
(587) 894 - 0852
Company Email Address:
don@ricellp.com
_____________________________________
VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Commence Date:
At the opening on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.
All other information in the bulletin remain unchanged.
________________________________________
21/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,836,657 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.33 per share
Warrants:
7,836,657 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,836,657 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.44 for a five year period
Number of Placees:
85 placees
Finder's Fee:
$37,382.40 and 109,620 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.
$48,279.00 and 146,300 finder's warrants payable to EDE Asset Management Inc.
Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.44
Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years from closing of the private placement
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,400,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.25 per share
Warrants:
4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a two-year period – subject to an accelerated expiry provision
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Zen Ventures Inc. (Phil Kim)
Y
400,000
Mitchell Smith
Y
200,000
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. - $8,000 cash and 32,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.30 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, May 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
__________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,614,324 shares and 463,893 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $100,292.16.
Number of Creditors:
2 Creditors
Warrants:
463,893 share purchase warrants to purchase 463,893 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.09 for a two year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION ("AFR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
4,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.075 per share
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Simeon Tshisangama
Y
1,230,000
John F. O'Donnell
Y
500,000
John F. O'Donnell (Charlotte M. O'Donnell)
Y
500,000
DVM Finance Inc. (David V. Mason)
Y
700,000
Errol Farr
Y
70,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,500,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.15 for 12-month period.
Number of Placees:
4 Placee
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Burton Egger
Y
1,250,000
Colin Brownlee
Y
250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 18, 2021.
________________________________________
